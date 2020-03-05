This weekend marks the last step needed to get to state. The top four finishers in each weight class in Division III will qualify for the state meet.
Tinora, winners of the Archbold Sectional, qualified eight wrestlers for the Napoleon District on Friday and Saturday.
“It’s only the second time in many years that a team from the NWOAL did not win the Archbold Sectional,” said Tinora coach Nick Siewert. “We will need to show up again and wrestle well in order to make it out, but if we do wrestle well, we could have a handful of kids qualifying for Columbus. All of our seniors, Aaron Short(145), Lucas Schlegel (152), Tim Meyer (170) and Lucas Flory (182) have an excellent chance at qualifying. Vince Monnin (106) and Javen Gaines (220) have excellent chances, too. It will be a tougher road for Hunter (Grunden, 160) and Owen Tong (138), but they both should have at least another year and who knows, maybe they’ll surprise at districts and make it out.”
Archbold has nine qualifiers for the district tournament at “The Grand Canyon” in Napoleon. Among them is Brennan Short (145), who qualified for state last season but did not place.
“I thought overall, our team performed well (at sectionals),” said Archbold coach Brian Becher. “We seem to be peaking at the right time. (In Short’s case), anytime someone has already qualified for state (before), the expectation is to qualify again, with a goal of placing (this time)”.
Of the other qualifiers, Shane Eicher (120), Andrew Francis (126) and Carson Meyer (170), have the best chance of making it out. Plus, Adrian Juarez (182), who finished a surprising second, could qualify. With his sectional placement, Juarez received a relatively good seed and cannot be counted out.
“Carson (Meyer) is wrestling really well right now and I love his laid back approach going into his matches,” Becher said. “Now that Shane has dropped to 120, he can physically better match up with most wrestlers. He needs to get a little more offense going and when he does, he will be tough to beat for most guys at the district tournament. Andrew (Francis) can wrestle with all of the guys at districts if he listens to his coaches, eliminates mistakes, and stays focused on scoring points.”
Other qualifiers are Wyat Fryman (106), Juan Garcia (132), John Yoder (160) and Hayden Dickman (220). Fryman finished third at sectionals, while the other three all placed fourth.
Ayersville’s Caden Brown, though at a lower weight class this season, will be looking to qualify for state once again. He placed eighth in the state last year, at 170. With a first place finish at sectionals, his odds of making it out increase, because of getting a favorable seed.
Ayersville seniors Carson Tracy (120) and Garrett Shreve (132) are looking to qualify for sate for the first time. Tyler Winzeler (126) and Luke Delano (152) are the other district qualifiers who will be vying for a state berth.
Antwerp’s district qualifiers are Eli Reinhart (106) and senior Randall Mills, who are both looking to qualify for state for the first time. Mills, by placing second at sectionals, looks to have the better chance of making it out.
Paulding has three district qualifiers. Jordan Mudel (132), with a second place finish at sectionals, has a good chance of making it to state. The other district qualifiers are Cole Mabis (182) and Riley Coil (195).
Fairview’s Kaden Blair (138) and Tyler Martin (285) both placed second at sectionals, so they should have the best chance of making it to state. Wes Bowers (third at 220) is the other district qualifier.
Liberty Center’s Dylan Matthews (132) looks to make a return trip to Columbus. Maguire Vollmar (first at sectionals at 138) and Camren Foster (160), second at sectionals, have good chances of making it to state. Also, don’t count out Owen Box (195) and Ray Culler (285). Both wrestlers placed third at sectionals.
Other district qualifiers of note are Edgerton’s Hayden Herman (second at 113) and Hicksville’s Caleb Begley (fourth at 285).
Patrick Henry’s district qualifiers from the Van Buren sectional are Jeff Camp (106), Lee Borders (126), T.J. Rhamy (160), Wil Morrow (220) and Jose Bejarano (285).
Looking to make a return trip to Columbus after placing there last year are Rhamy and Morrow. Camp (first at sectionals) and Borders (second), also have good chances of making it to Columbus.
Advancing to the Troy District from Columbus Grove are Ezra Jones (170) and Jeff Meyer (first at 285). Meyer has the best chance of qualifying, but Jones, after finishing second at sectionals, could also make it out.
Qualifying for Wayne Trace for the Troy District and finishing first at sectionals are Jarrett Hornish (113), Gabe Sutton (120), Hunter Long (126) and Seth Meggison (145). Eli Moore (160) placed second and Jacob Graham (285) placed fourth.
Wayne Trace coach George Clemens likes the draws that Hornish, Sutton, Long, Meggison and Moore received. If all go, that would break the school[‘s previous record of sending three to state within the same season.
“My hopes are high that we can break three this season,” Clemens said. “The five all got good draws, either against guys they have already beaten or I think have a good chance of beating. They just have to show up and wrestle well. This time of the year is special. I get as excited about wrestling at this time of year, as a kid does at Christmas time.”
Action gets underway at Napoleon at 3 p.m. on Friday and 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Things get underway at Troy at 3 p.m. Friday and resume at 10 a.m. Saturday. The top four wrestlers in each weight class from both locations qualify for state.
