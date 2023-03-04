NAPOLEON – Wow.
In a Division III district championship game that could be classified a classic, Wayne Trace junior Kyle Stoller hit a three-point field with 2.7 seconds remaining to lift the Raiders to a 50-49 victory over Toledo Emmanuel Christian at the ‘Grand Canyon’ in Napoleon.
The victory sends the red, white and blue to the Sweet 16 with a 6:00 p.m. regional semifinal game on Wednesday against Canton Central Catholic (16-9) at Bowling Green State University.
The Crusaders moved into the regional semifinal after defeating Creston Norwayne 59-53 on Friday evening. After falling behind 12-2 in that contest, Ethan Ragon and Jack Talkington led the way for Canton Central Catholic with 15 and 14 markers, respectively. DaMonte’ DeGraffenried added 13 markers for the Crusaders.
On Saturday at the ‘Grand Canyon’, Wayne Trace took its first lead of the contest with 6:17 remaining in regulation on a Brooks Laukhuf steal and layup.
Toledo Emmanuel Christian quickly responded with a Nate Miles basket to regain the 41-40 advantage but the Raiders got a Tyler Davis bucket and four straight Laukhuf free throws to seize a 46-41 lead at the 4:02 mark.
The Warriors, though, responded with a Jerry Easter three-point field goal and Jamie Rivers hit one of two foul shots to get Toledo Emmanuel Christian within 46-45.
Another Easter bucket put the Warriors back on top 47-46 with 3:17 remaining but Wayne Trace again answered as Laukhuf hit one of two foul shots to knot the game at 47-47.
Easter then put Emmanuel Christian in front for the final time at 49-47 with 2:02 on the clock, setting up the final Raider possession.
After a trio of Raider timeouts, the red, white and blue had the ball knocked away and out of bounds with eight seconds on the clock underneath the basket.
Wayne Trace inbounded the ball to Laukhuf, who then found Stoller for the game winning three-point field goal.
“The guys were comfortable and we just slowed the game down there and Kyle stepped up and hit a huge shot for us,” stated Raider head coach Jim Linder.
Following a timeout by Toledo Emmanuel Christian with 2.2 seconds remaining, the Raiders committed their sixth team foul with four-tenths of a second left on the clock in the backcourt. Toledo Emmanuel Christian then committed an endline violation to turn the ball over and start the Wayne Trace celebration.
“We felt like if we could get the lead that would be big,” added the Raider mentor. “We felt like if we were able to make them play from behind, it would put our kids in a really good situation. I thought our kids just of this basketball team.”
The start looked to be disastrous for Wayne Trace as Toledo Emmanuel Christian scored 12 of the game’s 14 points to quickly seize a 12-2 lead.
However, the Raiders came back to pull within 15-11 at the end of one quarter as Stoller and Laukhuf combined for a trio of buckets before a last second three-pointer by Laukhuf got Wayne Trace within four points.
Wayne Trace got within 20-18 midway through the second quarter after two Stoller foul shots but a trey by Andre Young and a three-point play from Easter quickly pushed the Warrior lead to 26-18.
After a three-pointer from Jalen Brown pushed Emmanuel Christian’s lead to 29-21, Laukhuf again came up with a huge trey at the end of the first half to close the Raider gap to 29-24 at the midway point of the contest.
“Those two just continue to make play after play for us,” Linder continued. “Brooks hit a big shot there at the end of the half that gave us some momentum.”
Quarter number three saw the margin stay around five points throughout the quarter until a Stoller basket trimmed Wayne Trace’s deficit to 37-35 with 1:05 on the clock. Emmanuel Christian, though, picked up a pair of Easter free throws to post a 39-35 advantage entering the final stanza.
Laukhuf then pulled the red, white and blue within 39-38 with 7:16 remaining in the contest before a Warrior turnover led to Laukhuf’s steal and basket that put Wayne Trace in front 40-39.
“Our kids played so hard tonight,” continued the Raider head coach. “Tanner, Hudson and Cale all did a tremendous job defensively and that was a big part of our success. I know they don’t score a lot but they do so much for us in so many other aspects.”
Laukhuf led all scorers in the contest with 25 points for the Raiders while Stoller totaled 16 markers to aid the Raider cause. Tyler Davis had the remaining nine points for Wayne Trace.
Stoller posted another double-double after grabbing ten rebounds on the night and Davis hauled down nine boards. Stoller also had four steals and Laukhuf picked up three with Davis dishing out three assists.
“Tyler played extremely well tonight,” commented Linder. “He rebounded the basketball well and he was aggressive going to the rim. He is an important part of our basketball team.”
Both teams hit 17 of 40 shots from the field (43%) with Emmanuel Christian hitting seven of nine free throws (78%) while Wayne Trace was 11 of 16 (69%). Toledo Emmanuel Christian won the battle of the boards 26-24 with the Raiders committing fewer turnovers, 8-12.
Easter and Nate Miles both scored 17 points to lead the way for Toledo Emmanuel Christian while Andre Young and Jalen Brown each chipped in six markers. Jamie Rivers also added three points for the Warriors.
WAYNE TRACE (50) - Myers 0; T. Laukhuf 0; Winans 0; B. Laukhuf 25; Clemens 0; Davis 9; Stoller 16. Totals: 17-40 11-16 50.
EMMANUEL CHRISTIAN (49) - Young 6; Easter 17; Patterson-Davis 0; Brown 6; Miles 17; Sims 0; Miller 0; Rivers 3. Totals: 17-40 7-9 49.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 5-13 (B. Laukhuf 3-6, Stoler 2-5), Emmanuel Christian 8-19 (Miles 3-5, Brown 2-4, Young 2-2, Easter 1-6). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 24 (Stoller 10), Emmanuel Christian 26 (Miles, Rivers 8). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 8, Emmanuel Christian 12.
Wayne Trace 11 13 11 15 - 50
E. Christian 15 14 10 10 - 49
