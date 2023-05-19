Following day one of Division III district track action, Tinora’s boys team, Wayne Trace’s girls team and both Liberty Center squads lead their respective fields following preliminaries and some finals events at both Ayersville and Napoleon High Schools.
At Ayersville, Tinora picked up wins in the 3200 relay and from Owen Ackerman in the long jump to stake out 24 points and a seven-point edge on Kalida in the team standings. Wayne Trace sophomore Luke Stouffer took gold in the district shot put ahead of Montpelier’s Logan Pontious and Paulding’s Jack Woods while Kaiden Kern was second in the long jump for Fairview and Garrett Flory fourth. Fairview and Hicksville earned third and fourth-place finishes, respectively, in the 3200 relay.
Meanwhile, Wayne Trace holds a one-point lead on Fairview in the girls standings with Kalida just a half-point behind the Apaches and Tinora 6.5 points behind the Wildcats in fourth. The Raiders’ points were aided by a win in the 3200 relay in 9:54.1 ahead of second-place Kalida while Tinora was fourth. Gracie Shepherd added a win in the high jump while freshman Caroline Winans was second to Fairview’s Molly McGuire in the pole vault. Tinora’s Isabelle Ferguson and Fairview’s Julia Arend were second and third in the high jump, respectively, while Hicksville’s Hayden Neidhardt was the district discus runner-up behind Camille Hovest of Kalida.
At Napoleon, Liberty Center’s boys team leads Van Buren by 2.5 points while the girls are nine points clear of second-place Patrick Henry through day one of action.
The girls meet saw Holgate’s Jolynn Eis win the discus little ahead of LC’s Emili Cramer while the Tigers and PH took the top four spots in the high jump finals, led by Emersyn Gerken and Aletha Fausnight of LC and Allie Arnos and Olivia Harmon from Patrick Henry.
PH picked up a win in the 3200 relay in 9:50.88 ahead of their rivals from Liberty Center with Pettisville finishing fourth.
Division III Districts
At Ayersville
Boys Meet
Tinora 24, Kalida 17, Wayne Trace 14, Fairview 14, Ayersville 12, Montpelier 10, Paulding 6, Ottoville 5, Stryker 5, Hicksville 5, Edon 3, Continental 1, Edgerton 1
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Stouffer (WT), 51-5.25; Pontious (M), Woods (P), Rethmel (S). Long jump - 1. Ackerman (T), 21-1.75; Kern (F), Fersch (K), Flory (A).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Tinora (Anders, Westrick, Coy, Durfey), 8:16.74; Kalida (Heitmeyer, Decker, Miller, Schultz), Fairview (Brubaker, Snyder, Rabe, Guisinger), Hicksville (Stone, Mendoza, Rost, Villena).
Girls Meet
Wayne Trace 28, Fairview 27, Kalida 26.5, Tinora 20, Edgerton 14, Ottoville 14, Antwerp 9, Hicksville 8, Ayersville 4.5, Montpelier 2, Continental 2, Fort Jennings 1
Field Events
Discus - 1. Hovest (K), 137-0; Neidhardt (H), Keppeler (E), Blalock (E). Pole vault - 1. McGuire (F), 9-0; Winans (WT), Bockrath (K), Graham (Ant). High jump - 1. Shepherd (WT), 5-0; Ferguson (T), Arend (F), Swint (O).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Wayne Trace (Care. Winans, A. Elkins, Moore, Bahena), 9:54.1; Kalida (Burgei, Laudick, Miller, Kuhlman), Ottoville, Tinora (Gerken, K. Okuley, Sattler, N. Okuley).
Division III Districts
At Napoleon
Boys Meet
Liberty Center 35, Van Buren 32.5, Leipsic 22, Patrick Henry 18.5, Pettisville 14, Ottawa Hills 10, Hilltop 7, Fayette 6, Holgate 5, Maumee Valley Country Day 3, Miller City 2, Northwood 1
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Spangler (LC), 48-1; Lammers (L), Apple (L), Gregory (VB). Long jump - 1. Smith (PH), 19-8.5; Chapin (VB), Funkhouser (Hill), Turner (L). Pole vault - 1. Chambers (LC), 12-6; Harmon (VB), Beauregard (F), Kahle (LC).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Ottawa Hills, 8:16.29; Liberty Center (Dulle, Like, Orr, Fausnight), Van Buren, Holgate (N. Miller, Giesige, Westrick, L. Miller).
Girls Meet
Liberty Center 34, Patrick Henry 25, Holgate 14, Van Buren 12, Toledo Christian 7, Ottawa Hills 6, Pettisville 5, Hilltop 4, Northwood 3, Maumee Valley Country Day 2, Delta 2, Fayette 2, Leipsic 1
Field Events
Discus - 1. Jo. Eis (Hol), 132-2; Cramer (LC), Wymer (VB), Ahrendt (TC). High jump - 1. Gerken (LC), 5-2; Fausnight (LC), Arnos (PH), Harmon (PH).
Running Events
3200 relay - 1. Patrick Henry (Holloway, Meyer, Christman, Amador), 9:50.88; Liberty Center (Meller, Minnich, Stark, Miller), Ottawa Hills, Pettisville (M. Remington, Hoylman, Sears, G. Remington).
