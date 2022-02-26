Wauseon stretched its sectional team championship streak to seven straight seasons as the Indians placed nine wrestlers in championship matches with four champions and a dozen district qualifiers following Division II sectional action at ‘The Dawg Pound’ in Wauseon on Saturday.
Lawson Grime (138), Benicio Torres (144), Connor Twigg (157) and Zaidan Kessler (175) were all first-place finishers for the Indians with Collin Twigg (113), Johnny Martinez (120), Zaden Torres (132), Manny Gante (150) and Connor Nagel (165) finishing in second place.
The margin between four and more league champs was very short with Collin Twigg falling 6-5 in his championship match, Zaden Torres dropping a 3-1 decision in sudden victory fashion and Gante falling to Elida’s Conner Douglass by a 1-0 margin.
Napoleon finished third in the team standings with 176.5 points as Alex Gonzales (106) and Angelo Gonzalez (190) were sectional runners-up while Harrison Bohls (fourth, 113), Roman Cordoba (third, 120), Turner Garber (fourth, 126), Austin Hopkins (fourth, 138), Jacob Aguilar (fourth, 157), Henry Eggers (third, 165) and Preston Boundy (third, 215) were all district qualifiers for the Wildcats.
Defiance will send a five-grappler group to the district tournament as senior Dominic Tracy battled his way to the 175-pound championship match before falling by pin to Kessler and earning a runner-up nod. Mason Ducat defeated Bohls 18-5 in the third-place match to nab a spot at 113 while Gavino Martinez (120), Alex Francis (144) and Spencer Thompson (165) were fourth-place finishers and district qualifiers.
For Bryan, Zain Bell picked up a win in the third-place match at 285 en route to a district spot while teammate Aiden Fenter was fourth at 132 to advance to districts.
Defiance’s Treven Rittenhouse (126), Napoleon’s Payton Saputo (150) and Isaac Lehman (285) and Bryan’s Jaydon Dennis (157) and Dameon Wolfe (165) won their respective fifth-place matches to earn spots as district alternates.
Division II Sectionals
At Defiance
Team Scores
Wauseon 249.5, St. Marys 220, Napoleon 176.5, Wapakoneta 145, Celina 143, Bowling Green 101, Defiance 97, Elida 59.5, Bryan 59, Lima Shawnee 35, Van Wert 33, Ottawa-Glandorf 16
First-place matches
106 - Tate Hisey (SM) def. Alex Gonzales (N), 7-5; 113 - Tyler Hisey (SM) def. Collin Twigg (Wau), 6-5; 120 - Trevor Hisey (SM) pinned Johnny Martinez (Wau), 1:02; 132 - Landon Engle (C) def. Zaden Torres (Wau), 3-1 (sudden victory); 138 - Lawson Grime (Wau) pinned Zack King (C), 0:21; 144 - Benicio Torres (Wau) def. Daniel Fields (BG), 10-4; 150 - Conner Douglass (E) def. Manny Gante (Wau), 1-0; 157 - Connor Twigg (Wau) def. Mike Kinzel (BG), 5-4; 165 - Garret Donovan (SM) def. Connor Nagel (Wau), 3-0; 175 - Zaidan Kessler (Wau) pinned Dominic Tracy (D), 0:57; 190 - Jace Schaefer (SM) pinned Angelo Gonzalez (N), 4:39.
Third-place matches
106 - Zavian LaFountain (Wau) def. Caden Mellott (Wap), 8-4; 113 - Mason Ducat (D) major dec. Harrison Bohls (N), 18-5; 120 - Roman Cordoba (N) pinned Gavino Martinez (D), 2:34; 126 - Larry Moreno (Wau) pinned Turner Garber (N), 1:00; 132 - Gavin Hall (Wap) def. Aiden Fenter (B), 6-1; 138 - Dennis Sudduth (VW) def. Austin Hopkins (N), 2-1; 144 - Owen Thomas (OG) def. Alex Francis (D), 4-1; 157 - Jaden King (C) pinned Jacob Aguilar (N), 1:22; 165 - Henry Eggers (N) def. Spencer Thompson (D), 5-0; 190 - Justin Duncan (Wau) major dec. Alex Stachler (C), 11-3; 215 - Preston Boundy (N) def. Preston Coppler (LS), 4-3; 285 - Zain Bell (B) def. Braden Saeler (SM), 11-7.
Fifth-place matches
106 - Grant Adams (C) pinned Alex Lane (B), 2:24; 126 - Treven Rittenhouse (D) def. Michael Crites (SM), 9-3; 132 - 132 - Bo Hertenstein (SM) pinned Ayden Shank, 1:31; 150 - Payton Saputo (N) def. Beau Hesselschwardt (D), 4-2; 157 - Jaydon Dennis (B) def. Dawson Ware (Wap), 4-2 (sudden victory); 165 - Dameon Wolfe (B) pinned Andrew Mosler (Wap), 2:52; 175 - Stashu Patterson (SM) major dec. Landon Eberle (N), 10-1; 215 - Dejuan Jones (E) pinned Keaton Linebrink (D), 4:48; 285 - Isaac Lehman (N) pinned Michael Keysor (LS), 4:12.
