Wauseon sent a dozen wrestlers to districts, claiming another sectional title in Division II wrestling action at Defiance on Saturday.
The Indians finished with 288.5 points, well clear of team runner-up Napoleon. Of the 12 Wauseon placers, eight took first place in their respective weight classes in Zavian LaFountain (106), Larry Moreno (120), Collin Twigg (126), Benicio Torres (144), Kale Waxler (157), Zaidan Kessler (165), Austin Kovar (190) and Justin Duncan (215) while Zaden Torres was second at 132.
Torres’ championship match defeat came at the hands of Defiance’s Mason Ducat, 10-4, as Ducat punched his district ticket alongside teammates Viktor Jurcevich (fourth, 126) and Michael Walz (fourth, 138).
Napoleon did not finish with an individual champion but will sent a bevy of representatives to the district meet in sectional runners-up Alex Gonzales (113), Harrison Bohls (120), Jacob Aguilar (150) and Henry Eggers (190), third-place finishers Romeo Cordoba (126), Brayden Hull (144) and Payton Saputo (157) and fourth-placers Cole Cereghin (106), Roman Cordoba (132), Javone Torres (215) and Isaac Lehman (285).
Rounding out the area qualifying field are Bryan’s Jordan Cook (second, 138), Jaydon Dennis (fourth, 175) and Zain Bell (third, 285) and district alternates Malachi Collins (165) and Dameon Wolfe (190) of Bryan and Napoleon’s George Eggers (175).
Division II Sectionals
At Defiance
Wauseon 288.5, Napoleon 206.5, Wapakoneta 178.5, Celina 139, St. Marys 138, Bowling Green 136, Bryan 81, Defiance 65.5, Van Wert 62.5, Elida 57.5, Lima Bath 46, Lima Shawnee 42
First-Place Matches
106 - Zavian LaFountain (Wauseon) pinned Cohen Lewis (Bowling Green), 1:26; 113 - Tate Hisey (St. Marys) def. Alex Gonzales (Napoleon), 6-0; 120 - Larry Moreno (Wau) major dec. Harrison Bohls (Nap), 15-7; 126 - Collin Twigg (Wau) major dec. Skyler Kirk (Elida), 13-3; 132 - Mason Ducat (Defiance) def. Zaden Torres (Wau), 10-4; 138 - Antwain Adams (Wapakoneta) pinned Jordan Cook (Bryan), 2:00; 144 - Benicio Torres (Wau) major dec. Daniel Fields (BG), 8-0; 150 - Wyatt Buell (Wap) major dec. Jacob Aguilar (Nap), 8-0; 157 - Kale Waxler (Wau) major dec. Corbin Mitchell (Wap), 14-6; 165 - Zaidan Kessler (Wau) pinned Gavin Brown (Celina), 0:41; 190 - Austin Kovar (Wau) def. Henry Eggers (Nap), 6-1; 215 - Justin Duncan (Wau) def. Jace Schaefer (SM), 7-5.
Third-Place Matches
106 - Joaquin Estrada (VW) def. Cole Cereghin (Nap), 8-7; 113 - Caden Mellott (Wap) major dec. Joseph Lugabihl (Wau), 11-3; 126 - Romeo Cordoba (Nap) def. Viktor Jurcevich (D), 10-7; 132 - Gavin Ridenour (Wap) def. Roman Cordoba (Nap), 3-2; 138 - Antonio Torres (Wau) pinned Michael Walz (D), 2:02; 144 - Brayden Hull (Nap) pinned Bo Hertenstein (SM), 3:49; 157 - Payton Saputo (Nap) def. Colton Keefe (BG), 8-2; 175 - Chance Snow (Wau) pinned Jaydon Dennis (B), 3:41; 215 - Dejuan Jones (E) pinned Javone Torres (Nap), 1:55; 285 - Zain Bell (B) def. Isaac Lehman (Nap), 4-1.
Fifth-Place Matches
138 - Zack King (C) pinned Austin Hopkins (Nap), 0:38; 150 - Zach Greber (C) def. Manny Gante (Wau), injury default; 165 - Malachi Collins (B) def. Andrew White (BG), 9-7; 175 - George Eggers (Nap) def. Brody Presar (Wap), 2-0; 190 - Dameon Wolfe (B) pinned Jackson Shafer, 0:53.
