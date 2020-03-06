TOLEDO — Two games, each close and competitive in their own way, will lead to an all-Northwest Ohio Athletic League Division III boys basketball district final as Archbold and Evergreen scored wins over the Toledo Area Athletic Conference in semifinals Thursday night inside Toledo Central Catholic’s Sullivan Center.
The Streaks and Green Bears played an evenly-matched game that saw neither team lead by more than eight points. That came in the first half when Archbold (18-6) closed the opening period on a 7-0 run, then got a nice stop and start hesitation move from Alex Roth to start the second period.
Ottawa Hills closed the gap in the final 2:47 of the half. Liking the corner spot — one where John Kight and AJ George hit treys, the Green Bears (14-9) worked the deficit down to 20-18 by halftime.
The second half was even tighter. Both teams see-sawed leads, with Archbold going first. They ripped off five points in a row, only to see the Green Bears get the final six of the quarter to take a 30-27 lead into the final period.
Still trailing with under five minutes to play, Ethan Hagans sparked one final run when he hit a turnaround in the paint. The Streaks got stops on defense, and turned enough of them into points.
“We just didn’t have the energy out there,” admitted Archbold coach Joe Frank, talking about the play of his team at times in the contest. “In the fourth quarter, we said we needed to pick up the energy level or we’re going to go home. We picked it up a little bit and got a couple turnovers.”
Elijah Zimmerman did most the work, scoring twice in the paint. When Ottawa Hills forced Archbold to the free throw line, Zimmerman made the front end of a one-and-one for a 37-32 advantage.
“That’s the kind of player he is for us,” said Frank. “He’s a three-year starter and he’s played in a lot of big games for us. He’s done that in a lot of games for us.”
Both teams added two free throws late for a 39-34 final.
In the opener, Evergreen got a backdoor layup from Evan Lumbrezer with four seconds left to send the 23-1 Vikings into the district final with a 44-43 win over Cardinal Stritch.
The Vikings used three timeouts to get the inbound play they wanted, which saw the sophomore make an uncontested lay-up.
“That’s not how its supposed to go,” Evergreen coach Jerry Keifer said of the game-winning play. “Evan was supposed to come out to the sideline, but his guy left him to double Nate (Brighton).”
The Cardinals (18-7) ended the third period on an 8-0 run to take a 39-30 lead into the final period. For the second time in the game, Nate Brighton decided to carry the Vikings. He scored the first four points of the period, then added a score off an offensive rebound after a score from Lumbrezer.
It tightened the game back up, and set up what turned out be a fantastic finish.
Evergreen trailed through the opening period, then a hustle play from Brighton turned around the fortunes of the Vikings in the second period. Missing the free throw on an attempted three point play, nobody from Cardinal Stritch picked him up, and he got the miss and scored for his 1,000th career point.
“We were feeling good about ourselves, being up seven at halftime,” said Keifer. “Suddenly our seven-point lead turned into a nine-point deficit.”
Brighton was the offense for the Vikings in the period, scoring all of Evergreen’s 13 points in the period.
His final three three came after the halftime horn blew, when the officials said he was fouled on a shot. He knocked down all three attempts, sending the Vikings to a 23-16 halftime lead.
Justin Wiggins was the hot hand early for the Cardinals, dropping three treys in the opening period as Cardinal Stritch took an early 12-10 lead.
CARDINAL STRITCH (43) — Burks 5; Dunsmore 0; Wilson 12; Morehead 2; Wiggins 17; Holifield 7. Totals 17-45 3-7 43.
EVERGREEN (44) — Lumbrezer 8; Hauk 0; Etue 4; M. Loeffler 5; E. Loeffler 2; Brighton 25. Totals 20-33 3-3 44.
Three-point goals: Cardinal Stritch — Wiggins 5, Burks. Evergreen — M. Loeffler. Rebounds: Cardinal Stritch 21, Evergreen 25. Turnovers: Cardinal Stritch 8, Evergreen 17.
Cardinal Stritch 12 4 23 4 — 43
Evergreen 10 13 7 14 — 44
OTTAWA HILLS (34) — Coy 3; George 9; Kight 7; Anderson 0; Miller 3; Hoffman 8; VanSlooten 4. Totals 14-33 2-3 34.
ARCHBOLD (39) — Gomez 10; Al. Roth 7; Zimmerman 13; Hagans 4; Au. Roth 0; Theobald 5. Totals 15-31 7-14 39.
Three-point goals: Ottawa Hills — Coy, George, Kight, Miller. Archbold — Al. Roth, Theobald. Rebounds: Ottawa Hills 19, Archbold 23. Turnovers: Ottawa Hills 7, Archbold 6.
Ottawa Hills 10 8 12 4 — 34
Archbold 16 4 7 12 — 39
