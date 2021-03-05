LIMA — One squad had a fairly comfortable margin and one needed every second and then some to pull away but in the end on Thursday, both Wayne Trace and Ottawa-Glandorf made the plays necessary to advance to their second straight district final meeting with wins at Lima Senior in D-III district action.
In the opener, top-seeded Ottawa-Glandorf saw a 12-point first-half deficit evaporate and had to claw back in the fourth quarter to force overtime on an Owen Nichols trey with 7.5 seconds to go before ultimately downing Coldwater, 56-53.
In the late game, Wayne Trace bruised and battled with a bigger Lima Bath squad to earn a double-digit win over the Wildcats, 60-45.
For O-G, a scorching start to the second quarter with five straight buckets seemed to have the 17-4 Titans in prime position to pressure the upset-minded Cavaliers (13-11) out of the postseason for the third time in four seasons.
However, a second-half crackdown on the glass and just four turnovers over the final two quarters after nine in the first half helped the Cavs battle back from nine down at half to tie things up on a Myles Blasingame jumper with 2:53 in the third quarter.
Back and forth, the fourth period set up for heroics down the stretch with the game knotted at 40 midway through the stanza. Ethan Post drained a trey with 3:15 to put Coldwater up 43-40 and after both teams traded buckets, Tyler Schwieterman hit a pair of free throws with 36.1 seconds to go to put the Cavs up four.
Later, with Ottawa-Glandorf’s season on the line down 48-45, Nichols calmly stepped up and knocked down a game-tying triple to send the game to an extra session.
“It’s why you play the game,” said O-G coach Tyson McGlaughlin of the thriller. “It was back and forth, both teams making plays multiple times where I think on a typical night, maybe that team was done. The guys made plays to give them a chance to win.
“Give all the credit in the world to Coldwater. They fought their tails off. It was probably a game we didn’t deserve to win.”
In the overtime period, O-G survived three turnovers and a pair of missed free throws with key defensive rebounding as a 3-point attempt by Jay Muhlenkamp was off-line, sending the Titans to Saturday’s 1 p.m. district championship game.
Nichols finished with a game-high 17 points and nine rebounds for the Titans, which shot 21-of-52 from the field but just 6-of-22 from long range and 8-of-16 from the charity stripe. Freshman Colin White, who slammed home a one-handed dunk in the second period, also neared a double-double with 14 points and nine caroms.
“We put the ball in Colin White’s hands a lot, we had a lot of success with the side pick-and-roll,” explained McGlaughlin. “Colin was able to turn the corner multiple times and it opened some things up for other guys. It wasn’t anything fancy, you go with what’s working and fortunately for us, we were able to sneak out of here.”
The Cavs took their first lead of the game with a layup by Jesse Meyer on a full-court football-style outlet pass, the third such pass leading to a Coldwater bucket in the third period. The Cavs even took a two-possession lead before Eli Schmenk stopped the bleeding with a trifecta just before the buzzer.
Blasingame netted 15 points and seven boards in the contest for the Cavaliers, which shot 19-of-44 from the field and won the rebounding battle 30-27, but finished with 14 turnovers to O-G’s nine.
In the late contest, Wayne Trace and Bath battled through a contest that saw both hot shooting and board battles as the teams combined for 23 offensive rebounds but also 15 3-pointers.
The Raiders (18-6) built an 18-10 lead after eight minutes, aided by eight offensive caroms in the first quarter alone, and bruised their way to a solid 32-21 lead at the break.
Out of the halftime pause, each team found their stroke as the Raiders and Wildcats (12-13) combined to nine out of 12 possessions in one stretch of the third quarter.
Wayne Trace freshman guard Brooks Laukhuf hit a pair of 3-pointers in the stretch while junior guard Cameron Sinn hit a corner trey, a baseline jumper and a 10-footer on back-to-back-to-back trips.
“We just tried to take what they gave us offensively,” said WT coach Jim Linder. “Some times we shot too quick and then they went zone and we got a little bit complacent and we’re better than what we were shooting. But other than that, I thought we played pretty good.
“I think before the game we were a little nervous with two freshmen (Laukhuf and Kyle Stoller), Brooks was a little deer-in-the-headlights before the game but I calmed down, talked to him and once he settled in, it seemed like we settled in.”
Not to be outdone, 6-5 Bath junior forward Jonah Wauben hit consecutive buckets before freshman Bradyn Fleharty added a trey. Wauben added another longball before Fleharty caught fire in the final minutes with two straight longballs to cut Wayne Trace’s lead to 45-38 through three periods.
Wauben got back in on the action with a 3-pointer 22 seconds into the fourth quarter, getting Bath as close as 45-42. Enter a cold-blooded Laukhuf, who countered on the other end with a trifecta to go back up seven.
Bath never threatened again as a 7-0 Raider run slammed the door shut and advanced Wayne Trace on to its second straight district final.
Laukhuf finished with 22 points thanks to five made triples for the Raiders, which hit 9-of-18 from long range in a 22-of-50 shooting night. Cameron Sinn added 18 points, three assists, three steals and four rebounds while Kyle Stoller tallied six points and nine rebounds.
Fleharty’s 21 points and four triples were tops for the Wildcats, which shot 16-of-41 on the night and 6-of-18 from deep. Wauben put up 14 points and four boards as forward Andrew Stahr nabbed 10 rebounds.
“(The first semifinal) looked to me like a WBL football game out there,” quipped Linder, looking ahead to Saturday’s district tilt. “We’re going to have to match that intensity or we can get run right out.”
COLDWATER (53) - C. Muhlenkamp 6; McKibben 8; My. Blasingame 15; Schwieterman 4; J. Muhlenkamp 1; Post 6; Meyer 7; Fisher 3. Totals 19-44 11-16 53.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (56) - Fuka 0; C. Schimmoeller 5; Blevins 8; Kuhlman 0; Schmenk 6; Kaufman 4; Nichols 17; White 14; Maag 0. Totals 21-52 8-16 56.
Three-point goals: Coldwater 6-17 (My. Blasingame 2, McKibben, Post, Fisher), Ottawa-Glandorf 6-22 (Blevins 2, C. Schimmoeller, Schmenk, Nichols, White). Rebounds: Coldwater 30 (My. Blasingame, Schwieterman 7), Ottawa-Glandorf 27 (Nichols, White 9). Turnovers: Coldwater 14, Ottawa-Glandorf 9.
Coldwater 6 9 19 14 5 - 53
Ottawa-Glandorf 10 14 9 15 8 - 56
LIMA BATH (45) - Hall 0; Fleharty 21; Mikesell 2; Wauben 14; Parlapiano 6; Stahr 2; Armentrout 0. Totals 16-43 7-11 45.
WAYNE TRACE (60) - T. Sinn 5; C. Sinn 18; Speice 3; Laukhuf 22; McClure 0; Graham 6; Stoller 6. Totals 22-50 7-8 60.
Three-point goals: Lima Bath 6-18 (Fleharty 4, Wauben 2), Wayne Trace 9-18 (Laukhuf 5, C. Sinn 2, T. Sinn, Speice). Rebounds: Lima Bath 31 (Stahr 10), Wayne Trace 28 (Stoller 9). Turnovers: Lima Bath 12, Wayne Trace 4.
Lima Bath 10 11 17 7 - 45
Wayne Trace 18 14 13 15 - 60
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.