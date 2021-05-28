Pitching performances highlighted the docket in Thursday’s Division III district baseball semifinals at Defiance High School, setting up a rematch of the 2019 semifinals in Saturday’s district title tilt as Archbold’s DJ Newman and Otsego junior Joseph Dzierwa helped hold off their foes in stifling victories over Fairview and Paulding, respectively.
In the opener, Newman and the Bluestreaks (19-11) used some key defensive plays to turn the tide in a 5-1 win over a red-hot Fairview team that entered the district tournament as winners of 11 of its last 12 contests. In the nightcap, Dzierwa shook off an early threat from district newcomer Paulding in the opening frame to dominate, holding the Panthers to two singles in a 6-0 blanking.
The first contest of the day saw Newman and Fairview senior Caleb Frank in a scoreless duel through three frames with just a first-frame single by Archbold’s Krayton Kern and a leadoff second-inning knock by Fairview’s Austin Lashaway to show on the ledger.
Each team traded a run in the fourth as an RBI groundout by Caleb Hogrefe put the Streaks on top before Apache slugger Austin Bostater connected on a one-out single to right to knot the score in the bottom of the frame.
Newman bounced back after the Bostater bash, striking out back-to-back Apaches to end the frame and putting up zeroes over the final three innings. The Streaks rewarded the junior righthander with an RBI sacrifice fly by Brandon Taylor to take the lead in the fifth and then shut the door with a three-run sixth frame.
“Our defense the first half of the year was not very good and it’s gotten progressively better as we’ve gone along and you’ve got to be able to do that in these kind of games,” said Archbold skipper Dick Selgo. “They did that tonight, we made some very nice plays. Offensively, we got just enough hits at the right time. Coming in, Fairview was really on a roll, playing pretty well here at the end of the year … they’ve been probably the hottest team in northwest Ohio the last three weeks so we knew we were going to have our hands full tonight.”
The Streaks sent seven to the plate, with Newman and Jaybe Burkle singling before Hogrefe ripped an RBI triple to right. Two batters later, Gavin Bailey got in on the fun with an RBI sacrifice bunt to put Archbold up 5-1.
Fairview looked primed to bounce back with a leadoff single by Cade Ripke in the sixth but a Frank line drive was snared by leaping Archbold second baseman Jayden Seiler and the throw to first doubled up Ripke to end the threat.
Newman capped the three-hit complete-game effort with his seventh and eighth strikeouts in the seventh to move Archbold to its fifth straight district championship game and seventh in the last 10 seasons.
“Throw strikes and my defense would make plays for me,” said Newman of the plan of attack entering Thursday’s tilts. “I knew it the whole way and they did, other than one error they were perfect.”
Frank took the hard-luck loss, striking out six in seven innings of work in his final game in Black and Gold.
“(Archbold) just made the plays and we know as baseball fans that just one or two plays that aren’t made changes everything,” said Fairview head coach Andy Singer. “We were happy to see that we got that one back on the board after they put one on the board … we were hoping to get more but that’s what happens. I’m very proud of the guys for not giving up and keep battling.
“I’m proud of these guys from where we started the season (5-9 start) to where we finished, I told them, they’ve got a lot to be proud of and we’re hoping that those younger kids understand … every time you get an opportunity to just try to get better.”
The late contest seemed primed for run scoring as both Paulding and Otsego loaded the bases in their halves of the first inning.
Hunter Kauser drew a leadoff walk for Paulding and after a fielding error and Blake McGarvey single, the bases were juiced with no outs in the Panthers’ first district appearance in 13 years.
However, Dzierwa helped induce a grounder for a force-out at home plate and struck out a pair of Panthers to end the threat and keep Paulding off the board.
In the bottom of the frame, a leadoff error set an auspicious tone for Paulding as a dropped fly ball, single and one-out walk packed the bags full of Knights. A groundout to second allowed a runner to score but Kauser struck out Conner Smith to stem the tide and keep the Panthers down 1-0.
From then on, it was all Dzierwa. The 6-6 junior southpaw struck out the side in the second and fourth innings and retired 11 straight Panthers at one point. The Knights finally broke through in the bottom of the fourth as a leadoff walk burned the Panthers, leading to an Chase Helberg RBI sac fly and an RBI single from Max London to boost the lead to 3-0.
Paulding tried to use small ball in the fifth to switch up the momentum and got Andrew Adams to third base but was unable to scratch a run across in the fifth.
Otsego closed the door for good in the bottom of the frame, slamming two singles and a double in its first three at-bats and adding an Jaxon Jeremy RBI single to right in a five-hit flurry.
“He’s a good pitcher, you tip your hat to a kid like that,” said Paulding coach Ben Barton. “He had trouble, worked out of it then just hummed the rest of the game. There’s nothing you can do but tip your hat … They played really well.”
An Adams two-out single in the seventh was wiped out by a groundout to end the contest and push Otsego on to the district finals in a rematch of a 6-5 Bluestreak victory in the 2019 D-III district semifinals at DHS.
Dzierwa finished with an outstanding line of no runs, two hits, 11 strikeouts and just one walk in a complete-game gem for the Knights.
“It stinks our seniors have to go out like this but they did everything they could all year to make us win,” added Barton. “20 wins, tied for third-most, that’s incredible. I don’t want to take away from our season … this one loss doesn’t define how good these kids played.”
Otsego and Archbold will meet at noon Saturday at Defiance with the winner advancing to regional action at Elida on Thursday, June 3 at 2 p.m. against either Colonel Crawford (25-2, No. 3 Division III OHSBCA) or Milan Edison (16-11).
Archbold 000 113 0 - 5 7 1
Fairview 000 100 0 - 1 3 2
Records: Archbold 19-11, Fairview 16-11.
Winning pitcher: DJ Newman (7 innings, 1 run, 0 earned, 3 hits, 8 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Caleb Frank (7 innings, 5 runs, 3 earned, 7 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Leading hitters: (Archbold) - Jaybe Burkle 2 singles; Caleb Hogrefe triple. (Fairview) - 3 singles.
Paulding 000 000 0 - 0 2 2
Otsego 100 230 x - 6 9 1
Records: Otsego 19-11, Paulding 20-7.
Winning pitcher: Joseph Dzierwa (7 innings, 0 runs, 2 hits, 11 strikeouts, 1 walk).
Losing pitcher: Hunter Kauser (4 innings, 5 runs, 4 earned, 5 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks). Other: Blake McGarvey.
Leading hitters: (Paulding) - 2 singles. (Otsego) - Joseph Dzierwa single, double; Noah Dzierwa 2 singles; Jaxon Jeremy 2 singles.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.