LIMA — Ottawa Glandorf finished the regular season ranked as the number two team in the final Associated Press Division III poll for the 2019-2020 season.
The Titans showed why Saturday afternoon in a 69-44 win over Wayne Trace in the Division III district finals at Lima Senior High School.
Ottawa Glandorf recorded 23 offensive rebounds in the contest and outrebounded the Raiders 41-25 overall in improving to 24-1 on the season and claiming a regional berth.
Owen Nichols paced the way for the Titans (24-1) with 18 points and nine rebounds while teammate Brennan Blevins added 13 markers. The Titans will take on Colonel Crawford Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Bowling Green State University’s Stroh Center.
“They are very, very good,” noted Raider head coach Jim Linder. “We tried to take some things away but their size is something we could not match up against.”
Wayne Trace (18-7) got off to a quick start, getting a bucket and two free throws from Cameron Sinn along with a Jace Vining three-pointer for a 7-2 advantage.
However, the Titans quickly responded by scoring 16 of the remaining 20 first quarter points to take control of the contest with an 18-11 lead after one quarter.
“They got off to a good start and we missed a couple of looks early on,” noted Ottawa Glandorf mentor Tyson McGlaughlin. “Give Wayne Trace a lot of credit. They had a good game plan but we asserted ourselves in the paint and the bigs kind of took over.”
The Raiders cut the deficit to 26-18 midway in the second quarter, picking up an Alex Reinhart basket and a Nathan Gerber three-pointer.
Ottawa Glandorf, though, responded with seven straight points in getting a Blevins trey and two Ben Westrick buckets to push the margin to 33-18. The Titans went on to post a 38-22 advantage at halftime.
“Our kids gave it everything they had but that is just a good basketball team they have,” Linder stated of the Titans. “They are a better team and sometimes that happens and you have to live with it.”
Wayne Trace was within 48-33 late in the third quarter following a Reid Miller trey but the Titans answered late in the period.
Ottawa Glandorf scored the final eight points of the period, expanding the margin to 56-33 entering the final stanza.
Ben Westrick also reached double digits for the Titans with a dozen markers while pulling down ten rebounds.
Six seniors wrapped up their careers in a Raider basketball uniform in the loss.
Reid Miller topped Wayne Trace in his final game with 13 points and three rebounds while Alex Reinhart added eight markers. Nathan Gerber picked up six points and six rebounds and Nathan Crosby also bucketed six for the Raiders. Jace Vining chipped in three points, three rebounds and three assists with Cale Crosby scoring two.
WAYNE TRACE (44) - T. Sinn 0; C. Sinn 4; Miller 13, T. Speice 2; Williamson 0; Gerber 6; C. Crosby 2; Vining 3; McClure 0; Graham 0; Reinhart 8; N. Crosby 6; Munger 0. Totals 17-44 5-9 44.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (69) — Beach 3; Schomaeker 6; Blevins 13; Dean 3; Alt 5; Kuhlman 2; Kaufman 0; Nichols 18; Schmenk 0; Westrick 12; Maag 3; Rieman 4. Totals 24-61 13-15 69.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 5-15 (Miller 3, Gerber, Vining), Ottawa Glandorf 8-29 (Blevins 3, Beach, Schomaeker, Dean, Alt, Maag). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 25 (Gerber 6), Ottawa Glandorf 41 (Westrick 10, Nichols 9). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 13, Ottawa Glandorf 6.
Wayne Trace 11 11 11 11 — 44
Ottawa-Glandorf 18 20 18 13 — 69
