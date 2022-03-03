LIMA — For Wayne Trace and Ottawa-Glandorf, the path to the district finals was very different in Thursday’s Division III semifinal twinbill at Lima Senior High School but the result was the same.
No. 2 Ottawa-Glandorf exploded for a 21-0 first-quarter lead on Liberty-Benton en route to a 63-32 dismantling before the Raiders rallied from 10 down in the third quarter to stuff Bluffton 45-42 and set up the third straight district championship matchup between the Raiders and Titans.
The late game went down to the very last play between Wayne Trace (22-2, No. 4 Division III) and Bluffton (21-3) with the Raiders rallying defensively in the fourth quarter to hold Bluffton to one make in 10 attempts and just two points in the final stanza after the Pirates led for most of the second and third quarters.
“We talked at halftime, if we’re going to win the game, it’s going to come on the (defensive) end,” said WT coach Jim Linder, whose Raiders will battle O-G at 2 p.m. Saturday in hopes of its first regional berth since 2015. “We were struggling to score a little bit and if you can hold a team like that to two in a quarter, that’s really big. We weren’t able to zone them, we had to play man-to-man so we just dug down deep and found a way.”
Bluffton, vying for its first district championship since 1970, scorched the nets for six makes through the first three periods as the Pirates kept Wayne Trace off balance all night and scorched the Raiders with key runs to start the second and third quarters.
After Brooks Laukhuf beat the first-quarter buzzer with a steal and layup, Bluffton ripped off five straight makes and a 12-2 run to start the second period, including consecutive treys from senior Trey Boblitt.
Wayne Trace battled back to get within a point at 23-22 at the half thanks to a 7-2 run with three buckets by sophomore Brooks Laukhuf, but again the Pirates had an answer to start the second half.
Carson Soper hit a pair of treys to bookend a longball by Kyler Kinn to open the third quarter before an alley-oop pass from Soper found Kinn for a thundering dunk to put the Pirates up eight midway through the stanza. A Trenton Donley steal and layup made it double digits and the Raiders were behind the eight-ball. From there, the comeback was on.
Consecutive trifectas from junior Tyler Davis and senior Trevor Sinn got the Raiders back into it before a jumper by sophomore Kyle Stoller made it a four-point game with eight minutes to play.
Stoller got things started in the fourth with an old-fashioned 3-point play and just 43 seconds later, the sophomore post power converted an offensive rebound into a bucket for a 41-40 lead, the Raiders’ first since leading 12-10 early in the second quarter.
Points came at a high premium the rest of the way as neither team could find the net despite Wayne Trace recording offensive rebounds on three of its next four possessions. Laukhuf hit a floater with 4:21 left to put the Raiders up 43-40 but with 1:16 left in regulation, sophomore Marek Donaldson finally got the Pirates on the board with a runner to trim the deficit to one.
Wayne Trace wound the clock from 1:02 to 25.7 seconds left but turned the ball over at midcourt with 19.5 ticks left.
A go-ahead 3-pointer by Donaldson was blocked by Stoller in the final seconds and Davis, who had shot just 20 free throws all year and averaged 4.3 points a game, calmly hit both ends of a one-and-one to make it 45-42 with 7.6 seconds to go.
Out of a time out, Donley lined up a game-tying trey from the right wing that was off line and into the hands of Stoller to secure a third straight trip to the district finals at Lima Senior.
“All week we’ve been focusing on boxing out and running and getting physical in the paint because when we keep winning, it’s going to get harder and harder,” said Davis, who finished with nine points, three rebounds and two key 3-pointers. “We just focused on getting tough all week and that fourth quarter … it just kicked in.”
Added Linder: “He’s been getting better every game and he’s really been getting some good production off the bench so when you get a post playing off the bench that can help you score, that’s a luxury.”
Laukhuf finished with a game-best 16 points and six steals in the win for the Raiders while Stoller poured in 13 points and 10 rebounds. Kinn’s 11 points and 12 rebounds were tops for Bluffton while Donley had nine and both Soper and Boblitt netted eight.
The early contest was not nearly as suspenseful as a potent O-G squad averaging 63 points a night tallied a third of that in just the first 4:22 of the first quarter. The Titans hit their first seven shots from the field and nine of their first 11 to build up the commanding edge, including two treys from Carson Fuka and three buckets by standout sophomore Colin White.
Meanwhile, Liberty-Benton (18-7) aided the cause with five turnovers in the midst of the run before finally scoring on a Kameron Garlock layup with 3:18 in the first quarter. An 8-0 run got the Eagles within 13 points but that was as close as the BVC runners-up got all night.
“I was proud of the way we came out, I thought we put pressure on the offensive and defensive ends and that’s when we’re at our best,” said O-G coach Tyson McGlaughlin. “We’re really good when we get that penetration to make teams help, we’re hard to guard because we can spread the floor. Carson hit some shots early then Eli (Schmenk) hit some shots.”
Ottawa-Glandorf reached the OHSAA-installed running-clock rule with a 35-point lead with five minutes left in the third quarter and scored 16 second-half points with the game well in hand, finishing a stellar 26-of-53 from the field.
White led nine Titans in the scoring column with 15 points while Fuka netted 11, Caleb Kuhlman 10 and Schmenk with nine.
The focus now turns to the third part of the O-G/WT trilogy as the Titans have defeated the Raiders by a combined 57 points the last two meetings.
“We’ve got to take care of the ball first and foremost,” said Linder. “We’ve worked hard all year long, we wanted to make sure we got our kids to this game to make sure we get another shot … We’ve only got to beat them once.”
LIBERTY-BENTON (32) - K. Garlock 6; Eckford 5; Doolittle 7; Ja. Gerken 3; L. Garlock 4; Collert 2; Hanni-Wells 0; Jo. Gerken 5. Totals 11-36 7-9 32.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (63) - Fuka 11; Schimmoeller 5; Buckland 3; Kuhlman 10; Schmenk 9; Unterbrink 2; Jordan 0; B. Maag 0; Erford 2; White 15; Ross 0; Stechschulte 0; T. Maag 6. Totals 26-53 1-1 63.
Three-point goals: Liberty-Benton 3-9 (Ja. Gerken, L. Garlock, Jo. Gerken), Ottawa-Glandorf 10-26 (Fuka 3, Schmenk 2, White 2, Buckland, Schimmoeller, Kuhlman). Rebounds: Liberty-Benton 24 (L. Garlock 4), Ottawa-Glandorf 26 (T. Maag 6). Turnovers: Liberty-Benton 14, Ottawa-Glandorf 4.
Liberty-Benton 10 6 4 12 - 32
Ottawa-Glandorf 25 22 9 7 - 63
WAYNE TRACE (45) - Myers 0; T. Sinn 5; C. Sinn 0; Laukhuf 16; Davis 9; Graham 2; Stoller 13. Totals 17-44 7-9 45.
BLUFFTON (42) - Donley 9; Soper 8; Kinn 11; Boblitt 8; Schaadt 2; Donaldson 4. Totals 16-41 6-16 42.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 4-12 (Davis 2, T. Sinn, Stoller), Bluffton 6-16 (Soper 2, Boblitt 2, Donley, Kinn). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 25 (Stoller 10), Bluffton 26 (Kinn 12). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 9, Bluffton 14.
Wayne Trace 10 12 14 9 - 45
Bluffton 5 18 17 2 - 42
