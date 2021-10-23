NAPOLEON — Already the two-time defending Division III district champions, the Holgate boys had eyes on keeping up their stellar season as the cross country postseason got underway at Leaders Farms near Napoleon on Saturday morning.
The Tigers did that and more, placing the top four runners in their district race and finishing with 18 total points to cruise to the team title and a spot in the Tiffin Regional.
Richard Bower finished first overall for the Tigers in 16:47.58, with teammates Jack Westrick, Levi Zachrich and Addison Casillas finishing in order behind him for a dominant showing.
“They were focused all week and it’s nothing I do, it’s all them,” said Holgate coach Brad Hurst, who had Logan Miller finish eighth and Ethan Fritz 10th as well. “We executed today. I told them we’ve got to go out and be strong, we’re always trying to get better, it doesn’t matter where we’re at.”
Said Bower: “We’re a really close-knit team and I think that’s really why we finished top four. All seven of us know this course like the back of our hand, we were ready for every turn. We really just executed today.”
With 25 teams in the boys and girls fields, the district competition was seeded and split into two races each. Holgate’s boys team was one of three to advance from the District 1 race, along with Fairview and Fayette while fourth-place Liberty Center saw ??grade Kenny Miles advance as an individual while Antwerp’s Avin Johnson also earned a regional berth.
The District 2 boys race featured a very speedy time of 16:07.24 from individual champion Riley Nixon of Ottawa Hills, which finished atop the team standings with four runners in the top seven. Archbold, paced by fifth-place Brady Johns and top-10 efforts from Aden McCarty (eighth) and Caleb Harrow (ninth), finished second overall, while Tinora and Pettisville nabbed team spots. Tinora’s Jaxen Durfey and Paul Westrick were second and fourth, respectively, while Zach McWatters’ 10th-place finish paced the Blackbirds.
Montpelier’s Garrett Walz earned an individual regional berth.
The Tinora boys won’t be the only regional representatives in Ram green after the THS girls put together a runner-up finish behind dominant Liberty Center in the girls District 1 competition.
Ottawa Hills’ Joanna Kelley took home the individual title but the Liberty Center trio of Hope Oelkrug, MaKayla Meller and Gracie Miller finished in the next three spots for the Tigers to propel the hosts to yet another regional appearance with 25 points.
Lauren Sattler led the runner-up Rams in fourth with teammate Julia Durfey in ninth and Addison Lee in 14th.
“Both the guys and girls teams put together a solid race from start to finish, all seven of them,” said a pleased Tinora coach Jim Winseman. “We knew coming in the girls race was going to be tight and obviously from the scoring, it ended up tight but those girls did everything they needed to do today. I’m very proud of them.
“As for our guys, they’ve been improving all season long and they had a great race at the league meet last week. They’re just doing all those things that we’ve been asking all year, closing those gaps and working together as a team. We may not have someone winning the race but we have the depth in our team and that’s what our strong suit is.”
After claiming the Green Meadows Conference championship over the Rams a week ago, Fairview will join their county rivals in both the boys and girls regional tournaments after the Apaches edged out Ottawa Hills in the girls field by 10 points for the third and final team spot. Samantha Rohrs (13th), Kayla Mavis (15th), Katie McCavit (16th) and Cheyenne Zeedyk (19th) packed up in the race’s top 20 for a consistent finish.
Though Edgerton missed out on the team advancing, Luisa Rudersdorf will compete for another week after finishing 12th overall.
In the second girls race of the day, Holgate’s girls squad came two points short of a Henry County girls sweep after being nipped by Pettisville for the second straight week after finishing as Buckeye Border Conference runner-up last week in Montpelier.
Elisabeth Willett led the charge for the Purple and Gold in second place overall behind Delta freshman Josilyn Welch’s 19:43.15, joined by teammate Hannah Swary in seventh and Kaylynn Ashbaugh in 12th.
“I can’t be mad at second when you’ve got five, six out of the seven girls PR,” said Hurst. “They ran their best race of the year, you’ve got to tip your hat to Pettisville as well, they’re running amazing right now. This is a proud day for Holgate cross country.”
Archbold was the third and final team qualifier in the District 2 race, seven points clear of NWOAL colleague Patrick Henry to move on to the regional field.
Sophie Rupp was third for the Archbold girls as Karley Ramirez was eighth and Allie Buehrer was 18th. Coupled with the runner-up finish from the Bluestreak boys, head coach Rachel Kinsman was plenty pleased.
“I was happy we were placed in the race we were because I knew Liberty would go out fast and I knew my girls would get out fast with them and that put us in a great position right away,” explained the Bluestreak mentor. “Our execution was big, we were in perfect positions that we needed to be in and we got where we needed to be to hold onto those positions.”
The Division III regional meet will compete at Hedges-Boyer Park in Tiffin on Saturday, Oct. 30. The Division III girls and boys races will begin the day of action at 9 and 10 a.m., respectively, with the top seven teams and individuals not on qualifying teams that finish in the top 28 clinching berths in the D-III state tournament at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park near Columbus on Nov. 6.
Division III Districts
At Leaders Farms, Napoleon
Boys
District 1 Race
(Top three teams to regionals)
Holgate 18, Fairview 74, Fayette 116, Liberty Center 117, Hicksville 124, Maumee Valley Country Day 152, Antwerp 184, Delta 185, Patrick Henry 228, North Central 279, Toledo Emmanuel Christian no score
Top 20
1. Richard Bower (Hol), 16:47.58; Jack Westrick (Hol), Levi Zachrich (Hol), Addison Casillas (Hol), Jose Blanco (Fay), Kenny Miles (LC), Ethan Underwood (Fair), Logan Miller (Hol), Kyle Rabe (Fair), Ethan Fritz (Hol), Wyatt Mitchell (Fay), Avin Johnson (A), Stephen Eckloff (TEC), Austin Corns (MVCD), Braylin Snyder (Fair), Ben Fischl (MVCD), JR Mendoza (Hi), Kelton Stone (Hi), Brennen Yates (PH), Matthew Marlow (LC).
Individual Qualifiers
Kenny Miles (LC), Avin Johnson (A).
District 2 Race
(Top four teams to regionals)
Ottawa Hills 28, Archbold 48, Tinora 70, Pettisville 113, Montpelier 140, Edgerton 172, Northwood 172, Hilltop 203
Top 20
1. Riley Nixon (OH), 16:07.24; Jaxen Durfey (T), Thomas Franklin (OH), Paul Westrick (T), Brady Johns (A), Michael Kelley (OH), Sage Egan (OH), Aden McCarty (A), Caleb Harrow (A), Zach McWatters (P), Zander Delauter (TC), Carson Mackey (OH), Brennan Garrow (A), Garrett Walz (M), Landon Stamm (A), Bryce Meyer (T), Maxwell Chandar-Kouba (OH), Oliver Seibert (A), Hayden Herman (E), Henry Simpson (TC).
Individual Qualifiers
Zander Delauter (TC), Garrett Walz (M)
Girls
District 1 Race
(Top three teams to regionals)
Liberty Center 25, Tinora 76, Fairview 81, Ottawa Hills 91, Edgerton 117, Evergreen 141, Montpelier 173, Toledo Emmanuel Christian no team score
Top 20
1. Joanna Kelley (OH), 18:19.05; Hope Oelkrug (LC), MaKayla Meller (LC), Gracie Miller (LC), Lauren Sattler (T), Elanora Smith (OH), Jenna Ramsey (TEC), Cassie Elieff (LC), Julia Durfey (T), Reagan Dulle (LC), Kristine Minnich (LC), Luisa Rudersdorf (Edg), Samantha Rohrs (F), Addison Lee (T), Kayla Mavis (F), Katie McCavit (F), Kayla Gleckler (Ev), Vivian Eckloff (TEC), Cheyenne Zeedyk (F), Ashlee Hug (Edg).
Regional Qualifiers
Joanna Kelley (OH), Elanora Smith (OH), Jenna Ramsey (TEC), Luisa Rudersdorf (Edg).
District 2 Race
(Top three teams to regionals)
Pettisville 65, Holgate 67, Archbold 68, Patrick Henry 75, Fayette 129, Antwerp 146, Toledo Christian 163, Maumee Valley Country Day 187, Delta no team score
Top 20
1. Josilyn Welch (D), 19:43.15; Elisabeth Willett (H), Sophie Rupp (Ar), Grace Remington (P), Leslie Burrow (F), Kendall Sears (P), Hannah Swary (H), Karley Ramirez (A), Lizzy Crawford (TC), Emily Gillson (PH), Mackenzie Delauter (TC), Kaylynn Ashbaugh (H), Lexi Holloway (PH), Madison Prigge (PH), Maeve Maginn (F), Sophie Sterken (P), Annika DeLong (Ar), Allie Buehrer (Ar), Madison Remington (P), Olivia Rettig (PH).
Individual Qualifiers
Josilyn Welch (D), Leslie Burrow (F), Lizzy Crawford (TC), Emily Gillson (PH), Mackenzie Delauter (TC).
