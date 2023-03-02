ELIDA — As Liberty Center and Ottawa-Glandorf girls basketball get set to play in a Division III regional semifinal at Elida High School on Thursday night, the programs’ histories could not be further apart.
The state-ranked 11th Tigers (22-3) are making their first trip to this stage of the tournament since 2007 while the state-ranked fifth Titans (22-3) are making their sixth-straight trip, an unprecedented run for a Division III public school.
“They are probably the best basketball program public school-wise in the state of Ohio,” Liberty Center head coach Tim Davis said of the Titans’ program. “It seems like they are at this level, even at the state level every year so obviously there are some huge challenges.”
Those challenges aren’t going to be made secret to the Tigers and their players, but they know that once they become intimated by the allure of the program they are playing, they’ve already put themselves in a hole.
“I think the first thing for us is that we have to go in with a mindset that we are not going to be intimidated and that we are going to do what we do,” Davis said.
What the Tigers do and have done all season, is win — a lot.
The 22 wins for the Tigers is a program record, and it is the peak of what has been a slow build to get to this point. They went just 6-17 four seasons ago, and in three years that followed, they found themselves somewhere in the middle. This year was the breakout season.
“This season has been special to the girls, all year long we knew we had a good team. But there are a lot of things that happen along the way to get to this point. A lot of sacrifices the girls have made as far as time on the floor,” Davis said. “We are 12 strong, it has kind of been our thing all year long.”
The motto “12 strong” isn’t just some cliche motto either, as all 12 of their rostered players, have played at least 20 of the 25 games for the Tigers this season and they all average more than one point per contest.
This allows the Tigers to play the way that they want to: Up tempo, aggressive and in the face of the other team at all times. That as one might assume, has led to a team that averages 17.5 steals per game and sees nine players average at least a steal a game.
The Titans will have faced pressure like this before. A team doesn’t have the success they have without doing that. But that won’t deter the Tigers. They’ve won 22 games for a reason and they are going to keep doing what has made them successful.
“At this point in the season, we are who we are,” Davis said. “We are not going to reinvent the wheel here with what we do. But defensively we are going to have to play our best game of the year.”
Defeating pressure, especially the type of pressure that Liberty Center puts on, isn’t always easy. But Ottawa-Glandorf is equipped to handle it with several able ball handlers, and a balanced scoring offense that averages 55 points per contest despite their leading scorer averaging just 10 points per contest.
Chloe Glenn, who missed the Titan’s run to regional finals a year ago with an injury, has still been dealing with an injury this season, playing just 11 games this year.
But she has been back for this year’s tournament run, scoring 19 points and 15 points in O-G’s district semifinal and finals victories respectively. The Titans have five players, however, that average at least seven points a contest with Karsyn Erford (9.9 ppg) and Katie Kaufman (9.5) just behind Glenn.
Liberty Center has taken this scoring approach as well in the past and some of that is still here, but there is no doubt that Emerson Gray has taken the scoring reigns as here 11.7 points per contest are nearly five points higher than anyone else on the team. Kailey Blanton is second on the team with seven points per game.
And like the Titans, who will also look to attack Liberty Center on defense, the Tigers too have multiple ball handlers with seven players averaging at least one assist per game.
Senior leader Peyton Armey is a big part of that, leading the way with 2 assists per game to go along with 6.3 points per game. Senior Haley Mohler’s 1.6 assists per contest are second on the team.
“We’ve got to be able to handle their pressure, that’s no secret,” Davis said. “We have to make sure that we’re going north and south and keeping good spacing. Then you have to be able to get in the lane, maybe kick it out for some shots but they really get into the passing lanes too so we have to have good ball movement on offense.”
The contest will be the second of the night and the winner will get either Canal Winchester Harvest Prep or Margaretta, who are set to tip off a 6 p.m. on Thursday from Elida Fieldhouse.
