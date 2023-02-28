MANSFIELD — Only 16 Division II girls basketball teams in the Ohio High School Athletic Association state tournament remain, and for the first time since 1984 Bryan is one of them.
It didn’t come easy for the Golden Bears (23-2) who had to right a few previous wrongs in the district stage to get here. This past Thursday, they downed St. Marys, who eliminated them in sectional finals the year prior.
Then on Saturday, the Golden Bears controlled their district final matchup with Lima Bath and avenged a 48-34 loss to the Wildcats earlier this season with a 47-39 win.
“It’s pretty exciting for our program, obviously it hadn’t happened in a number of years,” Bryan head coach Todd Grosjean said. “It was a group that we kind of threw in the fire, a number of them played minutes as freshman … we are just really proud of the way the kids rose have rose to the occasion in the last couple of games, especially in the district tournament against two programs that we haven’t had much success with in the past.”
Their only other loss this season in Liberty-Benton fell to Lima Bath in district semifinals. So now, the Golden Bears head to regionals with any previous doubts from any earlier losses squashed, but they’ll get their toughest test yet in regional semifinals against Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (20-4).
The Irish are a team like Bryan in that they have knocked on the door of getting to regionals in recent history, as they fell in district finals in each of the past two seasons, but haven’t been able to kick it down.
They did so last week, downing Norton 49-34 and avenging their loss to the Panthers in district finals two years prior. They have reached this level of success thanks to a schedule that isn’t for the lighthearted.
This season, the Irish have played 10 Division I schools, and four teams from out of state. Two of their four losses came from teams that took the trip to The Lebron James Arena from California in Scarborough Prep and Mater Dei.
Their other two losses are to two in-state squads in Rocky River Magnificat and Princeton of which have a combined record of 44-7 and both of which are competing in the final 16 of the Division I tournament this week.
According to martinrpi.com, the Irish’s schedule reflects itself in the numbers as well as they are third in all of Division II in strength of schedule. Bryan ranks 79th.
Grosjean and this veteran Golden Bears team that consists of seven juniors and four seniors know that going against the battle-tested Irish won’t be easy, but they are also confident in the teams they have played, even if some of them don’t show up on the regular season schedule.
“Our kids are not afraid to play anybody, we challenged them this summer with several shootouts,” Grosjean said. “We went to Antony Wayne and played in a showcase in June and I think the kids realized that they could be pretty good at playing against Anthony Wayne and Fremont Ross and some of the schools we challenged them with.”
As for what both teams will bring to the court, Grosjean knows that his team will be outsized and that the Irish will want to up the tempo, but the Golden Bears have played against opponents like this before, and have come out on the better side.
“We were probably outsized the other night against Lima Bath, and we sold them on the fact that we thought we had a quickness advantage,” Grosjean said of his squad. “We’re going to have to know when to attack and when to slow the pace down a little bit. Obviously, St. Marys is going to want it up tempo, to turn us over and score off our mistakes. If we can limit those we will be okay.”
Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary does make a living off playing up tempo and it has worked, especially in these playoffs as they have averaged 70 points per game in their four playoff games, and a +50 average scoring margin.
For the season, they also average 9.5 steals per contest. They are led by a balanced scoring attack that sees senior guard Jazmin Torres lead the way with 9.7 points per game, junior and sophomore guards Erica King (9.3 ppg) and Kendal Batchik (9 ppg) respectively, just behind her.
Batchick is a particularly efficient outside scoring threat shooting 40% (30-75) from beyond the arc this season. Torres leads the team in field goal percentage (46%). The team also will display some height in Adrena Gordon and Chenoa Moss, who both stand at over 6-foot.
“We’ve got to improve our rebounding, they’re very athletic,” Grosjean said. “We can’t put our rebounding on one person’s shoulders, we have to do everything collectively. That goes for scoring too.”
Bryan too sees a balanced scoring attack at the top with senior Reese Grothaus averaging 12.8 points per contest on the season and juniors Kailee Thiel and Ella Voigt averaging just under 11 points a game.
Blayze Langenderfer, though averaging just 5.4 points per game off the bench, has also been a key scorer in big moments. She led the team in scoring against Bath with 14 points.
Thiel, who stands at 6-foot-1, is the team’s leading rebounder at 6.3 boards per game. Voigt is second at 4.8 rebounds per contest. Marah Smith has run the point for a lot of the season, and leads the team in assists with 2.9.
Through all the advice that one can give a team heading into uncharted waters such as this, Grosjean is focused on the Golden Bears doing what has got them this far.
“I think our kids have been doing it, they’ve got enough experience, we’ve been doing this enough that we don’t have to step too far out of our comfort zone to get the job done. It’s been a collective effort and it is going to have to stay that way if we are going to be successful,” Grosjean said.”
Tipoff is at 6 p.m. on Tuesday from Pete Henry Gym in Mansfield.
