MANSFIELD — What a long, strange trip its been.
Nearly a year after having a shot as a state title taken away at the start of what’s been now a year-long worldwide pandemic, the Napoleon girls basketball team earned the right to compete for a state title once again as the No. 2 ‘Cats dispatched Norton 47-35 in a Division II regional final Friday night at Mansfield Senior.
“I’m so happy for these kids,” stated Napoleon coach Corey Kreinbrink. “The last 52 weeks have been such a roller coaster. It’s so hard to describe. They deserve so much of this.”
As they have most of the season, it was just a matter of time before the ‘Cats would come through in the clutch. In a tight, one-point game, it was triples from Caely Ressler and Sophie chipps late in the third period that would open the floodgates.
“We got a couple of stops and a couple of threes,” said the Napoleon coach. “A one-point lead turned into seven.”
Ressler bombed away one more before Emma Pedroza closed the period with an easy score off a steal.
“We felt like we hadn’t shot well in the first half,” said Ressler, who led the ‘Cats with 13 points. “Sophie (Chipps) was the only one who hit anything.
“I got a couple open looks and fortunately, I knocked them down,” added the senior. “It was like Coach K was right in my ear. He told me I could knock them down.”
Napoleon, who heated up to shoot 6-13 from long range in the game, got the final one from Pedroza with 4:48 left to cap a 7-1 run to start the fourth quarter.
It was all academic from that point on.
The start of the game didn’t go much Napoleon’s way. Mired in a 5-all tie, Kaylee Murawski, who led the Panthers with 16 points, scored the final four points as the Panthers built a lead of 11-5 by the end of the period.
“They are very physical and go after every ball,” Kreinbrink said of Norton. “They are very scrappy.”
The lead was 13-7 when the Ladycats made a move. Pedroza opened a run with a triple and needed it with a score on a great drive in the lane, with Kalli Helberg and Ressler hitting jump shots in the middle. It all added up to Napoleon taking a 16-13 lead.
Norton had a chance for the lead at the half, but a lay-up after a steal rimmed out and the ‘Cats clung to a 19-18 advantage at the break.
Napoleon will face Dayton Carroll in the state semifinal at UD Arena in Dayton.
“Dayton has a really nice arena,” stated Kreinbrink. “I don’t know if it gets enough attention in the northern part of the state. It’s going to be really neat.
“We just want to play,” continued Kreinbrink. “We said it last year and at the beginning of this year. We don’t care if we are playing at Liberty Center High School. We just want to play.”
NORTON (35) — Marino 0; Nauer 0; Acord 0; Shutsa 9; Murawski 16; Ballinger 0; Destefano 6; Kropp 2; Tatka 2; Dobbins 0; Thomas 0. Totals 12-41 10-12 35.
NAPOLEON (47) — Durham 0; Chipps 11; Hopkins 0; Strock 7; Pedroza 8; Helberg 8; Rausch 0; Ressler 13. Totals 18-38 5-9 47.
Three-point goals: Norton 1-9 — (Marino 0-1, Acord 0-1, Shutsa 1-2, Ballinger 0-3, Destefano 0-1, Kropp 0-1). Napoleon 6-13 — (Chipps 3-3, Strock 0-3, Pedroza 1-3, Helberg 0-1, Ressler 2-3). Rebounds: Norton 26 (Acord, Murawski 4), Napoleon 29 (Helberg 7). Turnovers: Norton 9, Napoleon 13.
Norton 11 7 6 11 — 35
Napoleon 5 14 15 13 — 47
