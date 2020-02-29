PAULDING — It wasn’t pretty at times for Defiance but in the end, the Bulldogs got their revenge Friday night at Paulding High School, knocking out Wapakoneta in the sectional finals for the second straight season with a 46-35 victory over the Redskins.
The win for Defiance (16-7) avenges a 42-38 road loss to Wapakoneta (8-16) on Valentine’s Day and advances Defiance on to the Division II district tournament at Ohio Northern on Wednesday at 6:15 p.m. against Bryan, a 46-39 winner against second-seeded St. Marys in the late game Friday.
Bryan’s victory marks the first district trip for the Golden Bears since 2002.
“I’m extremely proud of the way our guys handled things at halftime,” said DHS coach Kirk Lehman, whose Bulldogs saw a 13-5 first quarter lead turn into a 22-18 halftime hole thanks to five made triples from Wapakoneta. “(Wapak) had an awful lot of momentum and they had things going their way. I thought our guys did a great job of regrouping and digging in. We made some big plays and then Jack (Vander Horst) and Hutch (Jacob Hutcheson) knocked in some great free throws at the end.”
The scoring runs in the game swung like a pendulum, with Defiance hitting 5-of-9 shots in the first period while Wapak hit 6-of-8 in the second, including four treys from 6-7 senior Trey Ware.
The only thing slowing the Redskins down appeared to be the halftime break before Defiance clamped down and settled into a defensive shutdown in the third period.
Defensively, the Bulldogs held Wapakoneta scoreless from the field and, aside from a pair of Noah Ambos free throws with 52 seconds left, nearly scoreless for the stanza.
Meanwhile, senior forward Tyrel Goings found his stride with four buckets and a pair of free throws for 10 of his 16 points on the night.
The Ambos free throws kept Wapakoneta in striking distance at 32-24 after three periods and a Goings bucket 14 seconds into the fourth quarter seemed to have things primed for the Bulldogs to cruise.
The Redskins had plenty left to say down 36-26 with 5:33 to go as Braeden Goulet hit an old-fashioned three-point play before longballs from Ware and Peyton Debell suddenly cut the DHS lead to just three with 2:51 remaining.
The charity stripe was plenty charitable to the Bulldogs down the stretch, however, with Vander Horst hitting 6-of-8 at the line in the final 2:46 to seal things and advance Defiance down the postseason trail to districts for the third straight season.
“I thought our second half was really good, really sound both offensively and defensively,” said Lehman. “That’s what it takes in the tournament. They’re two different animals and you don’t know how kids are going to respond in certain situations. Boy, when our backs were against the wall and (Wapak) had some momentum, our kids really responded.”
In the late contest, a towering matchup that featured seven combined starters 6-3 or taller turned out to be the game of the night as Bryan (16-7) and St. Marys (19-4) battled for the second straight postseason. Neither side led by more than five points through three quarters and for nearly the duration of the second and third periods, neither team led by more than three.
“It’s their effort, it’s been incredible,” said Bryan head coach Brandon Fisher of the trip to districts. “I knew how well they were playing and it’s one of those things, you’ve got to put it all together. We didn’t play perfect but they really grinded it out. We knew St. Marys is a really good rebounding team and they got a few when I thought we were playing excellent.
“It was fun to watch and it’s been a long time since they’ve had a sectional title and going against such a great team like that, I couldn’t be more proud.”
The separation between the two squads came in the game’s late goings. Though Bryan took a six-point lead on Caleb Zuver’s 3-pointer with 5:30 to go in the game, St. Marys continued to battle and cut the deficit to one with 3:22 to go on a LeTrey Williams bucket.
With Bryan up four following a Connor Arthur layup, a loose ball tied up Bryan’s Titus Rohrer and 6-6 St. Marys senior Ethan Steger. In the melee, the all-WBL first teamer Steger was whistled for his fourth foul and then quickly assessed a technical foul that disqualifyed the St. Marys star.
The Golden Bears hit three of the ensuing four free throws to turn a 40-36 lead into a 43-36 advantage that the Roughriders were never able to overcome.
“That’s a part of the game, if you can keep your head in an environment like that,” said Fisher. “We did and it ended up giving us a little bit of an advantage and I thought that was kinda the turning point. It’s all physical but that’s a lot of mental toughness.”
Rohrer tallied a game-high 18 points and eight boards to lead the Golden Bears while 6-8 senior Reese Jackson added 11.
Bryan and Defiance will tangle for the second time this season on Wednesday at Ohio Northern University at 6:15 p.m. in the Division II district semifinals with No. 1 Lima Shawnee facing off against Wauseon in the 8 p.m. nightcap.
WAPAKONETA (35) — Ambos 2; Merricle 8; K. Siefring 0; Goulet 5; Debell 3; Ware 15; G. Siefring 2. Totals 12-28 3-3 35.
DEFIANCE (46) — Shaw 0; Vander Horst 10; Hutcheson 2; Zachrich 0; Goings 16; Moats 0; Kline 1; Lammers 17. Totals 13-27 16-25 46.
Three-point goals: Wapakoneta 8-18 (Ware 5, Merricle 2, Debell), Defiance 4-9 (Lammers 3, Vander Horst). Rebounds: Wapakoneta 16 (Ware 7), Defiance 19 (Goings 7). Turnovers: Wapakoneta 15, Defiance 11.
Wapakoneta 5 17 2 11 — 35
Defiance 13 5 14 14 — 46
BRYAN (46) — Arthur 8; Dean 0; Rohrer 18; Zuver 5; Lamberson 4; Jackson 11. Totals 16-36 11-17 46.
ST. MARYS (35) — Cisco 11; Williams 8; Davis 3; Reineke 0; Mielke 0; Steber 17; Parks 0 Totals 16-50 4-6 35.
Three-point goals: Bryan 3-8 (Arthur, Rohrer, Zuver), St. Marys 5-23 (Cisco 3, Williams, Davis). Rebounds: Bryan 29 (Rohrer 8), St. Marys 31 (Steber, Parks 8). Turnovers: Bryan 13, St. Marys 13.
Bryan 11 7 12 16 — 46
St. Marys 13 4 10 12 — 39
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.