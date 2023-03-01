NAPOLEON — Wayne Trace advanced to their fourth-straight district final with a win over Swanton on Wednesday night from the Grand Canyon while Archbold saw their season come to an end against top-seeded Emmanuel Christian.
The Raiders (19-6) were the second game of the night and they used 36 combined points between Brooks Laukhuf (21) and Kyle Stoller (16) to hold off Swanton (18-6) for a 41-29 win.
After going down 2-0 on a Cole Mitchey baseline alley-oop slam to start the game, Stoller and Laukhuf combined for back-two-back twos to take a 4-2 lead. The Raiders never surrendered the lead for the rest of the contest.
The first quarter saw just five total made field goals and a 6-5 lead for the Raiders, and after Swanton cut the lead to 9-7 in the second quarter, Wayne Trace outscored the Bulldogs 12-2 the rest of the way to take a 21-9 lead to the locker room.
Stoller had seven points and Laukhuf 12 to combine for 19 of the 21 Raider first half points.
“We’ve jumped on their back for the last couple of years and they just continue to take it,” Wayne Trace head coach Jim Linder said. “They are getting really smart at how they are handling different pressure situations, particularly Brooks. Brooks gets a lot of face guards and things like that and he has really worked on not making bad decisions with the ball in his hands … once in a while he’ll let one go that he shouldn’t but you live with it because it’s Brooks.
The second half started with back and forth play but on the first Wayne Trace possession, Stoller was able to back his man down and score his 1,000th career point.
Stoller is the 11th player in program history to reach the mark and with Laukhuf reaching the mark earlier this season, the juniors are the first duo in program history to get the achievement in the same season.
“It’s kind of surreal,” Stoller said of the achievement. “I remember when I was a little kid, thinking about that, listening to other kids get it and now to finally hit it with the group of guys that I have with me. It’s just awesome. I kind of can’t put it into words.”
The game went on, however, and the Raiders did find themselves in a scrap as despite leading by as much as 13 in the third quarter, the Bulldogs were able to cut it to five with a 7-0 run on a three and back-to-back twos from Hayden Callicotte and 6-foot-8 freshman Charlie Wood.
But every time it felt like the Bulldogs might turn the tides, Laukhuf was there to quell that feeling, and no stretch displayed that more than him getting to the rim for back-to-back buckets to start the fourth quarter and stretch the lead back to eight.
“They are too good of a team to fall behind by 12 like that,” Swanton head coach Bruce Smith said. “We got it down to five or six there and it’s what great players do every time they needed a big bucket, Laukhuf delivered for him and if it wasn’t him it was Stoller.”
“I think the fact that we have been in some tough games all year and we’ve been in tight games, I don’t think it bothered us,” Linder said of the third quarter run by Swanton.
After the two buckets by Laukhuf to open the quarter, the Bulldogs were never really able to threaten again and the Raiders walked away with a win.
They’ll move on to play Emmanuel Christian back at Napoleon High School on Friday after the Warriors downed Archbold 58-51.
Archbold (13-11) was able to scrap and claw their way to just a four-point fourth quarter deficit with top-ranked Emmanuel Christian (21-3) but ultimately their upset bid fell short.
Statistically, it looks as if the Warriors should have run away with it and at many points in the game, it seemed as if they would, but timely threes and runs from Archbold were able to keep the Blue Streaks with hope.
For the game, Emmanuel Christian shot 22-of-38 from the field and 3-of-7 from three, opting to drive it inside. The ninth-ranked sophomore prospect in the country according to 247sports.com in Jerry Easter was a big part of that as he had a game-high 24 points to lead the Warriors.
Jayden Seiler had 16 to lead Archbold with Cade Brenner adding 15.
Emmanuel Christian led 13-7 after one quarter and just 24-21 after two as Seiler went on his own personal 4-0 run to close the first half.
But coming out into the second half, Easter was able to stretch the Warrior lead to 10, but it seemed like the Blue Streaks always had a response getting the lead to six in the third quarter and then after trailing by as much as 13 at the end of the third quarter, they were able to shrink the deficit to four to begin the fourth quarter on a Seiler three that cemented a 9-0 run for the Blue Streaks.
“It just says a lot about the fight that our kids have and the will that they have to want to win,” Archbold head coach Joe Frank said. “We just weren’t able to make enough plays in the end and they were a team that athletically frustrated us at times.
The lead swelled back up to as much as 12 in the fourth quarter with Archbold forced to foul, the Warriors were able to hit key free throws down the stretch to keep the Blue Streaks at bay and win the game.
The Blue Streaks graduate just one senior in Alex Roth, who didn’t garner any playing time this season due to illness.
“I’ve never had this before where I get to go into the locker room after losing the last game and not have to give a speech to our seniors,” Frank said. “They gained a lot of experience in this run and they’ll come out the better for it.”
ARCHBOLD (51) — Phillips 7; Brenner 15; Wendt 6; Seiler 16; Diller 2; Miller 3; Nofziger 2. Totals: 18-39 7-9 51
E. CHRISTIAN (58) — Young 0; Easter 24; Patterson-Davis 4; Brown 13; Miles 11; Rivers 6; Sims 0. Totals: 22-38 13-20 58.
Three-point goals: Archbold 8-17 (Brenner 2, Wendt 2, Seiler 2, Miller, Phillips), E. Christian 3-7 (Easter, Brown, Miles). Rebounds: Archbold 12 (Phillips 3), E. Christian 21 (Rivers 9). Turnovers: Archbold 13, Emmanuel Christian 9.
Archbold 7 14 15 15 — 51
E. Christian 13 9 21 13 — 58
WAYNE TRACE (41) — B. Laukhuf 21; Stoller 15; T. Laukhuf 2; T. Davis 3; Winans 0; Myers 0.
SWANTON (29) — Borojevich 10; Wood 6; Mitchey 4; Smigelski 7; Johnson 2; O’Shea 0; Robinson 0; Davis 0; Nofziger 0; Callicotte 0; Bolyard 0.
Three-point goals: Swanton — Borojevich; Wayne Trace — Laukhuf 2. Rebounds: Wayne Trace 23 (Stoller 11), Swanton 26 (Mitchey 7). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 3, Swanton 5
Swanton 5 4 14 6 — 28
Wayne Trace 6 15 7 14 — 41
