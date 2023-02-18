HAMLER — Defiance girl's basketball saw their season come to an end on Saturday night as the 11th-seeded Bulldogs fell to top-seeded Liberty-Benton 64-20 in a Division II sectional final at Patrick Henry High School.
The Bulldogs (2-21) were never in the contest as they saw themselves fall into a 17-0 hole in the first quarter before Mira Horvath gave them their first points of the game.
It was a 17-0 run for the Eagles (21-2) to start the contest that saw them knock down three triples, two coming from Riley Irwin, and saw Lauren Gerken get off to a hot start with eight points on a couple of nice drives to the basket.
“This was obviously a tough matchup for us, their length, their size, their ability to hit threes,” Defiance head coach Nate Headley said. “We came out and tried to play a little zone to try and slow them down and challenge shots. We had a couple of possessions where we were challenging them but couldn’t come up with a rebound and they took advantage of that.”
When the first quarter buzzer sounded, the score was 20-3 in favor of Liberty-Benton with Irwin hitting her third three of the quarter.
The second quarter started better for the Bulldogs as Horvath was able to knock down a mid-range jumper following a defensive stop, and then after 6-foot-2 center, Karis Willow, who is committed to play volleyball at Penn State got a bucket, Horvath came down and got to the rim to trade buckets.
But they wouldn’t trade buckets for long as Gerken and Irwin each struck again doing what they do best. Irwin hit her fourth three of the first half and Gerken got to the rim to give each of them double digits. It ignited an 18-0 run for the Eagles.
A three from Alexa Garcia stopped the bleeding but after one half Defiance was already down 40-10.
“We were really concerned with their size inside but they did a good job of getting the ball in and passing out to the open shooters which they’ve done all year,” Headley said of the Eagles, who hit seven threes in the first half. “We tried to do enough to mix it up on them but we didn’t make enough shots on offense to keep up.”
The Eagles quickly pushed their lead to 47-12 in the second half which started a running clock that never let up throughout the rest of the game.
Senior Kinley Maynard attacked the hole in the second half and got to the line for the Bulldogs in the second half. Ultimately going 6-of-8 from the charity stripe in the second half. She led Defiance with seven points on the night. Horvath did not score in the second half and ended with six.
Liberty-Benton saw Irvin and Gerken each tally 17 to lead the Eagles who will move on to play Lima Bath in district semifinals at Paulding High School next Thursday. Gerken notched a double-double, grabbing 11 rebounds as well.
Defiance graduates five seniors in Regan Rigg, Maynard, Madi Zapata, Elizabeth Hoffman and Horvath.
“We are going to miss them and all the effort they put forth and the example that they set for the underclassmen on how hard you have to work even if you are not winning games,” Headley said. “I told them I give them a whole bunch of credit because not everybody in the world would have come back and given all the effort that they did. They never gave up, they were there every day leading us in practice and leading us in the games.”
DEFIANCE (20) - Rigg 0; Hohenberger 0; Kroeckel 0; Maynard 7; Zapata 0; Brenner 4; Hoffman 0; Garcia 3; Horvath 6; McDonald 0. Totals: 5-1-7 20.
LIBERTY-BENTON (64) - Willow 4; Knepper 0; May 9; Barbara 5; Recker 4; Irwin 17; O. McDaniel 0; Gerken 17; Crow 3; Hocanson 5; C. McDaniel 0. Totals: 15-11-1 64.
Three-point goals: Defiance - Garcia; Liberty-Benton - Irwin 5, May 3, Gerken, Crow, Hocanson. Rebounds: Defiance 19 (Horvath 7), Liberty-Benton 23 (Gerken 11) Turnovers: Defiance 17, Liberty-Benton 3.
Defiance 3 7 7 3 - 20
Liberty-Benton 20 20 16 8 - 64
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.