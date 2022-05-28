PIQUA — The area’s Division II state championship representatives were set Saturday afternoon at Piqua’s Alexander Stadium as regional podium placers and state qualifiers were decided.
Defiance had a pair of near-misses in its Saturday representatives as senior Emily Wahl came up just short of the podium in her final individual race for the Bulldogs with a ninth-place effort in the 800. Wahl also ran the second leg of the girls 1600 relay that finished sixth, just 0.55 seconds back of fourth-place Cincinnati Taylor for the final state berth with freshman Samantha Hohenberger, sophomore Joslyn Renn and junior Mira Horvath.
The Bulldog relay's time of 4:05.87 was quick enough, however, to finish as one of two statewide at-large spots to qualify for the state meet.
Bryan will send a trio of qualifiers to the D-II state meet in Columbus as Joshuah Taylor qualified with a nearly-two-second win in the 1600 and a runner-up finish in the 3200 while freshman Kate Thormeier was fourth in the 1600 and senior Aquilina Cordic finished third in the 300 hurdles.
Wauseon’s Jack Callan finished fourth in the 1600 to nab a state spot while Paulding senior Claire Schweller finished as regional runner-up in the pole vault with a school-record vault of 11-8, just one inch shy of first place to earn her second straight state spot in the event.
Napoleon’s 1600 relay team of Zak Schroeder, Hayes Bingham, Masen Switzer and Landin Wiechers finished fourth to advance as well as Evergreen’s 400 relay quartet of Brianna Sintobin, Deanna Huffman, Brooklyn Spradlin and Andrea Van Wert, which finished second.
Ottawa-Glandorf’s Emma Huffman won the regional title in the discus while junior standout Alexa Fortman set herself up for a busy state meet. Fortman finished second in the 400 by 0.23 seconds and was also runner-up in the 800 while running a leg of the second-place 1600 relay team for the Titans.
Finally, Swanton senior Kayden Davis earned his second straight state berth in the high jump, tying for third at 6-2 to advance to state.
Despite just missing out on advancing, a bevy of area athletes landed on the podium. Wauseon had a large contingent of placers, including Matthew Shaw (fifth, shot put), Austin Aeschliman (eighth, pole vault), Jonas Tester (eighth, 200), Hunter Wasnich (fifth, 3200), Hayley Meyer (fifth, discus), Marie Hutchinson (sixth, discus), Teagan Rupp (sixth, pole vault) and Grace Rhoades (fifth, 3200).
Bryan’s Xander Fackler finished seventh in the 1600 and 13th in the 3200 while Masen Switzer (300 hurdles) and Josh Mack (110 hurdles) were sixth and seventh, respectively, for Napoleon. Schweller reached the podium with a seventh-place effort in the 300 hurdles for Paulding while Van Wert was fifth in the 100 for Evergreen and Rachel Fireovid sixth in the long jump for Bryan. Thormeier added a seventh-place showing in the 3200.
Division II Regionals
At Piqua
Boys Meet
(Top four finishers qualify for state)
Field Events
High jump - T3. Davis (S), 6-2; T9. Dunbar (E). Shot put - 5. Shaw (W), 51-6; 14. Thomas (S). Pole vault - 8. Aeschliman (W), 12-6; 10. Osting (OG).
Running Events
110 hurdles - 7. Mack (N). 100 meters - 6. Garza (B). 800 relay - No area finalists. 1600 meters - 1. Taylor (B), 4:15.59; 4. Callan (W), 7. Fackler (B). 400 relay - 6. Napoleon (Schroeder, Williams, Switzer, Bingham). 400 meters - No area finalists. 300 hurdles - 6. Switzer (N). 800 meters - 15. Callan (W). 200 meters - 8. Tester (W). 3200 meters - 2. Taylor (B), 9:29.64; 5. Wasnich (W), 13. Fackler (B). 1600 relay - 4. Napoleon (Schroeder, Bingham, Switzer, Wiechers), 3:25.51.
Girls Meet
(Top four finishers qualify for state)
Field Events
Discus - 1. Hoffman (OG), 131-2; 5. Meyer (W), 6. Hutchinson (W). Long jump - 6. Fireovid (B), 16-1.5; 9. Rupp (W). Pole vault - 2. Schweller (P), 11-8; 6. Rupp (W), T7. Haselman (OG).
Running Events
100 hurdles - No area finalists. 100 meters - 5. Van Wert (E). 800 relay - No area finalists. 1600 meters - 4. Thormeier (B), 9. Rhoades (W). 400 relay - 2. Evergreen (Sintobin, Huffman, Spradlin, Van Wert), 50.74. 400 meters - 2. Fortman (OG), 56.93, 5. Fenbert (OG). 300 hurdles - 3. Cordic (B), 46.17; 7. Schweller (P). 800 meters - 2. Fortman (OG), 2:14.51, 9. Wahl (D). 200 meters - No area finalists. 3200 meters - 5. Rhoades (W), 11:28.06; 7. Thormeier (B). 1600 relay - 2. Ottawa-Glandorf (Fenbert, Closson, Fox, Fortman), 4:02.77; 6. Defiance (Hohenberger, Wahl, Renn, Horvath), 4:05.87.
