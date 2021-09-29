Hicksville junior Kenzie Schroeder advanced to her third district tournament in as many years as the Aces' top golfer led the team to a team runner-up finish at Moose Landing Golf Club in Division II sectional golf action on Tuesday.
The Aces finished second to team champion Van Buren at Moose Landing as Fairview finished six shots back of Hicksville but eight shots clear of fourth-place Edgerton, nabbing the third and final team qualifying spot for districts.
Lorelle Hetrick's 88 led the way for the Apaches while Andrea Macsay shot a 98. Individually, the top three golfers on a non-qualifying team also earned spots into the D-II district tournament next week. Antwerp's McCartney Lucas defeated Miller City's Chelsea Erford in a one-hole playoff for the third individual spot.
Moose Landing wasn't the only spot for local golfers, however, as two team spots and all three individual district berths went to teams from the six-county area from Ironwood Golf Course on Tuesday.
Archbold shot a 394 team score to finish just five shots back of team champion Gibsonburg for the second berth, led by a sectional medalist effort from junior Brayton Huffman, who shot 83. Carly Grime shot 90 while Aniyah Copeland shot a personal-best 108.
Just one shot back of Archbold was a familiar foe in NWOAL companion Wauseon, led by a 93 from Jordan King and a 95 from Halle Frank.
With the trio of teams set, individual district berths were nabbed by Ayersville sophomore Autumn Osborne, who shot 85, Hilltop senior Avrie Johnston (94) and Stryker sophomore Angela Soellner (95).
District action will tee off on Monday, Oct. 4 at Sycamore Springs Golf Course in Findlay. The top four teams and the top four individuals on non-qualifying teams will earn spots in the Division II girls golf state tournament at the Ohio State University Gray Course on Oct. 15-16.
Division II Sectionals
At Ironwood
(Top three teams to districts)
Gibsonburg (389); Archbold (394) - Brayton Huffman 83, Carly Grime 90, Aniyah Copeland 108, Alli Bickel 113; Wauseon (395) - Jordan King 93, Halle Frank 95, Calaway Gerken 100, Ashley Fisher 103; Lake (418); Hilltop (425) - Avrie Johnston 94, Jamie Chester 96, Ella Calvin 99, Ingrid Hoffman 136; Eastwood (440); Rossford (447); Woodmore (457); Delta (462) - Kalleigh Mignin 102, Layla Stickley 107, Abby Ford 126, Gabby Ford 127; Genoa (490); Evergreen (490) - Chloe Creque 103, Ashlynn Lutrell 122, Sammy Miller 130, Emma Vaculik 135; Montpelier (499) - Kinsey Word 97, Mandy Taylor 128, Taylor Bard 137, Bobbie Kriesher 137; Ayersville (no team score) - Autumn Osborne 85, Ava Stork 111, Laura Pahl 162; Bryan (no team score) - Sam Doty 115, Tara Morr 129, Elizabeth Thiel 129; Fayette (no team score) - Nevaeh Powers 123; Holgate (no team score) - Alyssa Wagner 117; Pettisville (no team score) - Mina Wesche 115, Lily Wiemken 120; Stryker (no team score) - Angela Soellner 95, Kennedy Morr 112.
District Qualifiers: Gibsonburg, Archbold, Wauseon, Autumn Osborne (Ayersville), Avrie Johnston (Hilltop), Angela Soellner (Stryker).
At Moose Landing
(Top three teams to districts)
Van Buren (357); Hicksville (412) - Kenzie Schroeder 84, Julia Garza 105, Morgan Fogle 106, Victoria Perna 117; Fairview (418) - Lorelle Hetrick 88, Andrea Macsay 98, Eva Wermer 100, Jamie Reineck 132; Edgerton (426) - Lola Giesige 99, Ashlyn Sleesman 107, Breana Reliford 107, Gretta Brown 113; Otsego (430); Antwerp (444) - McCartney Lucas 96, Melanie Mills 108, Breanna Fulk 117, Isabelle Litzenberg 123; Wayne Trace (466) - Riley Daeger 105, Anna Miller 113, Kristen Wannemacher 122, Hannah Maenle 126; Patrick Henry (502) - Kasey Nelson 104, Alyssa Gebers 116, Maddi Latta 138, Katie Johnson 144; Miller City (532) - Chelsea Erford 96, Anna Keeler 123, Addison Ellerbrock 149, Marissa Carr 164; McComb (557); Liberty Center (no team score) - Riley Garretson 131, Audrey Bowers 154, Killian Garretson 179; North Baltimore (no team score); Ottawa-Glandorf (no team score) - Mia Schroeder 122; Ottoville (no team score); Pandora-Gilboa (no team score); Tinora (no team score) - Rylee Joost 108.
District Qualifiers: Van Buren, Hicksville, Fairview, Elizabeth Jackson (Otsego), Hailey Dysert (Pandora-Gilboa), McCartney Lucas (Antwerp)*
*won one-hole playoff for final qualifying spot.
