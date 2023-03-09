DAYTON — For three minutes of Thursday’s Division II girls basketball state semifinal between Bryan and Cincinnati Purcell Marian, it felt as if Bryan’s magical run, their first-ever trip to the state final four, was heading towards a season of destiny.
Behind a 12-0 run to start the second quarter, the Golden Bears (25-3) had taken a commanding 25-14 lead over the defending Division III state champion Cavaliers (26-2) and their star sophomore in 2022-23 Ohio Ms. Basketball Dee Alexander.
Unfortunately for the Golden Bears, the magic they had created finally ran out as Purcell Marian closed the second quarter on a 12-0 and eventually outpace the Bryan 61-47 to advance to their second straight state finals.
It truly was a magical run to Dayton for Bryan, downing a state-ranked Akron St-Vincent-St. Mary team in the regional semifinals and then Norwalk for its first regional title in school history.
“I’m really proud of these kids, this was a community effort. These kids have bought into what we tried to do and they didn’t care who got credit,” a tearful Bryan head coach Todd Grosjean said. “There were a lot of tears in that locker room because they thought they could play with anybody in the state. It was a magic ride but we could have been shedding tears in that sectional final so these kids rose up to every challenge that came their way and I can’t be more proud of them.”
Both teams started the game cold, and Bryan specifically turned the ball over on each of their first four possessions of the game. It wasn’t until a Trinity Small three fell for the Cavaliers with five minutes left to play in the first half that either team got on the board. Bryan didn’t score until about a minute later on a Kailee Thiel layup.
“It was probably nerves,” Grosjean said of the slow start. “But once we got the settled down in that second quarter, we were able to get a little momentum going. We put Marah Smith our point guard on an island to start, we were leaving her in the backcourt with two people running at her so we wanted to do a better job of getting somebody in the middle.”
It didn’t take long though for the Golden Bears to put the burners on once that first shot fell through, getting back-to-back threes from seniors Reese Grothaus and Blayze Langenderfer to give them their first lead of the game 8-5.
Alexander responded with a converted and-one to tie it at eight, but it didn’t faze the Golden Bears as they each traded blows, ending the first quarter with Purcell Marian in front 14-13.
Thiel got Bryan going again in the second half and that started the 12-0 run for the Golden Bears to begin the second quarter. They scored on the next two possessions, with a three from junior Ella Rau falling, then a mid-range jumper from Ella Voigt going as well.
Rau proceeded to get the final five points in the run herself as she got a putback to go followed by her second three of the game to give Bryan a 25-14 lead with 5:08 to play in the first half.
The 5-10 forward averaged just five points a game coming in but in the first half, she had a game-high 11. But also contributing to the start from Bryan was their ability to prevent Alexander from getting to the rim, forcing the Cavaliers to settle for the long ball of which they were 1-of-7 from in the first half.
“We’d seen enough film that we knew they wanted to dribble drive hard. We tried to take that away from them and then we made some shots in that second quarter and it became contagious,” Grosjean said of the second-quarter run. “Ella Rau, who has struggled at times this year really stepped up when we needed her to.”
“I’ve been shooting every single day trying to get my confidence back,” Rau said of what led her to her second quarter takeover. “I try to shoot with confidence and if it doesn’t go in, I just think about the next shot.”
For a team in Purcell Marian that had won their five playoff games this year by an average of 39 points, being in this situation was a little foreign to them, but they have experience on this stage which quickly showed itself.
“They made a couple of threes in that stretch, and everybody is probably looking at me like are you going to call a timeout? I looked at the girls. I’m not going to save you. This is a simple basketball game, go out there and play the game the way you know how,” Purcell Marian head coach Jamar Mosely said. “We started to lock in and didn’t miss out on assignments and that was what sparked our run going to halftime.”
“Bryan did a great job of defending us all game, I just want to say that first. However, I did tell our girls to keep shooting the basketball,” Mosely, who despite a poor shooting first half saw his team go 0-for-7 from deep in the third quarter, added.
The Cavaliers' second-quarter run was sparked by who else other than Alexander, who scored eight of the 12 points for the Cavaliers in the run to send them to halftime leading 26-25.
Alexander had 19 of Purcell Marian’s 26 first-half points and led
all scorers with 34 in the game on 12-of-16 shooting from the field, and 10-of-12 shooting from the charity stripe. In the first half though, Bryan shot 64% from the field to Purcell Marian’s 50%.
“I know overall we were getting down on ourselves when they were making baskets,” Alexander said. “But that’s just basketball ... I knew I just had to keep attacking and I knew I had to step up and play the game. And that’s what I did.”
Bryan tied things back up in the second half on a Thiel bucket again following a free throw from Ky’Aira Miller to start the scoring. But following the knotted score, the Cavaliers continued to add on, and Alexander began to get to the hole, and subsequently, the free throw line more.
With 5:18 to play in the third quarter, the Cavaliers led 35-27, making it a 21-2 run since being down 11 in with five minutes left to play in the first half. Bryan was able to cut the lead to as low as five with a minute to go in the third quarter and ultimately went to the fourth down just five. But they got a tough break late in the third when Rau, who led the team in scoring on the day with 11, went out for the rest of the game after hitting her head hard on the court coming down for a rebound.
“Down the stretch, they put a little pressure on us, we got a little fatigued, we got a little hesitant and when Ella (Rau) sat down our rotation had to be a little shorter,” Grosjean said. “But I was really proud of the way the kids battled the whole game.”
Alexander continued to be a thorn in the fourth, getting to the rim on back-to-back possessions to stretch the lead back to nine after Bryan had the lead down to four. Then back-to-back putbacks from Jayda Mosely made it 53-41 with 5:17 left to play. Bryan got the deficit back under 10 twice more, but couldn't get any closer, as the Cavaliers walked away with a victory.
Purcell Marian advances to Saturday’s championship where they will play Canal Fulton Northwest. Bryan ends their historic season at 25-3 and graduates three seniors in Grothaus, Langenderfer and Allie Alspaugh.
Rau and Voigt each had 11 to lead the Golden Bears while Grothaus added on three triples and Thiel had nine. Marah Smith tallied four assists. Next to Alexander’s 34, she also had eight rebounds. Sophomore McKenzie Jones added seven. Smalls had five assists.
