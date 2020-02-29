ELIDA -- Fairview appeared to have life in Saturday afternoon’s Division III district championship game at the Elida Fieldhouse against No. 7 Ottawa-Glandorf, rallying from a 19-4 first-quarter hole to create a six-point margin midway through the third quarter.
Then Kelsey Erford happened.
The Western Buckeye League Player of the Year exploded for 12 of her 14 points in the period as the Titans stormed back and rolled to a 64-43 win over the Apaches to advance to regionals for the fifth time in six seasons.
“We knew Fairview wasn’t going to go away, we scrimmaged them at the beginning of the season and we knew they were a great team,” explained O-G mentor Troy Yant of his senior’s effort. “They’re very aggressive, they were able to get downhill on us and do some things we would have liked to stop. Kelsey Erford took care of business in the third quarter and showed why she’s our leader, why she’s a captain and why she’s a Player of the Year in our league.”
A tenacious Titan defense racked up 29 turnovers against the Apaches (19-6), which were making the program’s first district tourney appearance since reaching regionals in 2004-05.
Coupled with a commanding 19 offensive rebounds by O-G (24-1), the circumstances were too much to overcome for an Apache squad featuring just three seniors.
“They’re a good team, you know that going in,” said Fairview coach Russell Zeedyk. “They want to speed you up and turn you over and you try to resist it but I actually thought speeding it up was what kinda got us back in it. It wasn’t necessarily to our advantage today.”
After a pair of Riley Mealer freebies cut O-G’s lead to 10-4 midway through the first period, the Titans ripped off nine straight points from five different players to take their largest lead of the first half.
Down 21-10 after one quarter, the Apaches battled back in the second stanza to make a game of things, earning buckets from freshman Allison Rhodes, Olivia Ricica and four tallies from Mealer to cut the lead to five at 23-18.
The Titans countered with a bucket from Maggie Verhoff and a layup from Erford with 44 ticks before the halftime whistle, the first two points for Erford in the game, that sent the Titans to the locker rooms with a 29-19 advantage.
Both sides came out scorching in a wild up-and-down third stanza, combining to shoot 18-23 from the field. Fairview’s flurry came first with triples from Kiersten Cline and Carrie Zeedyk while Erford, senior standout Erin Kaufman and freshman forward Chloee Glenn countered with buckets of their own.
A Cline layup made it 35-29 midway through the third and then Erford stole the show. The Titans hit six out of seven from the field to end the period, including five buckets from the senior guard to turn a six-point lead to a 50-36 clampdown.
“Once you get out to that six, eight, 12-point run, it’s a little easier for the rest of the girls to relax and just play basketball,” explained Yant, whose Titans will take on Millbury Lake in the Division III regional semifinals at Ohio Northern University at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday. “For a significant portion of that (third quarter), we had two freshmen and a sophomore out there and they’re not accustomed to being a leader and things of that nature and that’s just something that you’ve got to get games in at that position.”
Fairview never got closer than 16 the rest of the way, cutting short the season just short of a spot in regionals.
“I mean, playing in big games is only going to make them better down the road,” said Zeedyk, who will say goodbye to seniors Riley Mealer, Taylor King and Kendall Baker via graduation. “After the game, talking to the girls, it’s what it’s all about, making them mentally tough for their life down the road. If everything was easy, we wouldn’t be building character. I was proud of their toughness, they didn’t give up and fought back and made a game out of it.
FAIRVIEW (43) - C. Zeedyk 6; Baker 0; Mavis 2; Smith 0; Rhodes 11; Cline 7; Marshall 0; O. Ricica 2; Mealer 15; Singer 0; P. Ricica 0; K. Zeedyk 0. Totals 15-33 9-12 43.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (64) - Erford 14; Verhoff 5; Schimmoeller 15; Warnecke 3; Kaufman 14; Rich 2; Glenn 9; Diller 0; Siefker 3; Haselman 0; Brinkman 0; Frey 0. Totals 27-51 11-17 64.
Three-point goals: Fairview 4-9 (), Ottawa-Glandorf 1-11 (Siefker). Rebounds: Fairview 18 (Mealer 5), Ottawa-Glandorf 28 (Kaufman 8). Turnovers: Fairview 29, Ottawa-Glandorf 17.
Fairview 10 9 17 7 - 43
Ottawa-Glandorf 21 8 21 14 - 64
