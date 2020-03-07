MANSFIELD — The Wildcats are state-bound ‘Cats.
Taking over late in the third period, Napoleon eventually did what they do, toughing out every possession, to score a 54-37 win over Willard in a Division II girls basketball regional final at Mansfield Senior High School.
For the first time since a 54-46 overtime win against Perrysburg on Dec. 12, Napoleon was in for a fight.
That game was early in the season, a battle that set the tone this year for the ‘Cats. This time, it was for the right to go to Columbus.
“Our plan was to come in and wear them down,” said Napoleon coach Corey Kreinbrink. “In the second half, they got worn down a little bit.”
The win propels the unbeaten Wildcats to the Division II state semifinals at St. John Arena on Thursday at 3 p.m. against No. 8 Dresden Tri-Valley (22-3), which knocked off unbeaten and No. 1 Circleville 45-43 in overtime to win the Zanesville Regional.
Ironically, the 1980-81 boys state title team that defeated Willard in the regional finals went on to play Dresden Tri-Valley in the state semifinals that season.
Unlike previous tourney games, Napoleon did not get in a comfortable spot until late in the contest. Battling with the Crimson Flashes late, the Cats closed the third period when Cait Good scored on a putback.
It put Napoleon up double-digits, but that had happened before, and Willard rallied. This time, the final stanza belonged the the Cats. Good got to the line, where she split a pair of tosses to open the period. That was followed by scores from Taylor Strock and Kalli Helberg.
From there, the group in Navy and White began to sense what was to come. Willard got no closer than 13 points the rest of the way.
“I thought we settle down and got some good looks,” Kreinbrink said of the second half. “We showed some maturity. We wanted to win the third quarter.”
Strock was a powerhouse again, going for 17 points and six boards. Helberg added 13 points and two assists.
Napoleon did struggle in the early moments of the contest. Willard tallied the first two baskets, both by Cassie Crawford, put the Crimson Flashes in an early lead, something that Napoleon had not seen an opponent do in a while.
Willard continued to keep the offensive pressure up, and led 11-9 after one period.
“That’s the first time I remember us being down in the first quarter,” said Kreinbrink. “We’ve played with the lead the entire year.”
Like they had done all season, the Cats found an answer. Willard led 17-14 with five minutes left in the half when the Cats found their offensive stride. Sparked by two scores from Helberg, Napoleon went on an 8-0 run to jump in front 22-17. Willard rallied back, but two free throws from Strock gave the Cats a 24-22 halftime lead.
“We talked at halftime that we could have played a much better first half,” admitted Kreinbrink.
The Cats opened the second half on a 9-2 run to take a 33-24 lead, but that was not enough to keep Willard down. The Crimson Flashes came back with four quick points to make it a more manageable score.
Coming off nights of nine and 10 made three-point shots, the Cats had to overcome a 3 of 10 night from long range.
“We had made a lot (of 3s), especially in the tournament,” said Kreinbrink. “We knew there would be times we would need to score in the halfcourt. The kids really did that.”
Napoleon (27-0) now gets a chance to show off on the big stage, St. John Arena in Columbus.
“We talked about how we had a seat at the table,” Kreinbrink said of the first trip to Columbus for the Napoleon girls. “We said there was about 10 teams in the state that had a legitimate chance of making it (to state). We’d have to put in the work and see what happens.”
The Wildcat faithful again did its part, filling nearly every seat in the 2,500 seat arena. An announced crowd of 2,418 was billed as the third-largest attendance ever at Pete Henry Gymnasium.
WILLARD (37) — Sivongsak 0; Hamons 2; Sowers 5; Dials 6; Slone 0; Sexton 0; Stephens 4; Rothhaar 0; Crawford 12; Buurma 2; Kennard 0; Feltner 6. Totals 13-35 8-12 37.
NAPOLEON (54) — Rieger 7; Bostelman 2; Lankenau 0; Chipps 0; Strock 17; E. Pedroza 0; Helberg 13; Ressler 4; Good 5. Totals 20-43 11-14 54.
Three-point goals: Willard (3-13) — Sowers 1-3, Dials 0-1, Crawford 2-7, Feltner 0-2. Napoleon (3-10) — Rieger 1-2, Lankenau 0-1, S. Pedroza 0-2, Strock 1-1, E. Pedroza 0-1, Helberg 1-1, Ressler 0-2. Rebounds: Willard 20 (Feltner 5), Napoleon 20 (Ressler 7). Turnovers: Willard 13, Napoleon 9.
Willard 11 11 8 7 — 37
Napoleon 9 15 16 14 — 54
