TOLEDO - It wasn't always the smoothest ride, but in the end Archbold was able to fend off Cardinal Stritch late to score a 59-56 win to secure its first district title in three years on Saturday in the Sullivan Center at Toledo Central Catholic.
"We said there was going to be runs in this game," said Archbold coach Joe Frank, who will take his team to the regional for the first time as a head coach after spending three decades as the JV coach. "That's a real good team. We had no visions of coming in here and blowing them out. When we had a 10-point lead, I knew they would come back. That's a really good team."
The most important run for the Streaks came over a two-and-a-half minute run late in the final stanza. The Cardinals led 42-38 heading into the final period, then Archbold opened the period with seven points to move in front 45-42.
Stritch used a timeout to regroup, and when play resumed they got four quick points to move back in front by a single point with five minutes left to play.
With the game turning into a game of runs, it was one final one by Archbold after the Cardinal Stritch flurry that won the game. The Streaks took the lead for good with 4:07 to go when Ashton Kammeyer came down with an offensive rebound and fed Austin Roth, who was able to score.
Kammeyer did most of the dirty work for the Streaks, scoring 10 points and pulling down eight rebounds.
"When he rebounds like that, he is absolutely an integral part of the team," Frank said of the 6-5 junior. "He was the biggest guy we had out there."
To pad the lead, Alex Roth knocked down a triple and Kammeyer got a score near the basket on a feed from Newman.
Alex Roth, who was held scoreless in the first half, ended the game with 13 points.
Cardinal Stritch got one free throw before Archbold ended the run with a Newman jumper at the free throw line and two free throws from Alex Roth.
Archbold did get cold from the free throw line in the final minute, which made the close of the game a little dicey. Twice, the Streaks missed the front end of a one-and-one. Each time, Romel Hightower was able to score at the other end. His second bucket made the score 56-54 with 34 seconds left.
"Those free throws are money at the end," stated Frank. "We missed a couple and opened the door for them."
Austin Roth was able to split a pair of free tosses to keep the game at one possession. Looking to star guard Jhaiden Wilson to fire a 3 for the tie, the Cardinals ran alot of time off the clock before Wilson, who was double teamed in the final possession, managed to fire off a desperation heave from about 30 feet. Dwayne Morehead was able to grab the miss in the air and stick it in, but by then the clock had run down to 1.3 seconds.
"Bottom line is, we said we can't give up a 3," Frank said of the late possession. "If you want to advance to the next level, you don't give up a 3.
"We stayed out on him (Wilson)," continued Frank. "We guarded and guarded him. They ran a bunch of time off the clock and felt really good when they scored inside the line with that much time left."
Cardinal Stritch put Archbold at the line one more time with 0.2 seconds left. Newman, who led the balanced offensive attack with 17 points, made the first then purposely missed the second. After a discussion by the officials, they called a lane violation on the Cardinals and Newman connected on the second.
"We did hit a couple late to put it away," Frank said of closing out the game at the free throw line.
The Cardinals missed on one final full court attempt as the horn sounded to give the Streaks the win.
Both teams went on runs in the first half, with Archbold getting a 9-0 run to lead 14-8 late in the opening period.
"We started attacking, that was the key," stated the Archbold coach. "In the second half, we attacked it and got 15-footers or Kammeyer down low for fouls or lay-ups. We just got into that attack mode and not a defensive mode on the offensive end."
The lead stayed at eight points until the Cardinals closed the half on a 13-0 run to lead 29-24 at the half.
Hightower, who led the Cardinals with 16 points in the loss, pumped in seven points in the run.
Archbold (21-4) will now face Ottawa-Glandorf Wednesday night at 8 p.m. in a regional semifinal at Elida. The Titans won a regular season contest between the two 57-36 way back on Dec. 19.
"So they nipped us the first time," said Frank. "We're playing next week and when you're playing, you have a chance. We'll go down and compete for 32 minutes. That's all you can ask for as a team."
Noah Gomez was a fourth Streak in double figures as he added 10 points. Wilson tallied 15 for Cardinal Stritch (14-5).
ARCHBOLD (59) - Gomez 10; Al. Roth 13; Newman 17; Kammeyer 10; Au. Roth 9; Theobald 0. Totals 22-39 7-14 59.
CARDINAL STRITCH (56) - Wilson 15; Hightower 16; Morehead 9; Carter 0; Revels 8; Hughes 4; Thompson 4. Totals 22-47 9-13 56.
Three-point goals: Archbold - Al. Roth 3, Gomez 2, Au. Roth 2, Newman. Cardinal Stritch - Wilson 2, Hightower. Rebounds: Archbold 31 (Kammeyer 8), Cardinal Stritch 24 (Morehead 10). Turnovers: Archbold 14, Cardinal Stritch 11.
Archbold 14 10 14 21 - 59
Cardinal Stritch 11 18 13 14 - 56
