The part of the season that everybody looks forward to and trains for so long for has arrived: it’s tournament time for girls tennis teams across that state with a host of area squads competing in two locations in Division II.
“The atmosphere at sectionals is great, there’s a lot of competition, a lot of anticipation, hoping to win to continue but also a lot of disappointment because as soon as you lose, your season is done,” stated Defiance head coach Amy McDonald. “So it’s a mixture of emotion.”
Defiance, Ayersville and Ottawa-Glandorf will be playing at the University of Northwestern Ohio in Lima while Archbold, Bryan, Napoleon and Wauseon will go to the sectional tournament at Ottawa Hills High School.
Also playing in the UNOH sectional will be Lima Bath, Bluffton, Celina, Elida, Kenton, Lima Central Catholic, St. Mary’s, Lima Shawnee and Van Wert.
“For our team, it’s going to be very challenging,” admitted McDonald. “I would say we’ve kind of had a rough season. The girls have played well, but I think the level of competition has increased in our area. For us, it’s going to be a struggle to try to get out of sectionals, but the girls have been working hard. There can always be upsets, and that’s why you play.”
In the top half of the bracket, Defiance’s Reece Miller will be the second match of the day as she will be facing Lexi White from Lima Bath. After the first round matches are complete, Ayersville’s Kara Retcher will face Sami Ellerbrock of Ottawa-Glandorf to advance to the round of 16. Further down the bracket will see a match between Abbi Baldwin of Ayersville and Rylie Mick of Elida to move to the round of 16.
The bottom half of the singles bracket will have a first round match between Ayersville’s Tisha Martinez and Grace Collins of Kenton. Following the first round games, Defiance’s Alexa Bickford will play against Ottawa-Glandorf’s Claire Ellerbrock for a chance to advance to the round of 16. Near the bottom of the lower bracket will be a match between Ellison Pugsley of Bluffton and Brianna Shank of Defiance for a trip to the round of 16. The last match of the first round will be Alyse Balbaugh of Ottawa-Glandorf playing against Kenton’s Lily Osborne.
In the doubles part the first match between Defiance’s Sofia Castillo-Ava Shock against Celina’s Kaylin Avers-Kaylyn Saunders. Ayersville’s Katie White-Liz McCloud will be in another first round match against Ellie Nickel-Libby Frazier of Bluffton. After the first round is complete, Megan Ketner-Lauryn Bockrath of Ottawa-Glandorf will play the winner of the first round match between Kayce Sherman-Aaliyah Rogers of Kenton and Emily Bowers-Bea Yumel of Elida.
In the bottom half, the second match of the first round will pit Chloe Wetstein-Marissa Blunt of Defiance against Alivia Sawmiller-Ashley Dawson of St. Mary’s. Ottawa-Glandorf’s Addy Schmiedebusch-Emma Schmiedebusch will be idle the first round where they will play the winner of the first round match between Lima Bath’s Fayme Gandhi-Elena Oliver and Elida’s Maggie Little-McKenzie Savill. The final first round match will have Ayersville’s Haleigh Wright-Lana Culp play Celina’s Madina Davlatboyeva-Michelle Elston.
“Our girls have had a great week of practice, they’ve been doing really well with the drills that we have done,” recalled McDonald. “I think that if they play the way they’ve practiced this week, they can all win their first match and then get to continue on. I think we have a good chance to win our first match (mostly against familiar opponents), but you have to win two in order to advance further into Saturday, and it could happen. But when all these girls reach their second match, it will be a level up so it will be challenging.”
Toledo Central Catholic, Maumee, Maumee Valley Country Day, Ottawa Hills, Toledo Rogers, Rossford, Toledo Christian and Toledo Woodward will also be represented at the Ottawa Hills sectional.
“Our sectional by far, would be very hard to compare to any other sectional. We have some of the top players that are playing against each other even in order to get to a district,” explained Napoleon head coach Nathan Butler. “With Ottawa Hills and Central Catholic in our sectional, they both produce girls that have made it to state the last couple years and Central Catholic had a great run last year, not only in doubles but in singles. Two of those players are back, so the competition will be very tough at this level which will hopefully sets up a good district run as well.”
The upper half of the singles bracket will feature a first round match between Bryan’s Abby Snider and Leah Kenyon of Maumee.
In the second round, Tatum Barnes will play Leah Espen of Rossford. Another local relevant game will have Archbold’s Maggie Henry play Napoleon’s Ali Roth. The following game will be between Jennessa Johnson of Bryan and Gabbie Boyd of Rossford. In the bottom half of the singles bracket. The first one will be Abbie Short of Archbold playing Sydni Bond of Toledo Rogers and the second will be between Sophie Schramm of Archbold and Desirae Blackmon of Toledo Rogers.
The victor between Short and Bond will advance to the second round with a match against two-time state placer and third seeded Aliza Lankenau from Napoleon. Aslinn Meeker of Wauseon will be in the next second round match where she will play Avery Dale of Ottawa Hills. Further down the bracket, Alizia Kudlica of Wauseon will play Tia Crutchfield of Toledo Woodward. Kyla Fox of Bryan will play Ottawa Hills’ Ellie Seifried and the final second round match will be between Andrea Irving of Napoleon and second seeded Ellie Hire of Toledo Central Catholic.
“It’s been great, it’s been one of those things where you have somebody who’s had some success, but we also play in a league where you play a lot of good players,” praised Butler about Lankenau. “So she has to deal with defeat like everyone else, but I think she does a great job with her sportsmanship and her showing other people that it’s ok to lose and not a good match here and there, but it’s where you get yourself as a player and to continually progress.”
In the doubles part of the sectional, there are three first round matches with area competitors. Wauseon’s Sam Aeschliman-Paige Smith will play Osman-Boissoneault of Maumee Valley Country Day. Elizabeth Mignin-Mya Stuckey of Archbold will play Trombly-Welles of Toledo Woodward. The last first round game in the bracket will see Brooke Taylor-Haylee Wheeler of Bryan playing Rogers-Toth of Toledo Christian. In the second round, Emilee Bassett-Kaitlyn Posey of Bryan will play the winner of the first round game between Aeschliman-Smith and Osman-Boissoneault.
Napoleon’s Maggie Walker-Addison Heitman will play the winner of the first round match between Mignin-Stuckey and Tombly-Welles. Wauseon’s Kimberlee Aiken-Emah Starkweather will play the first round winner of Harrigan-Garber of Maumee and Smith-Ezekumba of Toledo Woodward. The last area game will see Napoleon’s Eberly-Jaidah Torres play against the winner of the first round match between Taylor-Wheeler and Rogers-Toth.
The top four placing individuals and doubles from each sectional across the state will advance to the district tournament at Keefe Courts at Bowling Green State University on October 9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.