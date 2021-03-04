A trio of area hoops blue-bloods will compete in Division III district action on Thursday and Saturday this week at Toledo Central Catholic and Lima Senior with hopes on adding another trip to regionals on their storied hardwood tallies.
Archbold (19-4) will match up with Toledo Area Athletic Conference stalwart Ottawa Hills (10-3) in an 7:30 p.m. contest at the Sullivan Center at TCC on Thursday with the winner taking on either top-seeded Oregon Cardinal Stritch (13-4) or 15-8 Eastwood on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.
Meanwhile, defending Lima Senior District champion Ottawa-Glandorf will take its 16-4 record and sectional champion status to Lima on Thursday for a 5:30 p.m. tip with 13-11 Coldwater before 17-6 Wayne Trace tussles with fifth-seeded Lima Bath (12-12) in the 7:30 p.m. nightcap. Those winners will face off Saturday at 1 p.m. at Lima Senior.
The district winners at TCC and Lima Senior will meet in D-III regional semifinal action at the Elida Fieldhouse on Wednesday, March 10 at 8 p.m.
At Toledo, Joe Frank’s third season as Archbold coach has marked the third straight trip to districts for the Bluestreaks and with the fully-comprised team rounding into form over the last two months (16-1 since Jan. 1), the Streaks are hoping the ceiling is high for the squad’s potential.
“Obviously it’s no secret, six of our first eight games we didn’t have two starters,” said the Archbold mentor. “The guys that filled in for them did just fine but I knew we had a little higher ceiling the last few weeks of the season. There’s still no guarantees, though.
“We played arguably our best game of the year at Wauseon and that didn’t mean anything once the tournament starts.”
Archbold reached the D-III district finals last season thanks to a 39-34 win over Ottawa Hills in the district semifinals before falling to Evergreen by three points in a historic season for the Vikings.
Also similarly to last year, Archbold had to escape a test from a familiar league foe with a 36-34 win over Liberty Center on Saturday after nipping Swanton 48-43 in last year’s sectional finals.
That test was anything but a surprise or upset from Frank’s perspective.
“I wasn’t surprised at all by that, it’s been that way for years and years, a lot of times that toughest victory for us in tournament is that first one,” said Frank of the narrow victory. “Frank quote.”
Any hopes of getting back to regionals for the first time since 2018 will first be addressed by a win over Ottawa Hills and longtime coach John Lindsay.
Hindered by a coronavirus shutdown in Lucas County earlier this year, the Green Bears have played just 13 games, counting a slim 34-33 win over Swanton in the sectional finals.
Lindsay’s squad is led by 6-5 senior center Eli Van Slooten, who averages 16.1 points and 8.3 rebounds a night while shooting an efficient 58 percent from the field and 78 percent at the charity stripe.
6-2 junior Brayden Miller adds another scoring threat with 10.3 ppg while sophomore AJ George (6-2, 7.8 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 3.7 apg), Cade Coy (6-0, Jr., 6.3 ppg, 2.2 spg, 3.7 apg) and Sam McCaffery (3.5 ppg) round out the starting lineup.
“I saw them play Friday against Swanton and they’ll be a formidable foe,” said Frank of the district opponent. “They’ve got pieces to the puzzle, there’s a reason they won that game … They really attack the basket in that dribble drive offense, they’re constantly trying to get downhill.”
DJ Newman racked up 14 points and nine offensive rebounds for the Bluestreaks against Liberty Center as Archbold prevailed despite just 15 total field goals and no makes from long distance.
The Streaks’ key through the year has been a defensive tenacity, allowing just 35.9 points per contest. With brothers Austin (6-1, Sr.) and Alex Roth (6-0, So.) flanking Newman and seniors Noah Gomez (5-9) and Trey Theobald (6-2) rounding out the top group, Archbold will be battle tested and confident following an unbeaten NWOAL championship season and tournament triumph.
At Lima Senior, a familiar foe will await top-seeded Ottawa-Glandorf while Wayne Trace will meet Lima Bath for the first time since 2006 and just the third time ever.
In the opener, O-G will collide with Coldwater for the third consecutive postseason. O-G earned a district title with an 87-67 win in 2018 before Coldwater’s miracle run in 2019 saw the Cavs upset No. 1 Archbold by a point before beating the second-seeded Titans 70-67.
Ottawa-Glandorf got its revenge last year with a 69-39 beatdown in the district semifinals ahead of a 69-44 win over Wayne Trace in the district finals at Lima Senior.
This time around, the Titans have been tagged before as the perennial power suffered two league losses for the first time in six seasons.
O-G will look to utilize the potent inside-out combination of sharpshooter Brennen Blevins (5-11, Sr., 16.3 ppg, 48 3-pointers) and big men Owen Nichols (6-7, Sr., 13.8 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 19 3-pointers) and 6-3 freshman Colin White (10.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 14 3-pointers).
The Titans rained down 13 3-pointers against Bluffton in a 72-38 shelling in the sectional finals, including five from Nichols and four from Blevins.
For Wayne Trace, growing pains with a very young roster have still produced an excellent season in Haviland as the Raiders have proven plenty potent, continuing a nine-year streak of at least 17 wins in a season.
As the No. 2 seed in the district, Wayne Trace earned a bye to the sectional finals but didn’t show much rust from the break with a 75-50 win over Riverdale that saw the Raiders nail 27-of-53 (51 percent) shots from the field.
“We had one starter back from last year, which I still think’s an incredible feat and to get the respect enough for our peers for the second seed, it gave us that home game and that confidence you want in that first tournament game,” said WT coach Jim Linder, who eclipsed the 200-win mark at Wayne Trace earlier this season.
Freshman Brooks Laukhuf leads the team in scoring at 13.3 ppg, along with 2.5 rpg and 38 longballs. 6-1 freshman Kyle Stoller is the main man inside for the Raiders with 11.2 ppg and 8.8 rpg, along with 6-5 junior Cameron Graham (5 ppg, 3.4 rpg).
Junior guards Trevor (9.2 ppg, 1.9 apg, 40 3-pointers, 42 percent 3-point shooting) and Cameron Sinn (9.6 ppg, 2.6 apg, 3.3 rpg, 2 spg) round out the starting five for Linder’s squad as a dual double-digit threat.
The next test for the Raiders will come in a junior-laded Lima Bath squad that is 12-12 on the year after edging past city rival Lima Central Catholic 57-52 in the sectional finals.
6-5 junior Jonah Wauben paces the Wildcats with 11.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while serving as an outside threat as well (29 3-pointers). Freshman guard Bradyn Fleharty (6-2, 11.5 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.9 apg, 1.5 spg) is right behind, along with juniors Carter Parlapiano (5-8, 7.9 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 33 3-pointers, 40 percent 3-point shooting), Andrew Stahr (6-3, 8.6 ppg, 6 rpg, 13 3-pointers) and Ian Armentrout (6-2, 7.4 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 2.2 apg, 23 3-pointers).
“First and foremost, the thing that sticks out is they’re playing with a lot of confidence,” said Linder of the Raiders’ foe. “They really offensive rebound well, they’re aggressive kids and they play in a bigger league than we do. They’ve got a very good freshman kind in the Fleharty kid.
“It won’t be easy, there’s no doubt about that,” added the WT head man. “We worked so hard this week on boxing out, we brought some alumni in to replicate that size, which we’ve typically done in tournaments past.”
