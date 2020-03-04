Four area teams will have little time to reflect on sectional triumphs in D-III as another daunting task looms beginning on Thursday in the district semifinals at two sites.
Evergreen and Archbold will travel to Toledo Central Catholic facing two quality opponents.
The Vikings (22-1) defeated Otsego 64-42 in the sectional finals and will now face a known opponent in Cardinal Stritch (18-6) at 6:15 on Thursday.
The two teams first met on Dec. 12, with Evergreen prevailing, 61-55. Viking coach Jerry Keifer knows what the Cardinals like to do and how dominate they were in their final against Delta, winning, 73-32.
“I expect full court pressure and pressure in the half court as well,” he explained. “We must handle that pressure. We have to slow down Joey Holifield and Jahlan Wilson. We must shoot the ball well and get scoring from everyone, not just Mason Loeffler and Nate Brighton. The others have to be able to score.”
The first meeting proved to be a battle with Evergreen trailing by 10 or more points in the third quarter twice before rallying for the victory. Keifer knows his team will need every bit of support as they had in the sectional.
“Our crowd was tremendous at Springfield and I expect it to be even better on Thursday at Central Catholic,” he added.
In the late matchup at 8:15, the Bluestreaks (17-6) will tangle with Ottawa Hills (14-8) after defeating Genoa, 45-25.
Archbold won a hard-fought victory over NWOAL rival Swanton, 48-43, to claim a sectional title.
Archbold’s Joe Frank expect the Green Bears to be tough on defense.
“We expect Ottawa Hills to come out and play good man-to-man defense,” he said. “They do pressure teams but like to play in the gaps to take away driving lanes. We also expect a 2-2-1 three-quarter court zone press after made buckets. They have shown this in several of their games.”
Meanwhile on offense, Ottawa Hills can be frustrating according to Frank.
“They are a very patient team offensively and will run a lot of back door cuts,” he stated. “We hope to be able to pressure them and make it a full court game.”
The Bluestreaks will lean on leading scorer Elijah Zimmerman averaging 13.6 ppg and 5.9 rpg.
“We have relied on defense first, all year long so that is our number one priority,” admitted Frank. “Another key for us will be rebounding missed shots to finish defensive possessions.”
Ottawa-Glandorf will begin its district push against Coldwater at Lima Senior tipping at 6:15 on Thursday.
The Titans (22-1) defeated Allen East 82-29 to move on while the Cavaliers (12-12) earned a 61-55 win over Liberty-Benton.
In the nightcap, Wayne Trace will take on Lima Central Catholic.
The Raiders (17-6) defeated GMC rival Fairview, 60-43 while the Thunderbirds (14-9) defeated Bluffton, 59-44.
“I expect them to pressure us in the half court and try to cause turnovers with their defense,” explained Wayne Trace coach Jim Linder. “They will try to turn their defense into offense.”
To advance to the district finals, Linder believes his squad will need to do a few important things.
“The key is to take care of the ball and score both from the perimeter and the inside,” he said.
Nate Gerber 17 ppg leads Wayne Trace in scoring while Alex Reinhart averages eight ppg and seven rpg.
Winners at Toledo Central Catholic will advance to a Saturday showdown at 1 p.m while victors at Lima Senior will play for a district title at 2 p.m.
