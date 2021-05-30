PIQUA - Powered by outstanding efforts in the running events, Bryan finished as the runner-up to Waynesville at the Division II boys track and field regional at Piqua.
The Bears picked up a pair of individual wins as Decota Shaw won the 400 in 50.72 and Owen Potvin won the 200 in 22.18.
Bryan also won a pair of relay races as the team of Quinn Brown, Caleb Kepler, Rylan Garza and Potvin won the 400 relay (44.28) and the 800 relay (1:31.20).
The Bears will have one other competitor in two running events as Joshuah Taylor was third in the 3200 (9:51.84) and was fourth in the 1600 (4:31.89). Wauseon’s Braden Vernot also qualified for state with a fourth-place finish (9:52.0) in the 3200.
Other local distance run finishers had Wauseon’s Jackson Callan place eighth in the 1600 and ninth in the 3200. Wauseon’s Hunter Wasnich was 10th in the 3200.
Wauseon also scored a sixth-place finish from Jonas Tester in the 200.
Ottawa-Glandorf’s Gavin Hedrick won the 110 hurdles (15.40) to advance to the state meet. Napoleon’s Masen Switzer snagged a spot at the state meet by finishing fourth in the 300 hurdles (41.49). He was also a part of a 1600 relay team that finished sixth.
Swanton’s Kayden Davis took second in the high jump (6-3) to advance to state. Evergreen’s Riley Dunbar placed eighth and Wauseon’s Robert Crossland was 13th.
Ottawa-Glandorf’s Alexa Fortman qualified for state in two events on the girls side as she won the 400 (58.77) and took third in the 800 (2:22.39). Fortman also teamed with Olivia Fenbert, Myka Aldrich and Lily Haselman to take fourth in the 1600 relay (4:11.34) to advance. Haselman took second in the pole vault (11-0) to advance as an individual. Paulding’s Claire Schweller took third, also going 11-0, to advance in the pole vault. Schweller was seventh in the 300 hurdles (49.91).
Napoleon’s Ava Harmon went 9-6 in the pole vault to finish sixth.
Defiance’s Emily Wahl placed sixth in the 800 (2:25.72) and Wauseon’s Maggie Duden was 11th in the 3200 (12:20.41). Evergreen’s 400 relay team finished seventh and Bryan’s 1600 relay team was eighth.
In the other field event of the day, Wauseon’s Marie Hutchinson placed third in the discus (113-0) to advance to state. Wauseon’s Hayley Meyer was seventh (105-2) and Evergreen’s Jordan Lumbrezer was ninth.
Boys Team Scores
Waynesville 70, Bryan 51, Van Wert 49, West Liberty-Salem 44, Ben Logan 41, Versailles 29, Indian Lake 29, Dayton Dunbar 23, MIlton-Union 21.5, Jonathan Alter 21, Miami East 18, Wauseon 17, Finneytown 16, Otsego 15, Ottawa-Glandorf 13, Roger Bacon 13, Lakota 12, Indian Hill 11, Brookville 10, St. Marys 10, Cin. Taft 10, Hamilton Badin 10, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 10, Cin. Madeira 9, Cin. McNicholas 9, Swanton 8, Eaton 8, Napoleon 8, Greeneview 8, Valley View 8, Ponitz CTC 7, Cin. Mariemont 6, Shroder 6, Lima Bath 5.5, Norwood 5, Kenton Ridge 5, Taylor 5, Dayton Northridge 5, Cin. Wyoming 3, Batavia 3, Oakwood 2, Reading 2, Cin. CHCA 1, Clermont NE 1, North College Hill 1, Springfield Shawnee 1, Evergreen 1, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne 1.
Girls Team Scores
Oakwood 88, Versailles 47, Ottawa-Glandorf 43, Waynesville 35, Celina 34, Lima Bath 31, Indian Hill 28, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne 28, Dayton Carroll 21, Eaton 21, Greenon 18, Taylor 17, New Richmond 15, Springfield Northwestern 15, Springfield Shawnee 14, Wauseon 14, St. Marys 13, Cin. Reading 13, Cin. Taft 10, Cin. Mariemont 10, Summit Country Day 10, Milton-Union 10, Bellefontaine 9, Paulding 8, Dayton Northridge 8, North College Hill 8, Batavia 8, Clark Montessori 8, St. Paris Graham 7, Van Wert 7, Roger Bacon 6, Swanton 6, Brookville 6, Fenwick 5, Clermont NE 5, Ben Logan 4, Norwood 4, Evergreen 4, Napoleon 4, Clinton-Massie 3, Defiance 3, Cin. Wyoming 2, Jonathan Alter 2, Valley View 1, Hamilton Badin 1, Kenton Ridge 1, Bryan 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.