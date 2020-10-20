VAN WERT — Defiance came achingly close to revenge for a three-set regular season loss to WBL foe Van Wert in Monday’s Division II sectional semifinal but the Cougars prevailed 15-11 in the deciding fifth set to pick up a tournament triumph and end the Bulldogs’ season.
After dropping the first set 25-22, Defiance (5-17) stormed back to claim 25-23 and 25-19 victories and move one set from a sectional final matchup against second-seeded Lima Shawnee. However, the Cougars (8-13) countered in the fourth set for a 25-12 victory and held on in the fifth set to seal the victory.
“These girls had an all-out battle,” said Defiance head coach Jolene Williams. “This is the team we have been waiting to see come out of our athletes all season. Our record is not that good at all but these kids worked hard every single day to get better and tonight I think we showed our fans, ourselves and Van Wert that we came to compete.”
Lilly Lacey and Kendall Black each racked up 17 kills for Defiance while junior Kaitlyn Parrish was 50-53 in serve receive while tallying 43 kills.
“We knew we were pretty equally matched with (Van Wert) but the last time we played terribly,” said Williams, referring to a 25-22, 25-13, 25-15 loss in the Bulldogs’ second game of the year on Aug. 27. “We have improved so much. I am proud of the girls for competing tonight the way they did. I wish we could have pulled out the win but regardless I am proud of them.”
Division II Sectionals
At Van Wert
Van Wert def. Defiance, 25-22, 23-25, 19-25, 25-12, 15-11
Defiance (5-17) — Lilly Lacey 49-54 hitting, 17 kills, 11-11 serving, 3 blocks, 14 digs, 15 assists; Kinley Maynard 38-39 hitting, 5 kills, 2 blocks, 9 digs; Kendall Black 43-46 hitting, 17 kills, 22-24 hitting, 2 aces, 10 digs; Aleigha Coffman 7-10 hitting, 3 digs; Graicen Siler 20-23 hitting, 6 kills, 3 blocks; Grayce Jones 14-19 hitting, 4 kills, 13-15 serving, 3 aces, 8 digs, 21 assists; Kaitlyn Parrish 9-11 serving, 43 digs, 50-53 serve receive; Madilyn Coler 11-13 serving, 18 digs, 9-10 serve receive; Alyssa Valle 12-14 serving, 2 aces, 4 digs; Elizabeth Hoffman 29 digs, 14-18 serve receive; Joanna Schlatter 3 digs.
Van Wert (8-13) — No statistics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.