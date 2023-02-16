NAPOLEON — Henry County will be well-represented in the Division II girls district bowling tournament as two county schools and another county individual earned spots with solid efforts on Thursday in sectional action at River City Bowl-A-Way.
Napoleon picked up the team win by 20 points over Wauseon as the two rivals finished 1-2 atop the standings while Liberty Center was third with a 3,465 score. Wauseon had three of the top four individual series, led by Kymberlee Yocom’s 624 series in first place, Jayde Ramos’ 622 in second and Kendall Horner in fourth with a 558. Arianna Kiessling (third, 597) and Alexa Miller (fifth, 556) were tops for the Wildcats while Madison Amstutz (sixth, 550) and AJ Seedorf (eighth, 535) led the way for Liberty Center.
Patrick Henry’s Rachel Breece (519), Ottawa-Glandorf’s Jaydyn Johns (511) and Lincolnview’s Leigha Shatzer (507) finished ninth, 10th and 11th, respectively, earning the three individual district qualifier bids.
Girls district action will begin at Interstate Lanes in Rossford on Friday, Feb. 24 with the top three teams and individuals advancing to state.
Division II Girls Sectionals
At River City Bowl-A-Way
(Top three teams advance to districts)
Napoleon 3,736, Wauseon 3,716, Liberty Center 3,465, Ottawa-Glandorf 3,148, Lincolnview 3,041, Patrick Henry 2,901, Delta 2,864, Tinora 2,441, North Baltimore 2,198
Top 20
(Individual district qualifiers in bold)
Kymberlee Yocom (W) 222-177-225-624, Jayde Ramos (W) 254-182-186-622, Arianna Kiessling (N) 266-178-153-597, Kendall Horner (W) 197-180-181-558, Alexa Miller (N) 165-211-180-556, Madison Amstutz (LC) 180-164-206-550, Carlee Hohenbrink (N) 156-155-233-544, AJ Seedorf (LC) 132-222-181-535, Rachel Breece (PH) 180-163-176-519, Jaydyn Johns (O-G) 202-197-112-511, Leigha Shatzer (L) 168-176-163-507, Abby Dannenfelser (L) 138-201-164-503, Delaney Krugh (LC) 164-153-181-498, Ciarra Flickinger (D) 190-153-146-489, Bekah Compton (O-G) 184-160-141-485, Rachel Carr (W) 145-167-164-476, Lexi Brown (D) 113-192-167-472, Arianna Smith (LC) 138-169-157-464, Keigan Schuster (N) 188-136-127-451, Delanie Leap (O-G) 166-130-151-447.
