LIMA — Up 20-13 at the beginning of the second quarter, Ottawa-Glandorf boys basketball used an 8-0 run to help propel themselves to a 78-51 Division III district finals victory over Spencerville on Saturday from Lima Senior High School.
In that run that followed a timeout from head coach Tyson McGlaughlin the Titans (22-3) saw a three from junior star Colin White, another from Levi Unterbrink and a layup from Hunter Stechschulte that gave them the momentum.
Spencerville (21-3) only scored three points in the second quarter and O-G went to the break with a 22-point lead. Colin White had 27 points and five triples to lead all scorers Caden Erford added 15 and three more triples. The Titans shot 29-of-53 from the field and 14-of-22 from three as a team.
Spencerville saw Owen Sensabaugh lead the way with 12 points on four triples. The Bearcats went 9-of-18 from three-point land.
O-G moves on to their fourth-straight regional trip where they will play Cardinal Stritch in regional semifinals from the Stroh Center on the campus of Bowling Green State University on Wednesday. Tip is set for approximately 8 p.m.
SPENCERVILLE (51) — Henline 10; Osting 11; D. Smith 2; Sensabaugh 12; Sudhoff 6; Orr 10. Totals: 18-44 6-9 51.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (78) — Schroeder 4; B. Maag 2; T. Maag 8; Unterbrink 6; Ross 3; Stechschulte 10; White 27; Toumazos 3; Erford 15. TotalsL 29-53 6-8 78.
