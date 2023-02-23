ELIDA — For the third time in the last four seasons, Fairview and Ottawa-Glandorf matched up in the Division III district tournament.
Though the Apaches battled gamely at times, the third time wasn’t the charm for the Black and Gold as the No. 5 Titans ended Fairview’s season with a 64-49 district semifinal win at the Elida Fieldhouse on Thursday.
The two teams met in December in Sherwood with O-G narrowly escaping with a 59-58 victory but that matchup didn’t play much into Thursday's tournament tilt with both rosters having shifted since then.
A close game throughout the first quarter, Ottawa-Glandorf seized momentum when freshman guard Karsyn Erford answered two late Fairview free throws by taking the ball the length of the court and hitting a runner as the buzzer sounded to put O-G up 15-13 after trailing 11-6 early.
Those last two points of the first quarter proved to be the spark to light an 8-0 run to start the second quarter for the Titans with all eight points coming from senior Chloee Glenn.
Kelly Crites finally stopped the bleeding with a layup 2:53 into the quarter but Erford found the net again and Kaitlyn Kimmet nailed a 3-pointer to swell the Titan lead to 28-15 at the midway point of the second stanza.
“Obviously we lost track a little there in that run,” said Fairview coach Russell Zeedyk. “We weren’t doing what we were supposed to on some possessions there and they took advantage. We fought hard but unfortunately we couldn’t bridge that gap.”
The 19 points are a season-high for the veteran Glenn, who was playing in just her 10th game of the season. The post presence for the Titans also made her presence felt on the defensive side with five rebounds - two offensive - and four of the team’s dozen steals.
“It’s nice to see her getting back into basketball shape, running down the floor,” said O-G coach Troy Yant, whose Titans will face Delphos Jefferson for a district championship on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Elida. “She got a pass from Myka (Aldrich), another one from Carlie (Brinkman) that led to buckets. I told them in the locker room, it’s not our best performance but it’s better than where we were and we’ll take it.”
Down 11 at the halftime break, Fairview battled throughout the third quarter and refused to be put away. Senior guard Carrie Zeedyk hit three of her six 3-pointers in the first four minutes of the second half and along with a bucket from fellow senior Allison Rhodes and four forced turnovers, Fairview whittled the deficit down to six points at 38-32 with 3:16 in the period.
Again, O-G had an answer as sophomore Carlie Brinkman found the cup and scored just 20 seconds later to get the Titans back on the board. From there, Brinkman, Katie Kaufman and Glenn combined for a 6-0 run to keep the margin at double digits and Fairview got no closer the rest of the way.
“I thought the girls responded well and Carlie and Megan (Horstman) came in and gave us great minutes,” said Yant of the effort from his bruised roster that was missing contributors Kaelyn Grothause and Emma Brinkman due to illness and has played without former senior starting guard Maggie Verhoff since December with an ACL injury. “It’s much like it was last year when we had three ACL injuries. We’re still kinda putting pieces together and it’s not the way any coach wants to come into tournament but we did it all last year. It’s just asking the girls to step up and they know what’s expected of them so hopefully they can continue to do so.”
Glenn finished with 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting while Erford tallied 12 points, three boards and a 6-of-8 showing at the free throw line. Brinkman added 10 points and six rebounds while Kimmet tallied nine points and four boards.
For Fairview, the run to a third district tournament in four seasons marks the end of the hoops journey for seniors Zeedyk and Rhodes. Zeedyk, this year’s GMC Player of the Year, tallied 26 points and four rebounds in her final game in Black and Gold while Rhodes put up seven points, eight rebounds and four assists in the final game of a four-year run under coach Russell Zeedyk that has produced 75 wins, three sectional titles and a pair of conference crowns.
“Our seniors battled to the end and had a nice season,” said Russell Zeedyk. “We’re getting where we want to be, I told the girls after the game 19 wins is a great season. Obviously you want to win more but we feel good about where we’re at. Give credit to our girls and the seniors for leading the way and getting the program to the point we’re at.”
Junior Kelly Crites added 13 points and four rebounds for the Apaches.
FAIRVIEW (49) - Singer 0; Zeedyk 26; Crites 13; Rhodes 7; H. Hammer 0; McDaniel 0; Taylor 0; Merritt 0; Mavis 0; Sharp 3. Totals 15-38 10-14 49.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (64) - Glenn 19; Erford 12; C. Brinkman 10; Kimmet 9; Kaufman 8; Aldrich 4; Haselman 2; Horstman 0; G. Liebrecht 0; Grothause 0; M. Liebrecht 0; Recker 0. Totals 22-52 16-24 64.
Three-point goals: Fairview 9-24 (Zeedyk 6, Crites 2, Sharp), Ottawa-Glandorf 4-13 (Kimmet 3, Glenn). Rebounds: Fairview 21 (Rhodes 8), Ottawa-Glandorf 29 (C. Brinkman 6). Turnovers: Fairview 15, Ottawa-Glandorf 10.
Fairview 13 8 12 16 - 49
Ottawa-Glandorf 15 17 14 18 - 64
