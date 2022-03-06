ROSSFORD — For teams like Tinora and Ayersville, Sunday’s deciding Division III district tournament day at Rossford High school was one long awaited.
The Rams saw their first state qualifiers since 2017 as freshman Aiden Helmke and juniors Javen Gaines and Dalton Wolfrum punched their tickets to Columbus in Tinora’s fourth-place tie in the team standings with Archbold. Meanwhile, sophomore Abe DeLano and junior Owen Berner earned top-four finishes at 190 and 175, respectively, for Ayersville to give the Pilots their first state qualifiers since Caden Brown advanced in 2019.
Liberty Center led the area in state qualifiers with five while Delta had four top-four finishers, Tinora three and Ayersville and Archbold two each. Edgerton’s Hayden Herman (120) and Patrick Henry’s Jeff Camp (138) also nabbed state berths with top-four finishes in their respective weight classes.
For Tinora, the berths were bitter sweet as sophomore Anden Ankney came heartbreakingly close to knocking off eventual district champion Alec Homan of Monroeville in the championship semifinals at 132 in a 2-1 defeat before falling 5-1 to Lake’s Cristian Lecki in the consolation bracket to end up fifth. At 165, sophomore Gavin Bowers battled back from a first-round loss Saturday to earn three consolation wins and battle Cannon Endicott of Elmwood in the consolation semifinals before falling by major decision a win away from state.
Another sophomore in Cameron Urivez fellin the second round of championship action at 175 Saturday to eventual district champion Kaden Basil of Bluffton and moved through the consolation field before falling to eventual district alternate Wyat Ripke of Archbold 4-2 in the consolation quarterfinals.
“We had seven underclassmen here, we really thought we could get five to state,” said Tinora coach Nick Siewert. “Anden Ankney, two years as a state alternate is heartbreaking because he’s such a good kid. (Freshman) Devon Luellen (126) we thought had a great shot at placing for us, Cameron Urivez a great shot to at least place. You run today 10 times, there’s a good shot at us placing seven.
“It’s a testament to our kids’ heart, we’ve taken kids all over the state this year just trying to get over that state hump. This is the first time in four years … it’s just been one thing here or there and it’s nice to be sitting where we’re sitting now.”
On the positive side, Helmke made his way through a tough 150 bracket to finish as district runner-up in his first varsity season before falling to Norwalk St. Paul senior Will Stieber 6-2 in the finals. Wolfrum came up a whisker short at 157 for the Rams as the junior fell to Milan Edison’s Remington Bauer 6-5 in an ultimate tiebreak on a point for Bauer in the final seven seconds.
Gaines’ path to state has been a long one as a sixth-place finisher as a freshman and a sophomore season lost to a knee injury. The junior battled LC junior and 2021 state qualifier Owen Box in the semifinals before falling by pin in 3:18 but outlasted Edison’s Jackson Berardi 2-1 in a tiebreak in the third-place match to punch his ticket to Columbus.
Box’s runner-up finish led the way for LC, as the Tiger junior joined senior Camren Foster at 165 as Tigers in championship matches. Foster defeated Eastwood’s Bryce Hesselbart 6-4 in the semifinals before a 16-0 technical fall loss to Willard senior standout Shadrick Slone, who was the 2021 state runner-up for Edison a year ago.
“It’s really exciting … I took fourth last year and kinda screwed myself over at state with taking a number one guy right off the bat,” said Box of clinching a state return. “I wouldn’t be in this position if it wasn’t for the other guys in the room, Owen Johnson really helps me out a lot when it comes to working with a little bit faster guys.”
A pair of youngsters will get their first state tastes as sophomore Xander Myers was third at 150 and freshman Jackson Bartels was fourth at 126 for LC to earn their shot at ‘The Schott.’ Senior Owen Johnson, a state alternate at 182 last season, will also make the trip south for the Tigers for his first career state qualification in his final go-round after finishing third at 190.
For Ayersville, sophomore Abe DeLano backed up a pair of wins on Saturday against seniors from Elmwood and Lake with a 7-2 win over Arcadia junior Ryland Ernest in the 190-pound semifinals before falling short in the finals against defending state placer Logan Lloyd of Milan Edison, 9-2.
Berner put his name on the ledger of state qualifiers at Ayersville thanks to some key efforts Sunday with his back against the wall. Plymouth’s Colton Sparks dealt Berner a 9-2 defeat in the 175-pound semifinals, dropping the Pilot grappler to the consolation bracket against Archbold’s Wyat Ripke. Berner had just enough to get past the Bluestreak sophomore 3-1 before dispatching Gibsonburg’s Dominick Whetsel 6-2 in the third-place match.
Archbold will see a pair of state competitors next weekend in Columbus with sophomore Brodie Dominique dominating his way to the district championship at 144. Dominique won by pin and by an 18-3 technical fall on Saturday and did the same on Sunday, pinning Oak Harbor senior Cade Petersen before blanking Monroeville’s Hunter Vogus 17-0 in the championship match.
Hayden Dickman will also join Dominique donning Blue and Gold at state at 190, picking up wins over Ernest, Lakota’s Spencer Franks and Eastwood’s Jaleel Rayford in a trek through the consolation bracket before ultimately falling in a tiebreak to LC’s Owen Johnson.
Edgerton’s Hayden Herman clinched a long-awaited state spot after finishing sixth in 2021 to become the first state qualifier since Jonah Brown in 2017. After falling to eventual 120-pound district champ Phoenix Contos of Genoa in the second round, Herman picked up wins over Evergreen’s Rylan Fahrer, Liberty-Benton’s Zach Ponx, Liberty Center’s Drew Matthews and Seneca East’s Nathan Parks to earn third at 120. The last match came by a narrow margin with a 4-2 sudden-victory triumph for the Bulldog veteran.
Patrick Henry junior Jeff Camp, a sixth-place finisher at 106 in 2020, became the first state qualifier in two years for the Patriots with a trio of victories in the consolation bracket to finish fourth at 138. Camp knocked out league rival Gabe Chapa of Archbold 5-3 in the deciding consolation semifinal match to seal the bid to state.
Fairview’s Kyler Blair came achingly close joining brother Kaden as consecutive Apache state qualifiers at 165. Blair, a junior, fell in his opening match Saturday to Hesselbart before matriculating to the consolation semifinals and a rematch with Hesselbart. The Eastwood grappler got the best of Blair again with a 4-2 sudden-victory triumph but the Apache junior bounced back to beat Gavin Bowers in the fifth-place match to earn a state alternate spot at 165.
Sunday
Division III Districts
At Rossford
First-Place Matches
126 - Carson Chiesa (Delta) major dec. Antonio Salazar (Gibsonburg), 12-0; 144 - Brodie Dominique (Archbold) tech. fall Hunter Vogus (Monroeville), 17-0; 150 - Will Stieber (Norwalk St. Paul) def. Aiden Helmke (Tinora), 6-2; 165 - Shadrick Slone (Willard) tech. fall Camren Foster (Liberty Center), 16-0; 190 - Logan Lloyd (Milan Edison) def. Abe DeLano (Ayersville), 9-2; 285 - Austin Kohlhofer (Del) pinned Owen Box (LC), 2:41.
Third-Place Matches
106 - Abe Hermes (ME) def. Adam Mattin (Del), 6-4; 120 - Hayden Herman (Edgerton) def. Nathan Parks (SE), 4-2 (sudden victory); 126 - Connor Robbins (Will) def. Jackson Bartels (LC), 3-1; 138 - Owen Miller (Oak) major dec. Jeff Camp (Patrick Henry), 11-0; 150 - Xander Myers (LC) def. Hayden Buhro (Oak), 3-1; 157 - Evan Perry (Delt) def. Dalton Wolfrum (Tin) by default; 175 - Owen Berner (Ayer) def. Dominick Whetsel (Gibsonburg), 6-2; 190 - Owen Johnson (LC) def. Hayden Dickman (Arch), 2-1 (tiebreak); 285 - Javen Gaines (Tin) def. Jackson Berardi (ME), 2-1 (tiebreak).
Fifth-Place Matches
106 - Mason Miller (Arch) def. Ian Reynold (East), 7-4; 113 - Kaylor Reynolds (Calv) pinned Brodie Setmire (Ever), 4:16; 120 - Evan Hanefeld (Del) pinned Drew Matthews (LC), 0:27; 132 - Anden Ankney (Tin) pinned Lance Crawford (HL), 1:41; 138 - Aiden Naseman (NSP) pinned Gabe Chapa (Arch), 2:43; 165 - Kyler Blair (Fairview) def. Gavin Bowers (Tin), 5-3; 175 - Wyat Ripke (Arch) def. Gavin Gillig (LB), 3-0; 215 - Isaac Carmen (Carey) major dec. Dylan Aeschliman (Arch), 15-4.
Championship Semifinals
106 - Hunter Lacy (SE) pinned Miller, 0:41; 120 - Eli Guyton (Lake) def. Matthews, 11-6; Phoenix Contos (Gen) pinned E. Hanefeld, 4:47; 126 - Chiesa pinned Vince Barton (Lake), 1:23; 138 - Gavin Owens (East) major dec. Chapa, 16-2; 144 - Dominique pinned Cade Petersen (Oak), 3:03; 150 - Helmke def. Luke Bischoff (SE), 5-0; Stieber def. Myers, 4-2; 157 - Remington Bauer (ME) def. Wolfrum, 6-5 (ultimate tiebreak); Connor Smith (Gib) major dec. Perry, 12-3; 165 - Foster def. Bryce Hesselbart (East), 6-4; 175 - Colton Sparks (Ply) def. Berner, 9-2; 190 - Lloyd def. Johnson, 7-1; DeLano def. Ryland Ernest (Arcadia), 7-2; 215 - Jacob Thompson (ME) major dec. Aeschliman, 14-4; 285 - Box pinned Gaines, 3:18; Kohlhofer pinned Brock Bushong (Carey), 3:49.
Consolation Semifinals
106 - Mattin pinned Miller, 0:51; 113 - Nick Roberts (Ply) def. Setmire, 3-1; 120 - Parks def. E. Hanefeld, 2-0; Herman def. Matthews, 5-3; 126 - Bartels pinned Barton, 4:50; 132 - Cristian Lecki (Lake) def. Ankney, 5-1; 138 - Camp def. Chapa, 5-3; 150 - Myers pinned Case Paul (Lak), 4:28; 157 - Wolfrum tech. fall Brencyn Evans (Mon), 15-0; Perry def. Kael Margraf (Mohawk), 5-0; 165 - Cannon Endicott (Elm) major dec. Bowers, 13-0; Hesselbart def. Blair, 4-2 (sudden victory); 175 - Berner def. Ripke, 3-1; 190 - Johnson major dec. Braylan Mullholland (Mohawk), 12-4; Dickman pinned Ernest, 2:11; 215 - Zane Finley (Lucas) def. Aeschliman, 8-4; 285 - Gaines def. Dakota Lohmeyer (Lake), 8-1.
Consolation Quarterfinals
106 - A. Mattin major dec. Adan Miller (Gib), 13-2; 113 - Setmire def. Jordan Rodriguez (Arch), 14-7; Reynolds pinned E. Hanefeld, 1:50; 120 - Herman def. Zach Ponx (LB), 9-4; 126 - Bartels def. Devon Luellen (Tin), 2-0; 132 - Joey Manley (Ots) major dec. Tyler Winzeler (Ayer), 15-2; 138 - Camp def. Tygh Byington (SMCC), 11-6; Naseman defl Landon Lintermoot (Del), 6-1; 157 - Evans def. Eli Reinhart (Antwerp), 10-3; 165 - Bowers major dec. Alex Porteous (Gib), 13-2; Blair def. Gabe Garlick (Lak), 3-2; 175 - Ripke def. Cameron Urivez (Tin), 4-2; 190 - Dickman def. Spencer Franks (Lak), 5-1; 215 - Finley def. Rollin Robinson (Del), 4-1.
