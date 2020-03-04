ADA — Napoleon has something to work on for the regional final.
The Cats gave up the first basket of the game.
Perhaps not as dominant as previous tournament games, Napoleon came out and shut down a star player, plus made enough shots from behind the arc, to claim a 62-38 win over Rossford in a Division II girls basketball regional semifinal at Ohio Northern.
The win sends Napoleon (26-0, No. 3 Division II) into its first regional final in school history Friday night against 22-4 Willard, a 49-32 winner over Bay Village Bay.
“It’s kind of a weird feeling,” Napoleon coach Corey Kreinbrink said on breaking through to the regional final. “We’ve been just trying to win this day. It’s been on the back of everybody’s mind to win this game.”
The Wildcats had come up short in back-to-back regional semifinals at Ohio Northern against eventual back-to-back Division II state champion Toledo Rogers. Rossford knocked off the Rams in the district finals to advance but didn’t have enough against Napoleon.
Rossford (17-9) did get the first score when Sammi Mikonowicz found Katie Glowcki.
The rest of the night belonged to the Wildcats. Getting some good looks from Taylor Strock, who scored nine of her 14 points on three triples in the opening period, Napoleon fell back into a comfortable position.
Shae Pedroza tallied the final basket of the period as Napoleon quickly took a 10-point lead. It grew even more after Caely Ressler poured in all 10 points in a 10-2 run.
By the time it was done, the Cats had a 25-7 lead with 5:19 before halftime.
The rest of the contest saw the teams trade points.
Napoleon once again was deadly from the outside. The Cats were 11 of 26 from long range.
“We got some inside-outs,”Kreinbrink said of his team’s shooting, which finished at 41.5 percent. “We have to take them when we have them.”
Strock led the way, going 4-for-7 from outside the arc.
“I think it’s tough,” Strock said about attempting to defend the Cats. “Teams have been playing good defense against us, but it’s tough because we’ve been getting them (shots) off quick.”
Strock also had to guard Rossford’s top player in Mikonowicz early on in the game. Mikonowicz was held to five of her 16 points in the first half.
“Coming in on one day prep, I thought we did a good job on a good player,” said Kreinbrink on slowing Rossford’s leading scorer.
Ressler led the way with 16 points. Shae Pedroza and Strock — along with Ressler — all grabbed five rebounds as the Cats won that battle, 30-20. Napoleon had 16 offensive rebounds, which led to 16 second-chance points. They also forced the Bulldogs into 18 turnovers, which led to 24 points.
“We want to congratulate Napoleon,” said Rossford coach Toby Ledesma. “They showed why they are the third-ranked team in the state. I truly wish them the best.”
In the opening game, the Titans of Ottawa-Glandorf stuck to their script of working the ball inside and playing suffocating defense as they reached the Division III regional final thanks to a 69-30 win over Lake.
“It was a great game for us,” said Ottawa-Glandorf coach Troy Yant. “We knew Lake had played four great tournament games.”
Ottawa-Glandorf fell behind 4-0, then ripped off the next 10 points. After Lake cut the lead to 12-10, Erin Kaufman opened another run with a basket inside. She closed the 11-0 run with a drive through the left side of the paint early in the second period.
“We played to the scouting report and did an excellent job once our offense got started,” said Yant.
The Titans did two things extremely well. They hammered the ball inside, scoring 48 of their 69 points in the paint, and they forced 23 turnovers.
“We had a couple different offenses we wanted to start with,” Yant said of working the ball in the paint. “We figured they would come out and be aggressive early.”
Ottawa-Glandorf takes a 25-1 record into the regional final on Saturday night. Lake finishes the season with a 14-13 record.
OTTAWA-GLANDORF (69) — Erford 16; Verhoff 2; Schimmoeller 16; Warnecke 4; Kaufman 20; Siefker 3; Glenn 4; Rich 1; Brinkman 3; Haselman 0; Diller 0; Frey 0; Schroeder 0. Totals 28-48 10-17 69.
LAKE (30) — Ayers 6; St. John 10; Bekier 0; Robinson 8; Askins 2; Enright 2; Bomyea 2; Scott 0; McCloskey 0. Totals 12-32 5-7 30.
Three-point goals: Ottawa-Glandorf (3-4) — Erford 1-1, Siefker 1-2, Brinkman 1-1. Lake (1-5) — Robinson 1-5. Rebounds: Ottawa-Glandorf 24 (Kaufman 12), Lake 19 (Askins 6). Turnovers: Ottawa-Glandorf 7, Lake 23.
Ottawa-Glandorf 19 20 25 5 — 69
Lake 10 12 6 2 — 30
ROSSFORD (38) - Schimming 12; Duvall 0; Pupik 2; Glowcki 4; Mikonowicz 16; Bertz 4; Hoskins 0; Johnson 0; Reynolds 0; Luderman 0; Boyd 0; Findley 0. Totals 13-30 8-10 38.
NAPOLEON (62) — S. Pedroza 14; Strock 14; Helberg 0; Ressler 16; Good 3; Rieger 6; Bostelman 3; E. Pedroza 3; Lankenau 0; Chipps 3; Durham 0; Hopkins 0; Rausch 0. Totals 22-53 7-12.
Three-point goals: Rossford (4-13) — Schimming 4-6, Glowcki 0-1, Mikonowicz 0-3, Bertz 0-3. Napoleon (11-26) — S. Pedroza 3-6, Strock 4-7, Helberg 0-1, Ressler 2-2, Rieger 2-4, Bostelman 0-2, Lankenau 0-1, Hopkins 0-3. Rebounds: Rossford 20 (Mikonowicz 9), Napoleon 30 (S. Pedroza, Helberg, Ressler 5). Turnovers: Rossford 18, Napoleon 8.
Rossford 5 10 10 13 — 38
Napoleon 15 21 15 11 — 62
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.