LIMA — After falling by 32 and 25 in the last two Division III district championship meetings at Lima Senior, Wayne Trace had hopes on finally breaking through against Ottawa-Glandorf in Saturday’s tourney matchup.
Ottawa-Glandorf dashed those hopes quickly, however, as the Titans forced 11 Wayne Trace turnovers in the first half and ripped off runs of 15-0 in both the first and second quarters to end the Raiders’ season short of regionals, 62-44.
The win sends the No. 2 Titans (22-2) to the Division III regional tournament on Wednesday at Bowling Green State University’s Stroh Center against Eastwood at 8 p.m. as O-G vies for its second straight trip to state and the eighth time in school history.
For Wayne Trace (22-3, No. 4 D-III), the miscues made the difference as a 15-4 hole after eight minutes was only built on by seven points the rest of the way.
With its high-intensity defensive pressure and frenetic pace, O-G forced Wayne Trace into five turnovers in the opening stanza, converting them into six points while Carter Schimmoeller added a trey and Theo Maag a bucket. The Raiders managed just two makes on post shots from Kyle Stoller and Cameron Graham but through eight minutes, WT found itself down double digits.
“We talked all year about withstanding the storm and we didn’t do very well against it,” lamented WT head coach Jim Linder. “For us to have a chance, they needed to make sure we took care of the pressure and it’s something we need to take a look at in the future.”
The onslaught continued in the second period as, after a Brooks Laukhuf trey cut the deficit to 16-7, O-G scored the game’s next 15 points. Senior guard Carson Fuka had a trey and a bucket while star sophomore Colin White had a putback, a layup and a dazzling steal and dunk in the scoring spurt.
“I thought defensively, and it sounds cliche, but we’re going to stick to what we do and our guys played really hard,” said O-G coach Tyson McGlaughlin. “We thought if we could get the game up-tempo, that’s what we wanted … and we’d be able to get some turnovers and get some transition baskets.
“They’ve got some really good players that shoot the ball really well and they play a very similar style to us in a lot of ways. I just thought we were able to wear them down and turn some turnovers into points.”
Amidst the scoring run, Wayne Trace missed five straight shots and committed six more turnovers to aid the cause before a Tyler Davis bucket finally stopped the bleeding with 2:15 left until halftime to make it 31-9. That bucket, followed by a jumper from Stoller and a deep Laukhuf trey, created a 7-0 run to get the Raiders to within 17 at the break.
O-G created some more separation with treys from Schimmoeller and White to open up the second half as the lead stayed within 18 to 20 points in the Titans’ favor.
With their backs against the wall in the final eight minutes, the Raiders started a longball assault.
Wayne Trace canned three of its first four shots from distance, two from Laukhuf and one from Stoller to get the game within 14 at 49-35 with 5:20 left in regulation.
That was as close as the Raiders would get however, as White put up five straight points to build the lead back up. 6-6 junior Theo Maag came back with a dunk to fire up the Titan faithful and another basket while being fouled to put the Titans up 60-41 with three minutes left.
“They make it very tough for you scoring in the post,” noted Linder, whose Raiders had just three of their 15 made field goals come at the rim and nine of the 15 from long range. “They switched everything and that made it tough for our guards … it made it a tough game of numbers.
“They were very intense in the first half … they’re going to do that to a lot more teams than just us.”
Maag finished with 11 points, one of three players in double figures for the Titans. White led the way with 19 points and six rebounds for O-G while Schimmoeller added four treys for 12 points.
“How about Carter Schimmoeller and Theo Maag tonight,” said McGlaughlin. “Those two guys, Carter hits timely threes and playing point guard in our program’s not easy, they take a lot of abuse. These guys just came out and this whole tournament … and continued to grind.”
Laukhuf’s fourth-quarter flurry helped him finish with 12 points on four longballs while Stoller’s 15 markers topped the tally. Trevor Sinn added eight points in his final game for the Raiders with Cameron Sinn adding a bucket and seven rebounds.
The win for O-G will send the Titans into a regional rematch as O-G defeated Eastwood 66-49 on Dec. 28 at ‘The Supreme Court.’ Wednesday’s semifinal winner will take on either Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (21-3, No. 7) or the winner of the Norwalk District between No. 1 Colonel Crawford (24-0) or No. 6 Collins Western Reserve (22-1) on Saturday, March 12 at 1 p.m.
WAYNE TRACE (44) - Myers 0; T. Sinn 8; C. Sinn 3; B. Laukhuf 12; Davis 4; Graham 2; Stoller 15. Totals 15-43 5-5 44.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (62) - Fuka 7; Schimmoeller 12; Kuhlman 9; Schmenk 2; Jordan 0; B. Maag 0; White 19; Stechschulte 2; T. Maag 11; Buckland 0. Totals 24-40 8-13 62.
Three-point goals: Wayne Trace 9-20 (B. Laukhuf 4, T. Sinn 2, Stoller 2, C. Sinn), Ottawa-Glandorf 6-10 (Schimmoeller 4, Fuka, White). Rebounds: Wayne Trace 21 (Davis, C. Sinn 7), Ottawa-Glandorf 22 (White, Schmenk 6). Turnovers: Wayne Trace 13, Ottawa-Glandorf 7.
Wayne Trace 4 10 12 18 - 44
Ottawa-Glandorf 15 16 12 18 - 62
