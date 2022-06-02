BOWLING GREEN — With just five hits between two teams, Thursday’s Division II regional semifinal did not leave much room for error for either No. 1 Defiance or No. 8 Tiffin Columbian at Carter Park in Bowling Green.
Unfortunately for Defiance, the miscues landed on the Bulldogs’ side of the ledger as multiple baserunning blunders helped doom the top-ranked squad in a 1-0 heartbreaker to the Tornadoes.
Columbian’s senior ace Carson Mellott flummoxed the Bulldogs (28-3) on the mound as the standout southpaw fanned a half-dozen DHS batters in the shutout win but Defiance ace Jayden Jerger basically matched the Tornado twirler inning for inning by allowing just one hit and three total baserunners without allowing a walk.
“We stole a lot of bases this year but our baserunning as a whole hasn’t been very good all year and our small ball game hasn’t been very good all year,” said Defiance coach Tom Held, whose squad was shutout for just the third time since 2018. “We didn’t get a bunt down and we had a couple baserunning blunders that hurt us. We don’t know if we’d have scored or not … that’s part of the game.
“You’ve got to tip your hat to Carson Mellott, he’s a really good pitcher and Tiffin’s a really good team. Our guys had a great season, a hell of a season.”
Jerger retired the first nine Tornadoes he faced before leading off the fourth inning by hitting Gunther Kissell with a pitch. After Kissell was advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt, Mellott drilled a 2-2 pitch to the warning track for an RBI double as the only hit of the ballgame. Jerger responded by inducing a flyout and groundout to end the threat.
Defiance seemed primed to answer back in the bottom of the frame as David Jimenez was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. However, a pickoff throw to first wiped out the leadoff threat and after a strikeout and Bradyn Shaw walk, Gavino Gomez blooped a pitch into shallow left for a single but Shaw was tagged out after over-running second base.
The two errors on the basepaths for the Bulldogs in the inning, along with senior Jacob Howard being thrown out trying to steal second in the third inning, ended threats for Defiance that ended up being crucial.
“It was a fantastic high school baseball game, our infield played great defense behind Jayden all day long,” said Held. “You have really good teams meet at this level, somebody’s gotta go home and unfortunately it’s Defiance this time. We didn’t have many baserunners and if you don’t score you can’t win.”
Jerger did his part in the final three frames for Defiance after allowing the run in the fourth, retiring 10 straight batters before snapping the streak by hitting Jaden Myers with a pitch. Two pitches later, a grounder to David Jimenez at second turned into a 4-6-3 double play to get Defiance one more shot.
Mellott had the answer, however, as the University of Findlay commit retired the Bulldogs in order with two groundouts and a strikeout to mark the first postseason shutout loss for Defiance since a 3-0 loss to Napoleon in sectionals on May 13, 2011.
“(Defiance) was a team that we’ve really tried to emulate through the years as far as the brand of ball they play,” said Tiffin Columbian coach Curt Mellott, the father of the winning Tornado pitcher. “They just wanted to get after it today and we had just enough today, so it was really special. Our motto has been ‘find a way’ and that’s exactly what the kids have done.”
Howard’s speed on the basepaths helped the senior Findlay commit beat out two throws to first for infield singles to lead Defiance at the dish.
Despite the bitter ending, the 2022 Bulldogs made their mark in a storied program history with the fourth-most wins in school history, tying the 2007 and 2015 squads while bringing an outright WBL title and district title back to Defiance for the first time since 2016.
Along with Jerger and Howard, the game marked the final one in Bulldog blue for fellow seniors Kam’Ron Rivera, Wade Liffick, Keaton Linebrink, Drew Kellermyer, Kameron Brown and Mark Butler.
Columbian 000 100 0 - 1 1 0
Defiance 000 000 0 - 0 4 0
Records: Tiffin Columbian 23-4, Defiance 28-3.
Winning pitcher: Carson Mellott (7 innings, 0 runs, 4 hits, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks).
Losing pitcher: Jayden Jerger (7 innings, 1 run, 1 hit, 2 strikeouts, 0 walks).
Leading hitters: (Tiffin Columbian) - C Mellott double. (Defiance) - Jacob Howard 2 singles.
