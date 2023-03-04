COLUMBUS — Liberty Center boys bowling made it two consecutive years of finishing inside the top eight in the state in Division II as the Tigers followed up their fourth-place finish from a season ago with a fifth place finish on Saturday.
The Tigers were second amongst the 16 state qualifiers, finishing only behind their district-mates Coldwater with a 3,486. Juniors Landon Amstutz and Jacob Sexton led the way for the Tigers with Amstutz finishing ninth on the back of a 651 series and Sexton 13th with a 638 series.
Freshman Wes Wilhelm was 32nd (582), junior Tim Blanton 41st (558) and senior Cody McDougle 65th (512).
The Tigers were seeded into the championship round round as the second seed where they matched up with Degraff Riverside and lost all three baker games to end their season. Riverside went on to win the state, defeating Coldwater in the state final for the Cavaliers' second-straight state runner-up finish. With their second-best team tournament score the Tigers finished fifth in the state.
Amstutz garnered second-team all-state recognition while Sexton was honorable mention.
Two Napoleon individuals also competed at the meet. Junior Riley Ehlers finished 23rd in the state, bowling a 204-198-205. Ashton Kiessling was 42nd in the state with a 177-215-165.
Division II Boys State Bowling
At Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bow
Championship Round
Degraff Riverside def. Liberty Center 204-190, 225-175, 216-191.
Team Tournament
Coldwater 3, 724, Liberty Center 3,486 (Landon Amstutz 222-197-232, Jacob Sexton 253-202-183, Wes Wilhelm 199-143-201, Tim Blanton 183-200-175, Cody McDougle 161-182-169), St. Paris Graham Local 3,473, Bowerston Conotton Valley 3,541, Wooster Triway 3,404, Rocky River Lutheran West 3, 359, Degraff Riverside 3,334, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 3,313
Individual Finishers
23. Riley Ehlers (Napoleon) 204-198-205, 42. Ashton Kiessling (N) 177-215-165.
