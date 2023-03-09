DAYTON — Bryan girls basketball has been waiting for this moment.
For four years now, they have dominated their league, winning four-straight titles for just the second time in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League’s history. But for the first three years of that league title stretch, they made just one trip to the district finals, falling to eventual Division II state champion Napoleon two years ago and then falling to St. Marys last year in sectional finals.
That all changed this year.
After winning a fourth-straight NWOAL title and going 20-2 in the regular season, the second-seeded Bryan (25-2) was able to down Lima Bath, who gave them one of their two regular season losses, for their first regional trip since 1984, and then once they got there, they didn’t stop, toppling seventh-state ranked St. Vincent-St. Mary in regional semis, then Norwalk in regional finals to reach their first state final four in program history.
“This is a community effort and it has been for several years,” Bryan head coach Todd Grosjean said. “This is small-town basketball and we’ve had a huge following. We’ve had to travel to Mansfield on Tuesday and Friday, which is over a two and a half our trip, and we had a huge following both nights.”
If last week was uncharted territory for a Bryan program going to regionals for the first time in 39 years. Their state trip to Dayton on Thursday is like heading to the moon.
And waiting for them is a program in fourth state-ranked Cincinnati Purcell Marian (25-2) that already conquered their trip to the big rock in the sky, winning their first state title in program history last season in Division III.
Like Bryan, the Cavaliers are in the midst of a dominant stretch, but their reach has stretched to the state tournament after a few years of falling short themselves. Their trip to regionals in 2019 was the first in program history, but for two straight years, they fell in regional finals. In 2021, however, their rocketship hit second gear as they fell in the state semifinals, before winning a state title in 2022. This is their first season in Division II, as a competitive balance number of 50 moved them up a Division.
Their state win, a 62-38 beatdown of Worthington Christian, wasn’t the culmination of a large senior class finally getting over the hump either. On the contrary, four of the top five scorers for the Cavaliers’ state-winning squad were freshmen, the other was a sophomore.
“If somebody would have told me that we would have remained that consistent as young as we were last year, I would have probably looked at them like they were crazy,” Purcell Marian head coach Jamar Mosely said. “But now that we have the experience, and it’s funny to say that with the plethora of freshmen and sophomores that we have, they set out the goal that they wanted to repeat.”
Leading the charge for that freshman class was now sophomore Dee Alexander, who scored 25 points in the state title game last year, is averaging 26 points, 9.6 rebounds, three assists and 2.5 steals per game this season and was just named the second-ever sophomore recipient of Ohio’s Ms. Basketball on Wednesday.
According to ESPN, she’s the fourth-ranked player in the nation in the class of 2025, and already has 30 scholarship offers from the likes of Iowa, USC, Kentucky, Baylor and Arizona.
But as obviously impressive as Alexander is, it isn’t just her that Grosjean and the Golden Bears have to be worried about.
“They have so many weapons that all shoot the ball extremely well. And obviously when you have a player like Dee Alexander who kind of makes the engine go, we’re going to have a lot to deal with defensively,” Grosjean said. “We are going to have to pick our poison as to how we go about defending them and what we’re willing to give up or at least force them to take advantage of. It’s going to be a monumental effort for our kids, but I think they’ll be up to the challenge.”
As a team, the Cavaliers average 70 points per contest and in these playoffs have an average winning margin of 39 points per game. They downed Hamilton Badin by ten last week to win a third-straight regional title. Their only two losses this season, are to Sacred Heart, the number one ranked team in Kentucky, and Morris Catholic, who just one a state championship in New Jersey.
The Cavaliers have five others that average at least five points per contest with junior Jayda Mosely averaging 10.2 points per game on 41.5% shooting from the field and 38% shooting from three, sophomore Ky’Aira Miller averaging 8.9 points per game on 45% shooting from the field and 43% shooting from three and sophomore Trinity Smal averaging six points per contest on 40% field goal shooting and 38% distance shooting. Their top seven scorers are made up of four sophomores, two freshmen, and a junior.
Getting the ball to where it needs to be is also a huge plus for this Purcell Marian offense as well as Miller is averaging 5.6 assists per game and Mosley 2.3.
Bryan has advanced to the tournament thus far thanks to hot shooting, and their ability to control the ball, both with the boards and with an aggressive defense. The same will have to be done to have a chance Thursday.
“We obviously have to find a way to slow them down offensively,” Grosjean said. “In my opinion, we are going to have to shoot the ball extremely well and play as fearlessly as we did against St. Vincent-St. Mary. Rebounding is also always a huge factor for our kids as well, we’re going to have to rebound collectively at both ends of the floor.”
The Cavaliers will want to pressure the Golden Bears though as well, as they average 12.1 steals per game this season.
“They are a really well-coached team, just really disciplined,” said Mosely, who has a 134-27 record in six seasons at the helm of the Cavaliers. “They like to pressure the ball as we do so we have to take care of ball and make sure we are applying that same pressure.”
Tasked with handling that pressure will be senior guard Reese Grothaus, who leads the team in scoring with 12.6 points per game on 41% shooting from the field and 37% from beyond the arc while also adding a team-high three assists and 2.3 steals per game.
Junior Kailee Thiel will lead the Golden Bears in the post averaging 10.6 points and a team-best 6.2 rebounds per game. Her 49% field goal percentage is second on the team only to Ella Voigt’s 55%. The junior Voigt also averages 10.6 points per game and is second on the team with 4.7 rebounds per contest.
Tipoff from the University of Dayton arena between the Golden Bears and Cavaliers is set for 11 a.m. on Thursday.
