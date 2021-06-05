PICKERINGTON - Ottawa-Glandorf’s Alexa Fortman and Bryan’s Joshuah Taylor each reached the podium twice on the final day of the Division II State Track and Field meet at Pickerington North High School.
Fortman was the area’s best placer, taking third in the 400 (56.74) and fifth in the 800 (2:15.66).
“It was one of my goals from the beginning of the season,” Fortman said of being a two-time All-Ohioan Saturday. “It’s a big accomplishment to get there.”
Taylor ran his way onto the podium late in the 3200. He charged hard at the end and took sixth (9:42.23).
“I was just trying to hang on to eighth place,” Taylor said about the end of his second race of the day. “After the mile (1600), it really wore me out. Mentally, it was tough. The last lap, I just knew I had a little bit more.”
One of his opponents he passed late was league rival Braden Vernot of Wauseon.
“I always look forward to running with him,” Taylor said of his counterpart from Wauseon. “I like competing against him because he’s such a nice character and a competitive runner. I’m glad he got the eighth spot.”
Taylor started his day by placing eighth in the 1600 (4:24.09).
“It was a real competitive race,” Taylor said of his first race of the day. “It reminded me of cross country, getting stuck in the pack. Coming into today, you had to have the mindset to lead or be in the front to really compete and that’s what I did.”
Vernot also charged through the second group over the back half of the race and reached the podium with an eighth-place finish (9:49.03).
“The last couple of laps, I tried to pick up the pace a little,” said Vernot. “I knew it was going to be my last race. I wanted to give it my all.”
After Taylor’s run, Decota Shaw took eighth in the 400 (50.93).
“I’m fine with an eighth-place finish, it’s still All-Ohio,” admitted Shaw. “I know I could have done better. I think I started out too tough in the first 200 (meters). It slowed me down for the last 200.”
Owen Potvin placed sixth in the 200 (22.60).
“Making the finals is no small feat,” stated Potvin. “I know I can run a time better than that. I gave it all I had today. I’m just glad I made it to the finals.”
The first running placer on the day was Ottawa-Glandorf’s Gavin Hedrick, who took seventh in the 110 hurdles (15.59). He ran into some trouble in the race.
“I got hit in the face by somebody in the third hurdle,” admitted Hedrick. “I was just happy to make it to the finals.”
In field events, Swanton’s Kayden Davis led a local group by taking sixth in the high jump (6-4). Paulding’s Claire Schweller ended 10th (10-6) and Ottawa-Glandorf’s Lily Haselman was tied for 12th (10-0) in the pole vault. Swanton’s Sami Taylor placed 15th (33-9.5) and Wauseon’s Hayley Meyer was 18th (32-5) in the shot put.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.