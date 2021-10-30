TIFFIN — Wauseon’s Grace Rhoades will compete as the area’s lone Division II girls representative at next week’s state meet following a top-10 finish in Saturday’s D-II regional meet at Hedges Boyer Park in Tiffin.
Rhoades finished in 19:53.9 to earn an individual berth as a runner in the top 16 not on a qualifying team. Rhoades’ Indians squad finished eighth in the team standings with 200 points. Teammate Maggie Duden was 22nd overall to aid the Wauseon cause with Emilie Wasnich in 59th.
Bryan’s Kate Thormeier was the top individual runner from the area at the regional level, finishing No. 21 overall. Napoleon’s Emily Burkhold finished in the top 50 at 47th, just ahead of Rose Turnwald of Ottawa-Glandorf.
Defiance sophomore Mira Horvath completed the race in 23:38.6 to finish 70th overall in her first career regional meet.
On the boys side, Defiance and Wauseon came up short of advancing as teams but a pair of Wauseon runners will be joined by a Bryan duo and a Napoleon name in the Division II state field.
Defiance put together a solid pack game with Eli Fortman in 15th and five runners in the top 40 but it wasn’t enough as the Bulldogs finished fifth in the team standings, 22 points back of the third and final team qualifying spot taken by Shelby. Fortman also came close to an individual spot but was three places and 11 seconds shy of 12th place overall for the final individual berth.
Caleb Brashear led the group after Fortman in 25th with Nolan Morgan finishing 27th, Josiah Gonzales in 31st, Josh Horvath in 32nd and Eli Valle in 37th. Cole Batt finished in the top 50 at No. 45 overall.
Bryan senior star Joshuah Taylor earned his third straight trip to state with a regional runner-up finish in 16:17.7, 1.2 seconds behind champion Eric Board of Maumee. Taylor will be joined by teammate Xander Fackler, who was seventh overall in 16:51.8.
For Wauseon, senior Hunter Wasnich was third overall to nab a state position for the Tribe with junior teammate Aidan Pena not far behind in eighth to advance to the D-II meet. Napoleon senior Ryan Otto rounded out the area finishers in D-II with a 10th-place effort at Tiffin.
Division II Regionals
At Tiffin Hedges Boyer Park
Boys Meet (Top three teams, top 12 individuals qualify)
Lexington 64, Lima Shawnee 76, Shelby 81, Van Wert 85, Defiance 103, Wauseon 176, Huron 191, Otsego 214, Sandusky Perkins 220, Upper Sandusky 252, Liberty-Benton 300
Top 20
1. Eric Board (Maumee), 16:16.5; Joshuah Taylor (B), Hunter Wasnich (W), Ethan Peebles (L), Mason Hendrickson (S), Isaiah Johns (LS), Xander Fackler (B), Aidan Pena (W), Elijah Routh (H), Ryan Otto (N), Chad Taylor (Galion), Hunter Sherer (VW), Joey Aquino (L), Cooper Schurig (L), Eli Fortman (D), Noah Williams (LS), Carter Cleaves (LS), Gage Wannemacher (VW), Max Davis (SP), John Kramer (VW).
Individual Qualifiers
Board, Taylor, Wasnich, Fackler, Pena, Routh, Otto, Taylor, Sherer.
Other Area Finishers
25. Caleb Brashear (D), 27. Nolan Morgan (D), 30. Reid Johanns (Paulding), 31. Josiah Gonzales (D), 32. Josh Horvath (D), 37. Eli Valle (D), 43. Ty Buckland (Ottawa-Glandorf), 45. Cole Batt (D), 55. Carter Nofziger (W), 71. Garrett Leininger (W), 75. Zaden Torres (W).
Girls Meet (Top four teams, top 16 individuals qualify)
Lexington 76, Eastwood 93, Shelby 119, Liberty-Benton 135, Lima Shawnee 142, Huron 146, Milan Edison 152, Wauseon 200, Celina 213, Maumee 247, Van Wert 261, Ottawa-Glandorf 276
Top 20
1. Emma Wise (L), 19:21.1; Kennedy Schlessman (H), Elyana Weaver (L), Kaylie Dameron (C), Grace Anderson (M), Zurina Immel (N), Kayla Gonzales (S), Leah Emch (E), Madi Gaerke (LB), Grace Rhoades (W), Sara Skaff (Sandusky Perkins), Joscelyn Dameron (C), Jadyn Towns (H), Avery Bowman (E), Alaina Williams (LS), Haley Sponaugle (E), Ellie Maurer (Ontario), Lucy Porter (M), Destiny Rose (Willard), Molly Stump (LS)
Individual Qualifiers
Schlessman, K. Dameron, Anderson, Immel, Rhoades, Skaff, J. Dameron, Towns, Williams.
Other Area Finishers
21. Kate Thormeier (Bryan), 22. Maggie Duden (Wauseon), 47. Emily Burkhold (Napoleon), 48. Rose Turnwald (O-G), 59. Emilie Wasnich (W), 62. Marissa Beckett (O-G), 70. Mira Horvath (Defiance), 71. Natalie Kuntz (W), 78. Maggie Verhoff (O-G), 79. Elyse Schroeder (O-G).
