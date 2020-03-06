LIMA — Wayne Trace got 19 points each from seniors Reid Miller and Nathan Gerber as the Raiders outlasted Lima Central Catholic for a 65-58 win in Division III district semifinal action.
The Raiders will take on Ottawa Glandorf in the district championship at 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Lima Senior High School.
Wayne Trace jumped out to a quick 13-5 lead at the end of one quarter and never looked back against the Thunderbirds.
Miller ignited the quick start for the Raiders, scoring seven first quarter points with Gerber adding four.
That quick start was big according to Wayne Trace head coach Jim Linder.
“It is always key to get off to that quick start,” noted the Raider mentor. “Tonight, I thought we did a good job of that and we played pretty well for the most part.”
A Gerber basket and three-pointer pushed the Wayne Trace lead to 18-7 early in the second quarter before Lima Central Catholic responded.
Consecutive baskets from Bryan Hines along with a three-point play by Biggz Johnson got the Thunderbirds within 18-14.
Wayne Trace, though, answered with a Gerber three pointer and back-to-back Cameron Sinn treys to expand the margin to 27-14.
Trevor Sinn also hit a three-pointer as the Raiders went on to take a 30-20 halftime advantage.
“He came in and hit some big shots for us tonight,” Linder stated of Trevor Sinn. “To advance in tournament, you are going to have other guys step up at key times and we had kids do that tonight.”
Lima Central Catholic made another run in the third quarter, trimming the deficit to 36-32 on a Rodney Bennett basket before the Raiders again responded.
A Trevor Speice basket was followed by a Gerber three-pointer as Wayne Trace extended the lead to 41-32 at the end of three periods.
Wayne Trace took its biggest lead of the final stanza at 47-36 on a Trevor Sinn basket but the Thunderbirds weren’t done.
Lima Central Catholic trimmed the deficit to as little as 53-49 after a Rossy Moore three-pointer but the Thunderbirds would get no closer.
From there, the Raiders hit enough free throws down the stretch to wrap up the win and move into the district finals.
“Guys stepped up and hit some free throws there late in the game and we took care of the basketball,” added the Raider head coach.
Trevor Sinn bucketed 11 points for Wayne Trace and Alex Reinhart scored eight points while grabbing a game high 16 rebounds.
“I thought he was a big factor for us tonight,” Linder said of Reinhart. “He really did a good job of going to the boards and he came up with some big baskets for us too.”
Biggz Johnson topped Lima Central Catholic with 25 points while Nate Stolly added 11.
LIMA CENTRAL CATHOLIC (58) – Johnson 25; R. Moore 9; Stolly 11; Thomas 3; Riepenhoff 2; Hines 4; Bennett 2; M. Moore 2. Totals 22-7-58.
WAYNE TRACE (65) – C. Sinn 6; Miller 19; Gerber 19; Reinhart 8; T. Sinn 11; Speice 2. Totals 20-17-65.
Three-point goals: Lima Central Catholic – Stolly 3, Johnson 2, R. Moore, Thomas. Wayne Trace – Gerber 3, T. Sinn 2, C. Sinn 2, Miller.
Lima CC 5 15 12 26 — 58
Wayne Trace 13 17 11 24 — 65
COLDWATER (39) – Schoen 0; Hemmelgarn 7; McKibben 0; Diller 0; Blasingame 4; Schwieterman 2; Klingsharn 0; J. Muhlenkamp 3; Ontrop 0; C. Muhlenkamp 0; Broering 6; Post 12; Miller 5. Totals 14-43 5-7 39.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (69) – Beach 0; Schomaeker 8; Blevins 16; Dean 3; Alt 7; Kuhlman 2; Kaufman 0; Nicholas 17; Schmenk 0; Westrick 9; Maag 0; Rieman 7. Totals 26-50 10-16 69.
Three-point goals: Coldwater 6-28 (Post 4, Hemmelgarn, Broering). Ottawa-Glandorf 7-15 (Blevins 4, Schomaeker, Dean, Alt). Rebounds: Coldwater 28 (Miller 8), Ottawa-Glandorf 28 (Blevins 6). Turnovers: Coldwater 20, Ottawa-Glandorf 8.
Coldwater 9 11 11 8 — 39
Ottawa-Glandorf 19 28 18 4 — 69
