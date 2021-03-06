LIMA — Beating Ottawa-Glandorf in the postseason is already a tough task.
Wayne Trace learned it could get even tougher during its Division III district championship clash with the Titans on Saturday afternoon at Lima Senior as the Raiders were chut down over the final three periods in a 58-26 O-G triumph.
The Titans (18-4), which advance to a D-III regional semifinal at the Elida Fieldhouse on Wednesday against Archbold at 8 p.m., led just 14-11 after the first quarter in an evenly-played period.
From then on, O-G’s full-court press forced 11 Raider turnovers and allowed just 15 total points and five total field goals in that span to send the Titans to their ninth regional tournament in the last 11 years.
“We made a couple adjustments (after the first quarter) and really talked to our guys about not letting them in the paint and picking up the pressure,” said O-G coach Tyson McGlaughlin of the defensive shutdown from the Titans, which held Wayne Trace (18-6) to 10-of-40 shooting (25 percent) on the day. “It was a total team effort. Look at our defense, from about the four minute mark of the first quarter on, everything they got was contested and I think it started to frustrate them.”
A key in that effort was the individual defense by Will Kaufman, tasked with guarding the Raiders’ leading scorer, freshman wing Brooks Laukhuf. Kaufman did so with gusto, helping hold the Raider youngster (13.3 ppg) to just eight points and just three points through the first three-and-a-half quarters.
“They’ve got some young guys out there and (Laukhuf’s) going to be a special player but we put our toughest, most physical guy, Will Kaufman, on him and Will just hounded him all night,” said McGlaughlin.
“You can’t simulate (O-G’s pressure) in a day,” admitted Wayne Trace coach Jim Linder, whose Raiders finished with less than 30 points for the first time since a 33-27 loss to Holgate on Jan. 5, 2012. “Thursday night’s game (vs. Lima Bath) took a lot out of our young kids’ legs. I’m not making excuses, they’re very good. They can lock you down, man.
“I think some of it was we had to work so hard to break their press,” explained the Raider mentor. “It took a lot out of our legs and then you start missing some shots … We were hoping our speed would offset their size but they rotate really well and … we struggled to score inside and they could just guard us outside and lock us down. That was a winning recipe, no doubt about that.”
Early on, things seemed primed for an up-tempo score-fest between two teams averaging nearly 60 points a contest. A key in the hot start for O-G was the play of senior guard Brennen Blevins, who had nine points in the first quarter alone after being held to eight in the Titans’ OT victory over Coldwater in the regional semifinals.
Laukhuf hit a 3-pointer early in the second quarter to cut the O-G lead to 17-14 but the Raiders did not score again for nearly four full minutes while the Titans ripped off eight straight points, including five more from Blevins, to go up 25-14.
Wayne Trace finally ended the run with a Cameron Sinn trifecta with 3:35 to go to get the lead back into single digits but a corner trey from Caleb Kuhlman and a Blevins triple with less than a minute until half put O-G back up 31-17.
From there, the Titans’ smothering continued as O-G forced as many turnovers from Wayne Trace (four) as points scored by the Raiders while draining four longballs on the other end to punctuate the dominant day.
“We didn’t have to say a whole lot to our guys, they knew they didn’t play their best game last Thursday,” said McGlaughlin as his players cut down the district nets. “They had a little sense of urgency and you learn from your mistakes. I thought it was important to get off to a good start and our guys, they stuck with it.”
Blevins finished with a game-high 20 points for the Titans with four treys. Carter Schimmoeller added three treys and 10 points while Owen Nichols nearly had a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds.
Laukhuf’s eight points were tops on the tally for the Raiders, which graduate just three seniors and started a pair of freshmen in Laukhuf and Kyle Stoller throughout the season.
“We talked (in the locker room) that over the summer, we need to get stronger,” said Linder. “We have the skill, we need to get stronger to compete in this Division III. We had a great season and we won 18 games, played six state-ranked teams but these guys didn’t want to end it like this.”
The regionals will also provide a rematch between O-G and Archbold as the Titans traveled to “The Thunderdome” on Dec. 19 and earned a 57-36 victory. The meeting is the first postseason clash between the two programs since a 78-68 D-III regional semifinal win by the Streaks in 2018 over a No. 3 O-G squad.
WAYNE TRACE (26) - T. Sinn 3; C. Sinn 5; Myers 0; Speice 5; Laukhuf 8; Davis 0; Williamson 0; Price 0; McClure 0; Graham 0; Stoller 5; Winans 0; Munger 0. Totals 10-40 1-4 26.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (58) - Fuka 0; C. Schimmoeller 10; Blevins 20; Kuhlman 3; Schmenk 5; Kaufman 3; Buddelmeyer 2; Jordan 2; Nichols 9; White 4; T. Schimmoeller 0; Stechschulte 0; Maag 0. Totals 23-51 3-7 58.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 5-16 (Laukhuf 2, T. Sinn, C. Sinn, Speice), Ottawa-Glandorf 9-25 (Blevins 4, C. Schimmoeller 3, Kuhlman, Schmenk). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 24 (C. Sinn 8), Ottawa-Glandorf 33 (Nichols 10, Kaufman 7). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 14, Ottawa-Glandorf 5.
Wayne Trace 11 6 4 5 - 26
Ottawa-Glandorf 14 17 19 8 - 58
