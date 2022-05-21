AYERSVILLE — Tinora took home both the boys and girls team championships by narrow margins as the Rams led a talented field of district competitors on a muggy Saturday showcase at Ayersville's Craig McCord Field in Division III district action.
Tinora saw two boys relays and three girls relays punch regional tickets to Port Clinton with qualifying efforts on Saturday, wlong with a host of individual qualifiers. Owen Ackerman won the high jump and was sixth in the 200 to advance while Paul Westrick (3200), Jaxen Durfey (1600) and Brandon Edwards (100) all added wins. Dustin Haas was second in the 400 while Cole Anders and Landon Rinkel were third in the 300 hurdles and 800, respectively.
IN the girls meet, Kjerstin Scott, Julia Durfey, Emma Chafins and Amanda Meyer made up winning relays in the 400 and 800 for Tinora as Durfey ran a leg of the fourth-place 1600 relay for the Rams. Scott and Meyer finished 1-2 in the 100 meter dash while Addison Lee (1600 relay) was third in long jump. Brooklyn Reineke chipped in a district title day in the shot put while sophomore Lauren Sattler was second in the 3200.
Wayne Trace finished second in the girls standings and fifth in the boys field as the Raider girls won the 1600 relay and saw record-setting performances earlier in the week. Sydnee Sinn backed up district-record runs in the 400 and 800 in Thursday’s preliminaries with wins in both events while anchoring the winning 1600 relay.
Teammates Rachel Stoller and Kiara Bahena joined Sinn on the 1600 relay while running legs of the third-place 800 relay and earning individual berths in the 400 and 800, respectively.
The host PIlots finished third in the boys standings as Isaac Miler added to a Thursday win in the long jump with legs of regional qualifying 400 and 800 relays and a fifth-place finish in the 200.
Jakob Trevino anchored both relays and was sixth in the 100 while Ike Eiden and Garrett Flory qualified in the high jump and Tyson Schlacthter was second in the discus.
The Pilot girls saw Lily Weisgerber, Ella Killgallon, Kaylee Dockery and Ally Schindler team up for top-four finishes in the 400 and 800 relay. Weisgerber also advanced in the pole vault while Schinndler was a quadruple winner with triumphs in the long jump and a rally to win the 200. Dockery was also second in the 100 hurdles.
Karter Behnfelt, Dane Riley and Chase Miller combined with Gavin Bailey on regional bound 800 and 1600 relay teams and with Lucas Dominique in the advancing 400 relay for Archbold. Riley was second in the 100 and Bailey fourth in the high jump to qualify individually, along with Aden McCarty (sixth, 1600), Cole Plassman (fifth, 110 hurdles) and Brady Johns (2nd in 1600 and 3200). Sophie Rupp was second in the 400 while Chloe Merillat qualified in both the 100 and 300 hurdles for the Bluestreak girls, along with the third-place 1600 relay.
Other standout qualifiers include: Fairview’s Jeffrey Smith (high jump, 300 hurdles), Kyle Rabe (800), Cheyenne Zeedyk (1600) and boys 1600 relay; Hicksville’s Schliesser Ryan (800) and Kyler Baird (110 hurdles); Antwerp’s Jagger Landers (discus), Gaige McMichael (110 and 300 hurdles), Kaden Recker (100, 200), Tavin Sholl (400), Hayden Wagner (400), Kiana Reyes (pole vault), Leslie Pollock (shot put) and Mia Altimus (100); Patrick Henry’s cody McCance (800), Paige Boyer (pole vault) and Emily Gillson (1600); and the Holgate contingent of Richard Bower (1600, 3200), Jason Jordan (400), Addison Casillas (800), Jolynn and Justine Eis (shot put) and Elisabeth Willett (1600, 3200).
Division III Districts
At Ayersville
Boys Meet
Tinora 105, Archbold 94, Ayersville 64, Antwerp 56.2, Wayne Trace 52, Fairview 46, Holgate 39, Delta 35, Edon 31, Patrick Henry 28.2, Edgerton 23, Montpelier 21, Fayette 17, Hicksville 14, Pettisville 12.4, Continental 9, North Central 8, Hilltop 6.2, Miller City 2
(Top six in each event qualify for regionals)
Field Events
Discus - 1. Tresnan-Reighard (D), 153-3; Schlachter (Ay), Landers (An), Cummins (M), Foltz (WT), Gallehue (Edon). High jump - 1. Ackerman (T), 6-0; Smith (Fair), 6-0; Eiden (Ay), Bailey (Ar), J. Burt (NC), Flory (Ay).
Running Events
110 hurdles - 1. Parrish (WT), 15.45; Wyse (D), Aguirre (M), Plassman (Ar), Baird (Hic), McMichael (An). 100 meters - 1. Edwards (T), 11.43; Riley (Ar), Treece (WT), Ripke (Edon), Recker (An), Trevino (Ay). 800 relay - 1. Archbold (Behnfeldt, Miller, Bailey, Riley), 1:31.67; Tinora, Ayersville, Edgerton, Antwerp, Delta. 1600 meters - 1. Durfey (T), 4:30.58; Johns (Ar), Bower (Hol), Blanco (Fay), Westrick (Hol), McCarty (Ar). 400 relay - 1. Archbold (Riley, Miller, L. Dominique, Behnfeldt), 44.99; Ayersville, Fairview, Edon, Antwerp, Delta. 400 meters - 1. Treece (WT), 52.03; Haas (T), Jordan (Hol), Sholl (Ant), Mayes (C), Wagner (An). 300 hurdles - 1. Herman (Edg), 41.54; Smith (Fair), Anders (T), McMichael (An), Laney (NC), Mora (D). 800 meters - 1. Casillas (Hol), 2:01.83; Rabe (Fair), Rinkel (T), Ryan (Hic), McCance (PH), Blanco (Fay). 200 meters - 1. Treece (WT), 23.19; Ripke (Edon), Roth (Edg), Recker (An), Miler (Ay), Ackerman (T). 3200 meters - 1. Westrick (T), 10:09.38; Johns (Ar), Durfey (T), Rupp (P), Bower (Hol), W. Mitchell (Fay). 1600 relay - 1. Archbold (Behnfeldt, Bailey, Miller, Riley), 3:30.0; Tinora, Fairview, Delta, Pettisville, Patrick Henry.
Girls Meet
Tinora 89, Wayne Trace 85, Patrick Henry 67, Montpelier 63, Archbold 53, Holgate 51, Ayersville 50, Antwerp 37, Delta 32, Fairview 28, Edgerton 24, Pettisville 23, Hicksville 21, Continental 20, Stryker 16, Fayette 2, Edon 2
(Top four in each event qualify for regionals)
Field Events
Shot put - 1. Reineke (T), 37-10; Jo. Eis (Hol), Ju. Eis (Hol), Pollock (An). Long jump - 1. Schindler (Ay), 16-10.25; Breier (S), Lee (T), Marshall (C). Pole vault - 1. Reyes (An), 9-4.5; Weisgerber (Ay), Nation (D), Boyer (PH).
Running Events
100 hurdles - 1. McCord (M), 16.15; Dockery (Ay), Meyer (Edg), Merillat (Ar). 100 meters - 1. Scott (T), 13.08; Meyer (T), Altimus (An), Breier (S). 800 relay - 1. Tinora (Chafins, Meyer, Durfey, Scott), 1:48.05; Montpelier, Wayne Trace, Ayersville. 1600 meters - 1. Willett (Hol), 5:24.49; Moore (WT), C. Zeedyk (Fair), Gillson (PH). 400 relay - 1. Tinora (Meyer, Chafins, Durfey, Scott), 51.53; Ayersville, Antwerp, Montpelier. 400 meters - 1. S. Sinn (WT), 59.98; Rupp (Ar), Hillard (M), R. Stoller (WT). 300 hurdles - 1. Merillat (Ar), 48.44; McCord (M), Meyer (Edg), Smith (F). 800 meters - 1. S. Sinn (WT), 2:19.59; Bahena (WT), Tegenkamp (C), Remington (P). 200 meters - 1. Schindler (Ay), 27.1; Hillard (M), R. Stoller (WT), Altaffer (M). 3200 meters - 1. Welch (D), 11:47.96; Sattler (T), Willett (Hol), Sears (P). 1600 relay - 1. Wayne Trace (R. Stoller, Bahena, Shepherd, S. Sinn), 4:03.49; Patrick Henry, Archbold, Tinora.
