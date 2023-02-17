NAPOLEON — Liberty Center and Napoleon led the charge at the Division II boys sectional bowling tournament at River City Bowl-A-Way on Friday as the top two district qualifying teams.
NAPOLEON — Liberty Center and Napoleon led the charge at the Division II boys sectional bowling tournament at River City Bowl-A-Way on Friday as the top two district qualifying teams.
Landon Amstutz blazed his way to first place in the individual standings for Liberty Center with an outstanding 806 series, including a 297 in his second game. Teammates Tim Blanton (602 series, eighth) and Jacob Sexton (599, ninth) added top-10 showings for the Tigers. Second-place Napoleon finished 83 pins clear of third-place Ottawa-Glandorf, as junior Riley Ehlers had a 650 series to pace the Wildcats in fourth overall while Ashton Kiessling was sixth overall with a 618.
Delta junior Brody Waugh was second overall with a 666 series to earn one of three individual district berths, joined by Tinora’s Isaiah Goliver (644, fifth) and Wauseon senior Ryan Marks (617, seventh).
Division II Boys Sectionals
At River City Bowl-A-Way
(Top three teams advance to districts)
Liberty Center 4,398, Napoleon 4,066, Ottawa-Glandorf 3,983, Wauseon 3,769, Tinora 3,726, Patrick Henry 3,500, Delta 3,460, Bryan 3,297, Lincolnview 3,254, Swanton 3,186, Evergreen 3,113
Top 20
(Individual district qualifiers in bold)
Landon Amstutz (LC) 254-297-255-806; Brody Waugh (Delta) 225-237-204-666; Justin Yaeger (OG) 193-225-243-661; Riley Ehlers (N) 242-206-202-650; Isaiah Goliver (T) 174-235-235-644; Ashton Kiessling (N) 195-213-210-618; Ryan Marks (W) 224-182-211-617; Tim Blanton (LC) 173-222-207-602; Jacob Sexton 205-192-202-555; Rowan Moore (OG) 203-178-198-579; Conner Williams (S) 175-202-202-579; Michael Laver (E) 160-211-207-578; Logan Honemann (N) 243-177-151-571; Seth Hathaway (PH) 180-201-190-571; Josh Hoops (PH) 142-223-204-568; Kage Little (W) 163-191-211-565; Cody McDougle (LC) 146-244-173-563; Evan Cox (OG) 196-201-164-561; Preston Bugh (L) 136-214-203-553; Issac Stoy (B) 211-179-162-552.
