Local Division II track standouts will look to clinch state berths following a long trip south this week as Piqua High School will host regional championship action Thursday and Saturday with the top four finishers earning state spots.
Action will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday with the boys discus, pole vault and long jump competing, along with the girls shot put and high jump. Running preliminaries and the 3200 relay finals will begin at around 6:30 p.m. with Saturday’s schedule beginning with field events at 11 a.m. and running finals at 12:30 p.m.
The Defiance girls team will have two relay representatives and one individual competing at the regional level as senior Emily Wahl will run in the 800 and join both the 1600 and 3200 relays for the Bulldogs at Piqua.
Defiance’s 3200 relay quartet of Wahl, junior Mira Horvath, freshman Samantha Hohenberger and sophomore Layla Briseno will team up after claiming the Division II district title on their home track last week while the third-place district finishers of Wahl, Horvath, Hohenberger and sophomore Joslyn Renn earned a regional spot in the 1600 relay.
“You get to this time of year, you’re going to have to run your best,” said DHS girls coach Steve Wahl. “I told the girls today that it always seems like the teams that improved most from districts to regionals are the ones that move on and so if if we run what we ran last week, it probably won’t be good enough to advance.”
The 3200 relay’s winning time of 9:54.17 at districts is third best at the regional level behind a 9:27.37 from Dayton Oakwood and a 9:40.21 from Cincinnati Indian Hill. Bryan’s quartet of Marah Smith, Allie Zimmerman, Montesa Vollmar and Kate Thormeier will also compete in regionals, along with Ottawa-Glandorf.
As the veteran, Wahl will play a key role in her teammates’ preparation.
“It’s a good thing with Emily on the team, she was fortunate enough to make it freshman year as the runner-up in the 4-by-800 and she’s been stressing to the other girls what to expect going down,” explained Wahl. “We just hope the weather cooperates. Kids can decide it on their own but on the other hand, we’ve run in some pretty bad conditions.
“Emily’s worked really hard and is our only individual making it, we had a lot of fifth-place finishers. She’s been working really hard and it hasn’t always been easy for her being the daughter of the coach but she’s handled herself really well. We’re hoping she can put it together on Saturday and have a good race.”
Thormeier, a freshman, will also compete individually in the 1600 and 3200 for Bryan, along with teammates Aquilina Cordic (300 hurdles), Rachel Fireovid (long jump) and Lexi Alspaugh (shot put). Wauseon senior Grace Rhoades was first at districts in the 3200 and fourth in the 1600 to earn regional berths while Paulding school-record holder Claire Schweller qualified in both the pole vault and 300 hurdles for the Panthers.
Rhoades will be joined at regionals by teammates Marie Hutchinson and Hayley Meyer in the discus while Johanna Tester qualified in the high jump and Tegan Rupp earned spots in both the long jump and pole vault.
In the boys meet, Napoleon will be well represented on the relay stage, Bryan in the distance events and Wauseon in the field events following standout efforts on the district stage.
For Wauseon, senior Jonas Tester will have a busy week after qualifying in the 200, 400 and long jump indiviudally while also anchoring the Indians’ 1600 relay team. Junior Jack Callan will be in the same boat, running legs of the 1600 and 3200 relays for Joe Allen’s boys team while also competing in the 800 and 1600 individually.
“I think we had a lot of situations in events where kids had to perform at their best (at districts) or even above that to make it out,” said Allen. “It was loaded for sure. The whole aspect of going down to Piqua, I do believe helps you greatly down the road. It only takes one time to earn experience and the kids are getting that this year.
Austin Aeschliman earned a regional spot after a weather-delayed district pole vault competition to join his Tribe teammates, along with senior Matt Shaw in the shot put and JD Hogan in the 200.
Bryan will see senior standout Joshuah Taylor look to cap off a stellar Golden Bear distance career as the anchor of the 3200 relay and an individual competitor in the 1600 and 3200. Not far behind Taylor will be teammate Xander Fackler, who also qualified in those three events. Rylan Garza will vie for a state spot in the 100 for Bryan.
Finally, Napoleon fans will see navy blue competing in three of the four regional relay events with Zak Schroeder and Hayes Bingham running in the 400, 800 and 1600 events and both Andrew Williams (400 and 800 relays) and Masen Switzer (400 and 1600 relays) competing in two of the relays.
Williams (200), Bingham (200) and Switzer (300 hurdles) will also run in individual events, along with Landin Wiechers (400, 1600 relay) in multiple events. Josh Mack will also compete in multiple events, the 110 hurdles and long jump.
