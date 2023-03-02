COLUMBUS — Last season, Liberty Center boys bowling made program history, achieving their first state berth in school history and placing fourth in the state. This year, with four of the five bowlers from that team returning, the Tigers want more in their second-straight state trip.
The Tigers got here thanks to a second place finish at the district tournament last week as they bowled a 3,950 as a team behind only Coldwater’s 4,171. They come in as the sixth-highest district score of the 16 state qualifiers.
“The kids feel awesome about it and they are ready to go,” Liberty Center head coach Bruce Engle said of the second-straight state berth. “They want to do better than last year.”
The group of five is made up of a senior, three juniors and a freshman. Junior Tim Blanton led the team at districts, placing sixth as an individual with a 596. Fellow junior Landon Amstutz, who bowled an 806 in three games at sectionals two weeks ago, was second on the team and placed 10th at the district with a 584.
The third junior in Jacob Sexton was 16th with a 568, freshman Wes Wilhelm was 21st with a 562 and senior Cody McDougle was 45th with a 525.
“All of the team has improved so much in practice, they shoot 220s, 230s and then when they get into a match and shoot a 180, they get upset because they’ve gotten so good, but sometimes a 180 game is a good game,” Engle said.
The strategy for state, where each of the 16 team’s bowlers will bowl three games and be seeded into an eight-team tournament for the state title, is to focus on spares.
“We’ve just got to focus on making our spares. I don’t think it is going to be a strike fest so spares are going to mean a lot,” Engle said.
Engle knows that though strategy and focusing on bowling will be important, so too will be living in the moment of qualifying for two-straight state tournaments, which is not something that is easily done. Mechanicsburg, who won the state title over Coldwater a year ago, did not qualify this season.
But, for Blanton, Amtstuz, Sexton and McDougle, who all bowled on this stage last year, falling to Coldwater in the state semifinals, they only have one thing on their minds.
“It is a pretty awesome time, the school and the community are backing us 100% and I just hope the kids realize that they need to enjoy the time down there, but they also need to put their heads on bowling. They want to bring home a state title,” Engle said.
Three Napoleon individuals will also be going for an individual state title as two boys in senior Ashton Kiessling and junior Riley Ehlers as well as one girl in freshman Arianna Kiessling will be bowling in Columbus on Friday.
Ashton Kiessling was second among all bowlers at the district tournament bowling a 644 while Ehlers was fourth at 614. Kiessling and Ehlers were both a part of a team a year ago that made the state quarterfinals with a seventh-place finish.
“The boys definitely have a degree of a revenge factor going in, I know they really wanted to make it back as a team,” Napoleon head coach Randy Schwaiger said. “But I know they are proud of themselves as well as their parents and the bowling community around here are proud of what they were able to accomplish.”
Arianna Kiessling was the third individual qualifier in her district, placing fifth individually with a 569.
“It is phenomenal for her to have that kind of composure and be able to stay focused, even through the struggles of the team trying to make it out, she was sill able to make quality shots and stay focused within her game all day,” Schwaiger said of Arianna Kiessling. “It just says a lot about the time she puts in during practice and we are very proud to be able to advance her and see what she can do.”
The Division II girls will bowl at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl starting at 10:45 p.m. The boys will bowl on Saturday at the same time and if Liberty Center qualifies for the top eight after the first three games, the championship round is estimated to start at 3:15 p.m.
