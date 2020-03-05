The Division II district wrestling tournament for northwest Ohio teams and their last chance to qualify for state will take place on Friday and Saturday at Norwalk High school. The top four finishers in each weight class will qualify for the state meet in Columbus on the following weekend.
Last season, Wauseon qualfied nine wrestlers to districts, but were only able to qualify four for the state meet. The Indians have a great chance to better that mark this season, with 12 wrestlers qualifying for districts.
Three of Wauseon’s wrestlers, Damon Molina (113), Nolan Ray (126) and Jarrett Bischoff have qualified for state before. Bischoff placed sixth as a freshman (120), but did not make Wauseon’s starting lineup as a sophomore. He was out with an injury last year. Molina and Ray did not place at state last year.
“All three have been wrestling very well the last several weeks, so I feel very good about their chances to earn a repeat trip to Columbus,” said Wauseon coach Mike Ritter. “While all three have state caliber talent, all three will have to earn the spot in Columbus.”
Others who should have a good chance at qualifying for state are Lawson Grime (138, second at sectionals), Connor Twigg (145, first at sectionals) and Sammy Sosa (285, first at sectionals).
Wauseon’s other district qualifiers are Colin Twigg (106), Zaven Torres (120), Connor Nagel (132), Ethan Glover (152), Wyatt Lane (170) and Wes Spadafore (220).
“It’s hard to say (if any of the others can qualify), but I like how each of our guys prepare during the week,” Ritter said. “We talk a lot about how our season training and schedule sets us up for going in to this tournament with a positive mentality and confidence, to know we’ve wrestled tough matches during the season, to prepare us for this.”
Bryan junior Dylan McCandless, after winning the 182-pound sectional, has a good chance of qualifying. But he is not projected by Borofanohio.net to qualify, so he may need to pull an upset or two to advance. Bryan has two other wrestlers who qualified for districts, in Carter Hoffman (195) and Christian Hollister (285).
Defiance senior Tristan Villarreal has been a district qualifier his first three years, but has never made it out of the districts.
“The key for Tristan to getting out will be if he can win his quarterfinal match, against either Galion’s Devin McCarthy or Sandusky Perkins’ Noah Villarreal,” said Defiance coach Pat Murphy. “That would put him against Payton Burgdorf of Firelands and Tristan has never beaten him before. But if he loses in the semifinals against Burgdorf, that would set him up better for a good consolation semifinal matchup, where a win would qualify him.”
“Our other two qualifiers, Dominic Tracy (152) and Gavino Martinez (113) have very tough first round matchups, facing sectional champions,” continued Murphy. “But at the very least, Gavino can be happy with qualifying for districts as a sophomore. And Dom (28-16) has improved tremendously, after only winning five matches all of last year.”
Both wrestlers, barring major upset wins in the first round, would have to win four straight consolation matches to qualify.
Napoleon, second at the Defiance Sectional behind Wauseon, qualified eight wrestlers for districts. The previous year, Napoleon had seven district qualifiers, but only one of them was able to qualify for state. The qualifiers are: Claude Buckmaster (second at sectionals at 126), Omar Estrada (second at 132), Caleb Sell (third at 138), Tyler Bostelman (first at 152), Angelo Gonzalez (fourth at 160), Landon Eberle (fourth at 182), Xavier Johnson (first at 195) and Demetrius Hernandez (second at 285).
“This year, we don’t have a shoo-in guy,” said Napoleon coach Jason Seiler. “What we do have are a lot of bubble kids, guys who are right on the line and have an opportunity to qualify. And that makes for an exciting two days of wrestling. A lot of district brackets don’t play in your favor, but when you have guys who wrestle a fourth seed from another sectional in the first round (like Bostelman and Johnson have), that usually makes for a good first day of the two-day tournament. Now we’ll just have to see what happens.”
Division II District tournament action at Norwalk begins at 4 p.m. on Friday and resumes at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.