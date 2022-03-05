COLUMBUS — The Napoleon girls finished as the Division III state runners-up in bowling in 2021-22 following a run to the championship match during girls tournament action at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl on Saturday.
Liberty Center also qualified for the tournament portion, rallying for a first-round win before falling in the semifinals to finish fourth in the state.
The Wildcats earned the No. 1 seed in the tournament portion by edging Wooster Triway by 11 pins to finish first after three regulation games and three baker games. Liberty Center advanced to the tournament portion as well, finishing sixth of eight teams through the opening portion.
Napoleon knocked off Carrollton in five games (162-154, 147-166, 159-160, 197-160, 185-135) in the first round while Liberty Center rallied from two games down to defeat Struthers (147-157, 110-181, 130-125, 157-110, 156-110) in its opening round matchup.
Eventual state champion Triway was too much for LC in the semifinals (178-160, 228-139, 163-169, 166-162) while Napoleon needed all five games to nip St. Marys (182-162, 181-211, 170-125, 143-160, 192-141) and advance to the state finals.
Triway proved to have too much down the stretch and defeated Napoleon 175-146, 137-124, 204-149 to bring home the state girls crown.
Napoleon senior Spencer Schwaiger and sophomore Carlee Hohenbrink were first team all-Ohio honorees, finishing as state runner-up and No. 3, respectively, with their first three games. Schwaiger’s 699 series (264-210-225) was 19 pins shy of individual champion Emma Yoder of Triway with her 264 game marking the top game of any bowler on the day. Hohenbrink wasn’t far behind with a 645 series (205-210-230) while senior Ella Fox was an honorable mention all-Ohio selection with a 558 series (189-181-188) that placed her 13th overall.
Liberty Center’s Riley Garretson was tops for the Tigers with a 540 series while Wauseon junior Jade Ramos recorded a 515 series (143-181-191) competing as an individual.
