PIQUA — Multiple spots at the Division II state tournament were secured Thursday evening at Piqua High School in regional action with another contingent advancing to Saturday’s finals.
Wauseon’s Jonas Tester was fourth in the long jump to nab his second straight state berth after a ninth-place state finish in 2021. Tester also advanced to the finals in the 200 while sister Johanna was tied for 11th in the high jump for the Indians.
Swanton’s Trista Eitniear and Bryan’s Lexi Alspaugh were third and fourth, respectively, in the shot put for their NWOAL squads, earning their first career state berths in the process. Evergreen thrower Sam Worline was fourth-best in the discus to earn a state spot as well.
The Ottawa-Glandorf 3200 relay of Alexa Fortman, Rose Turnwald, Olivia Fenbert and Madelyn Hovest advanced to state with a fourth-place finish and personal best time of 9:33.23. Bryan’s girls quartet finished ninth while Defiance’s 3200 relay group was 10th.
Other finals finishers included O-G’s Myka Aldrich (tie-11th high jump) and Cael Hoehn (11th discus), Swanton’s Kayden Davis (eighth long jump) and Napoleon’s Molly Rosebrook (14th high jump) and Josh Mack (14th long jump).
Despite missing out in the long jump, Mack rebounded to nab a spot in the 110 hurdles finals with a second-place finish in his heat. Masen Switzer was eighth in the 300 hurdles to move on after qualifying for state in the event a year ago for the Wildcats, while also running a leg of the sixth-place 400 relay with Hayes Bingham, Zak Schroeder and Andrew Williams. Napoleon’s 1600 relay team of Schroeder, Bingham, Switzer and Landon Wiechers was third best overall and second in their heat in the 1600 relay to qualify for the finals. The 800 relay very nearly joined them, finishing 0.28 seconds back of the eighth spot to qualify for the finals.
Defiance’s 1600 relay finished fourth-best of any quartet on Thursday, landing Emily Wahl, Samantha Hohenberger, Joslyn Renn and Mira Horvath into Saturday’s finals. Wahl will also compete individually in the 800 finals on Saturday as well.
Evergreen’s Andrea Van Wert will compete in the 100 individually while anchoring the 400 relay for the Vikings while Fortman qualified with a first-place finish in the 400 and the anchor leg of the 1600 relay.
Bryan’s Aquilina Cordic was first in the 300 hurdles prelims to advance, along with Paulding senior Claire Schweller, who was seventh. Schweller, who was seventh in regionals in the event last year, will look to make back-to-back state bids in the pole vault on Saturday.
