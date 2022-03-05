NORWALK — Wauseon will send eight wrestlers to Columbus for the Division II state championships and another two as alternates with fifth-place finishes at the D-II district championships on Saturday at Norwalk High School.
Collin Twigg (113), Larry Moreno (126), Lawson Grime (138) and Benicio Torres (144) all reached the championship match in their respective weight classes while Connor Twigg and Zaiden Kessler were third at 157 and 175, respectively, and Zaden Torres (132) and Connor Nagel (165) added fourth-place finishes.
Defiance freshman Mason Ducat reached the champoinship semifinals at 113 before being pinned by Collin Twigg in 5:07. The Bulldog bounced back to defeat Ashland’s Korbyn Jones by pin in 4:24 in the consolation semifinals to secure a spot at state before falling in the third-place match to Sandusky Perkins senior Billy Smith.
A pair of Napoleon grapplers advanced to state as well with sophomore Alex Gonzales battling all the way back after a first-round loss on Friday at 106 with wins over Sawyer Smith of Sandusky Perkins, Zavian LaFountain of Wauseon and Anthony Rocco of Bay Village Bay before falling to St. Marys freshman Tate Hisey in the third-place match. Senior Angelo Gonzalez got a measure of revenge during his district run at 190, avenging a championship quarterfinal loss to Medina Buckeye’s Caleb Chipgus. The Wildcat veteran won by technical fall over Celina’s Alex Stachler and 9-3 against St. Marys’ Jace Schaefer to set up a rematch in the third-place match at 190 against Chipgus, which Gonzalez claimed by a 4-0 decision to clinch a state trip.
Division II Districts
At Norwalk
First-Place Matches
113 - Tyler Hisey (St. Marys) def. Collin Twigg (Wauseon), 5-4; 126 - Cameron Deiter (Bowling Green) pinned Larry Moreno (Wau), 4:35; 138 - Bret Minnick (Tiffin Columbian) def. Lawson Grime (Wau), 4-2 (sudden victory); 144 - Maddox Simcoe (TC) pinned Benicio Torres (Wau), 1:11.
Third-Place Matches
106 - Tate Hisey (SM) major dec. Alex Gonzales (Nap), 10-0; 113 - Billy Smith (Sandusky Perkins) pinned Mason Ducat (Defiance), 2:37; 132 - Landon Engle (Celina) def. Zaden Torres (Wau), 4-2; 157 - Connor Twigg (Wau) def. Jaden King (Cel), 6-1; 165 - Garret Donovan (SM) def. Connor Nagel (Wau), 3-0; 175 - Zaidan Kessler (Wau) pinned Joshua Stanley (Cly), 1:18; 190 - Angelo Gonzalez (Nap) def. Caleb Chipgus (Medina Buckeye), 4-0.
Fifth-Place Matches
113 - Korbyn Jones (Ash) def. Harrison Bohls (Nap) by default; 120 - Johnny Martinez (Wau) pinned Roman Cordoba (Nap), 1:45; 150 - Manny Gante (Wau) pinned Corbin Mitchell (Wapakoneta), 1:45.
Championship Semifinals
113 - Col. Twigg pinned Ducat, 5:07; 126 - Moreno (Wau) pinned Brycen Miracle (Celina), 1:25; 138 - Grime (Wau) pinned Jacob Dolan (Cle. Benedictine), 3:04; 144 - B. Torres def. Justin Smythe (Bell), 4-3 (ultimate tiebreak); 150 - Eddie Neitenbach (MB) pinned Gante (Wau), 2:29; 157 - Jon Metzger (Ash) def. Con. Twigg, 5-3; 175 - Brody Conley (TC) def. Kessler (Wau) by default.
Consolation Second Round
106 - Gonzales pinned Sawyer Smith (SP), 3:21; Zavian LaFountain (Wau) pinned Arthur Cain (Shelby); 113 - Bohls (Nap) pinned J.R. Carman (CF), 3:15; 120 - Johnny Martinez (Wau) major dec. Peyton Hoskins (CF), 14-0; Morgan Harris (Streetsboro) def. Gavino Martinez (Def), 3-2; Cordoba (Nap) def. Austin McKee (MB), 10-5; Hunter Smith (Str) def. Turner Garber (Nap), 6-2; 132 - Z. Torres (Wau) def. Will Stanley (Clyde), 6-1; Mason Turnbaugh (Ont) def. Aiden Fenter (Bryan), 6-1; 144 - Alex Francis (Def) def. Owen Thomas (O-G), 4-3; 157 - Jacob Aguilar (Nap) def. Ayden Wilson (Ross), 9-5; 165 - Connor Nagel (Wau) pinned Justin Hire (Ross), 3:47; Garret Donovan (SM) major dec. Henry Eggers (Nap), 13-0; 190 - Alex Stachler (Cel) pinned Justin Duncan (Wau), 5:54 (OT); Angelo Gonzalez (Nap) pinned Aidan Konet (RR), 2:59; 285 - Darius Johnson (Cle. CC) pinned Zain Bell (Bryan), 2:34.
Consolation Quarterfinals
106 - Gonzales def. LaFountain, 3-2; 113 - Bohls def. Jaydin Depinet (TC), 12-6; 120 - Cordoba def. C.J. Fisher (Clyde), 5-3; J. Martinez def. Harris, 5-1; 132 - Z. Torres (Wau) def. Austyn Addams (CCC), 4-1; 144 - Joshua Greenwood (Beach) pinned Francis, 4-3; 165 - Nagel (Wau) def. Alex Weinberg (University School), 3-0; 190 - A. Gonzalez (Nap) tech. fall Stachler, 16-1; 285 - Dominic Burch (BG) def. Bell (Bry), 7-2.
Consolation Semifinals
106 - Gonzales def. Anthony Rocco (Bay), 4-0; 113 - Smith (SP) def. Bohls by default; Ducat pinned Korbyn Jones (Ash), 4:24; 120 - Wyatt Nemitz (SP) major dec. Cordoba, 12-4; Roman Parobek (Ash) def. J. Martinez, 4-2; 132 - Z. Torres (Wau) def. Aydan Reyes (Gal), 4-3; 150 - Cohen Klimak (Street) def. Gante, 10-4; 157 - Con. Twigg major dec. Preston DiMarco (MB), 12-2; 165 - Nagel (Wau) def. Leo Hess (MS), 9-6; 175 - Kessler major dec. Brandon Hayner (MB), 12-3; 190 - A. Gonzalez (Nap) def. Jace Schaefer (SM), 9-3.
