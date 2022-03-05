ROSSFORD — A bevy of area wrestlers moved one victory away from clinching Division III state tournament berths during district action at Rossford while a trio of Wayne Trace grapplers punched their tickets to the D-III state meet with top-three finishes at the Troy District meet’s finals on Saturday.
At Troy, defending 126-pound state champion Jarrett Hornish fell 4-1 in the championship semifinals at 144 to Legacy Christian’s Boede Campbell (No. 8 Borofan) but bounced back with a major decision victory in the consolation semifinals and a pin in the third-place match to earn another state berth at 144.
Meanwhile, 2021 state placer Hunter Long navigated the bracket in unbeaten fashion to win the 132-pound district title for the Raiders. Freshman Corbin Kimmel finished third at 106 to form the state-bound trio for the Raiders.
At Rossford, a total of 19 wrestlers won their first two matches in the championship bracket to set up a busy day of championship semifinals on Sunday while 17 more can still keep state dreams alive after advancing to the quarterfinals of the consolation bracket.
Tinora has four wrestlers in the winner’s bracket in Anden Ankney at 132, Aiden Helmke at 150, Dalton Wolfrum and 157 and Javen Gaines at 285 while teammates Devon Luellen (126), Gavin Bowers (165) and Cameron Urivez (175) will also compete for the right to reach the third-place match. Ankney won both of his matches by pin in 1:36 or faster while the freshman Helmke picked up a pair of pins to advance in his first district meet.
For Ayersville, junior Owen Berner picked up a pin in 0:52 against Monroeville’s Duncan Stewart before defeating Nicardo Garcia of Hopewell-Loudon to advance at 175. Sophomore Abe DeLano won twice by pin at 190 to nab a spot in the semifinals while older brother Luke claimed his opening match before falling to Norwalk St. Paul standout Will Stieber in the second round 5-4 and falling in a 7-5 sudden victory heartbreaker in the consolation bracket to Lake’s Keagon Henry to cap his senior season at 42-10.
Archbold will have three grapplers in the championship bracket on Sunday in 106-pounder Mason Miller, sophomore standout Brodie Dominique (144) and 215-pounder Dylan Aeschliman after a double-win debut.
NWOAL rival Liberty Center will see five grapplers compete in championship-bracket bouts in Drew Matthews (120), Xander Myers (150), Camren Foster (165), Owen Johnson (190) and Owen Box (285). Box won both of his matches by pin, setting up a key clash in the 285 semifinals against Gaines while Delta’s Austin Kohlhofer will meet Carey’s Brock Bushong in the other.
Delta rounded out the top advancers in the winner’s bracket with Evan Hanefeld at 120, Carson Chiesa at 126, Evan Perry at 157 and Kohlhofer at 285. Adam Mattin (106), Rylee Hanefeld (113), freshman Landon Lintermoot (138) and Rollin Robinson (215) also stayed alive in the consolation bracket.
Other one-loss grapplers still in the mix are: Tinora’s Devon Luellen (126), Gavin Bowers (165) and Cameron Urivez (175); Fairview’s Kyler Blair (165); Archbold’s Jordan Rodriguez (113), Wyat Ripke (175) and Hayden Dickman (190); Ayersville’s Tyler Winzeler (132); Antwerp’s Eli Reinhart (157); Liberty Center’s Jackson Bartels (126); Edgerton senior Hayden Herman (120) and Patrick Henry’s Jeff Camp (138).
Sunday’s schedule will begin at 10 a.m. with semifinal matches and third-round consolation matches before the consolation semifinals to follow and a break ahead of finals matches for the top six places across three mats. Doors open for spectators at 9:30 a.m.
